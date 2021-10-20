Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 20 octobre 2021
Pas de diffusion à cette date en raison d'un mouvement social
En raison d'un appel à la grève illimitée de la CGT Radio France, inquiète pour les métiers de la radio dans le cadre d'une expérimentation lancée par la direction, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l'intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.
La programmation musicale :
- Mahalia Jackson
Don't move the mountainAlbum Complete Mahalia Jackson / Vol. 9 : 1958 - 1959 Label Fremeaux (FA 1319) Année 2011
- Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
YamaArt Blakey : Batterie, Lee Morgan : Trompette, Wayne Shorter : Saxophone ténor, Bobby Timmons : Piano, Jymie Merritt : ContrebasseAlbum A night in Tunisia Label Blue Note (CP32-5227)
- Avi AvitalBasse
The mountain topAvishai Cohen : Trompette, Joel Frahm : Saxophone, Omer Klein : Piano, Daniel Freedman : BatterieAlbum Suite of the east Label Anzic Records (ANZ0037) Année 2012
- Daniel Freedman & Gilad Hekselman
La sireneDaniel Freedman : compositeur, Daniel Freedman : Batterie, Gilad Hekselman : Guitare électriqueAlbum La sirene Label Gsi Records Année 2021
- John Mc Laughlincompositeur
Peace oneJerry Goodman : Violon, Divers, Mahavishnu Orchestra : PercussionsAlbum My goals beyond Label Ryko (655907) Année 1970
- Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
BrazilChick Corea : Piano, Bela Fleck : BanjoAlbum The Enchantment Label Concord Records (0888072302532) Année 2007
- Paul LayPiano, Paul Layauteur
Lettre à EliseLudwig van Beethoven : compositeurAlbum Full Solo Label Gazebo (GAZ207) Année 2021
- Avishai CohenTrompette, Instrument électronique
Moonlight sonataLudwig van Beethoven : compositeur, Uzi Ramirez : Guitare, Jonatan Albalak : Basse électrique, Aviv Cohen : Batterie, Ziv Ravitz : Batterie, Instrument électroniqueAlbum Big vicious Label Ecm (ECM0835998) Année 2020
- Frank Woeste
ParlanceFrank Woeste. : compositeur, Frank Woeste (Fender Rhodes), Robinson Khoury (trombone), Stéphane Galland (batterie), Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, Choltilde Sebert (direction)Album Pocket Rhapsody II Label Act (9917-2) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
