Mercredi 20 octobre 2021
59 min

Pas de diffusion à cette date en raison d'un mouvement social

En raison d'un appel à la grève illimitée de la CGT Radio France, inquiète pour les métiers de la radio dans le cadre d'une expérimentation lancée par la direction, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l'intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

La programmation musicale :
  • Don't move the mountain - Mahalia Jackson
    Mahalia Jackson

    Don't move the mountain

    Album Complete Mahalia Jackson / Vol. 9 : 1958 - 1959 Label Fremeaux (FA 1319) Année 2011
  • Yama - Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
    Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

    Yama

    Art Blakey : Batterie, Lee Morgan : Trompette, Wayne Shorter : Saxophone ténor, Bobby Timmons : Piano, Jymie Merritt : Contrebasse
    Album A night in Tunisia Label Blue Note (CP32-5227)
  • The mountain top - Avi Avital
    Avi AvitalBasse

    The mountain top

    Avishai Cohen : Trompette, Joel Frahm : Saxophone, Omer Klein : Piano, Daniel Freedman : Batterie
    Album Suite of the east Label Anzic Records (ANZ0037) Année 2012
  • La sirene - Daniel Freedman & Gilad Hekselman
    Daniel Freedman & Gilad Hekselman

    La sirene

    Daniel Freedman : compositeur, Daniel Freedman : Batterie, Gilad Hekselman : Guitare électrique
    Album La sirene Label Gsi Records Année 2021
  • Peace one - Jerry Goodman
    John Mc Laughlincompositeur

    Peace one

    Jerry Goodman : Violon, Divers, Mahavishnu Orchestra : Percussions
    Album My goals beyond Label Ryko (655907) Année 1970
  • Brazil - Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
    Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

    Brazil

    Chick Corea : Piano, Bela Fleck : Banjo
    Album The Enchantment Label Concord Records (0888072302532) Année 2007
  • Lettre à Elise - Paul Lay
    Paul LayPiano, Paul Layauteur

    Lettre à Elise

    Ludwig van Beethoven : compositeur
    Album Full Solo Label Gazebo (GAZ207) Année 2021
  • Moonlight sonata - Avishai Cohen
    Avishai CohenTrompette, Instrument électronique

    Moonlight sonata

    Ludwig van Beethoven : compositeur, Uzi Ramirez : Guitare, Jonatan Albalak : Basse électrique, Aviv Cohen : Batterie, Ziv Ravitz : Batterie, Instrument électronique
    Album Big vicious Label Ecm (ECM0835998) Année 2020
  • Parlance - Frank Woeste
    Frank Woeste

    Parlance

    Frank Woeste. : compositeur, Frank Woeste (Fender Rhodes), Robinson Khoury (trombone), Stéphane Galland (batterie), Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, Choltilde Sebert (direction)
    Album Pocket Rhapsody II Label Act (9917-2) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
