Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 8 juin 2020
Pas de chance : Dinah Washington, Laurent de Wilde, Thelonious Monk, Chassol and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, les 13 tombent le vendredi, les mauvais coups sont nos meilleurs amis. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, la vie nous sourit... de travers !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Dinah Washington
Bad LuckJuanita Hill. : compositeur, Dinah Washington (voix), Eddie Chamblee & His OrchestraAlbum The Queen ! Label Mercury Année 1959
- 19h06Thelonious Monk, Sonny Rollins
Friday the 13thThelonious Monk. : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Jullius Watkins (bugle), Thelonious Monk (piano), Percy Heath (contrebasse), Willie Jones (batterie)Album The Complete Prestige Recordings 1944-54 Label Prestige (3PRCD-4428-2) Année 2000
- 19h16Laurent De Wilde & New Monk Trio
MisteriosoThelonious Monk. : compositeur, Laurent De Wilde (piano), Jérôme Regard (contrebasse), Donald Kontomanou (batterie)Album New Monk Trio Label Gazebo (GAZ133) Année 2017
- 19h22Eric Le Lann
Tight Like ThisLangston Curl. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong. : compositeur, Paul Lay, Eric Le Lann (trompette), Paul Lay (piano)Album Thanks a Million Label Gazebo (GAZ147) Année 2018
- 19h27Philippe Cohen Solal
Mind foodPhilippe Cohen Solal. : compositeur, Christoph H. Mueller. : compositeur, Philippe Cohen Solal (claviers), Christoph H. Mueller (claviers, souris), Marie-Béatrice Duchauvel (flûte), Alexandre Gasparov (piano), Alexandre Soumagne (violoncelle), Patrick Boman (contrebasse)Album B.O.F / J'aimerais pas crever un dimanche Label East West (3984 26240-2) Année 1998
- 19h32Chassol
Little Krishna & the GirlsChassol. : compositeur, Chassol (piano, claviers, basse), Lawrence Chais (batterie), Ashok Pandey (tabla), Prerana Srivastava (voix), Prerana Sneha Awashti (voix), Puja Nene (voix), Neha Singh (voix)Album Indiamore Label Tricatel (TRICDFR042) Année 2013
- 19h37Vijay Iyer With Prasanna & Nitin Mitta
DualityVijay Iyer. : compositeur, Vijay Iyer (piano), Prasanna (guitare), Niti Mitta (tabla)Album Tirtha Label Act (9503-2) Année 2011
- 19h44Horace Silver Quintet
Calcutta CutieHorace Silver. : compositeur, Horace Silver (piano), Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Carmel Jones (trompette), Teddy Smith (contrebasse), Roger Humphries (batterie)Album Song For My Father Label Blue Note (7841852) Année 1989
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
