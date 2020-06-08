Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 8 juin 2020
59 min

Pas de chance : Dinah Washington, Laurent de Wilde, Thelonious Monk, Chassol and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Pas de chance : Dinah Washington, Laurent de Wilde, Thelonious Monk, Chassol and more
Dinah Washington, © Getty / Gilles Petard

Ce soir, les 13 tombent le vendredi, les mauvais coups sont nos meilleurs amis. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, la vie nous sourit... de travers !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Bad luck - DINAH WASHINGTON
    Dinah Washington

    Bad Luck

    Juanita Hill. : compositeur, Dinah Washington (voix), Eddie Chamblee & His Orchestra
    Album The Queen ! Label Mercury Année 1959
  • 19h06
    Friday the 13th - THELONIOUS MONK
    Thelonious Monk, Sonny Rollins

    Friday the 13th

    Thelonious Monk. : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Jullius Watkins (bugle), Thelonious Monk (piano), Percy Heath (contrebasse), Willie Jones (batterie)
    Album The Complete Prestige Recordings 1944-54 Label Prestige (3PRCD-4428-2) Année 2000
  • 19h16
    Misterioso - Laurent De Wilde & New Monk Trio
    Laurent De Wilde & New Monk Trio

    Misterioso

    Thelonious Monk. : compositeur, Laurent De Wilde (piano), Jérôme Regard (contrebasse), Donald Kontomanou (batterie)
    Album New Monk Trio Label Gazebo (GAZ133) Année 2017
  • 19h22
    Tight like this - ERIC LE LANN
    Eric Le Lann

    Tight Like This

    Langston Curl. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong. : compositeur, Paul Lay, Eric Le Lann (trompette), Paul Lay (piano)
    Album Thanks a Million Label Gazebo (GAZ147) Année 2018
  • 19h27
    Mind food
    Philippe Cohen Solal

    Mind food

    Philippe Cohen Solal. : compositeur, Christoph H. Mueller. : compositeur, Philippe Cohen Solal (claviers), Christoph H. Mueller (claviers, souris), Marie-Béatrice Duchauvel (flûte), Alexandre Gasparov (piano), Alexandre Soumagne (violoncelle), Patrick Boman (contrebasse)
    Album B.O.F / J'aimerais pas crever un dimanche Label East West (3984 26240-2) Année 1998
  • 19h32
    Little Krishna & the girls - CHASSOL
    Chassol

    Little Krishna & the Girls

    Chassol. : compositeur, Chassol (piano, claviers, basse), Lawrence Chais (batterie), Ashok Pandey (tabla), Prerana Srivastava (voix), Prerana Sneha Awashti (voix), Puja Nene (voix), Neha Singh (voix)
    Album Indiamore Label Tricatel (TRICDFR042) Année 2013
  • 19h37
    Duality - VIJAY IYER WITH PRASANNA & NITIN MITTA
    Vijay Iyer With Prasanna & Nitin Mitta

    Duality

    Vijay Iyer. : compositeur, Vijay Iyer (piano), Prasanna (guitare), Niti Mitta (tabla)
    Album Tirtha Label Act (9503-2) Année 2011
  • 19h44
    Calcutta cutie - SILVER QUINTET
    Horace Silver Quintet

    Calcutta Cutie

    Horace Silver. : compositeur, Horace Silver (piano), Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Carmel Jones (trompette), Teddy Smith (contrebasse), Roger Humphries (batterie)
    Album Song For My Father Label Blue Note (7841852) Année 1989
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 5 juin 2020
59 min
Notre business : Tania Maria, Ludivine Issambourg, Dizzy Gillespie, Placebo and more
émission suivante
mardi 9 juin 2020
59 min
Ciel Caraïbes : Véronique Hermann Sambin, Arnaud Dolmen, Louie Bellson, Ashley Henry and more