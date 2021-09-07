Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 7 septembre 2021
Partagés, mélangés : Koko Taylor, Abdullah Ibrahim, Nicolas Giraud, Erroll Garner and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, avec Koko Taylor, on est partagés. Juste un peu. Histoire de chanter.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Koko Taylor
I'm a little mixed upJimmy Rogers : Guitare, Louis Myers : Guitare, Willie Mabon : Piano, Dave Myers : Basse, Fred Below : BatterieAlbum Southside lady Label Black And Blue (59542.2) Année 1989
- 19h07Phil Ranelin, Henry Franklin & Big Black
In search of the onePhil Ranelin : Trombone, Henry Franklin : Basse, Tony Austin : Percussions, Mahesh Balasooriya : Piano, DiversAlbum Perseverance Label Wide Hive (WH-0303) Année 2012
- 19h17Fixi & Nicolas Giraud
Ese odo (feat. Ayo Nefretiti)Fixi : compositeur, Nicolas Giraud : compositeur, Fixi, Nicolas Giraud, Ayo NefretitiAlbum Tempo Tempo ! A Tony Allen Celebration Label La Familia (615991) Année 2021
- 19h23Ifetayo Black Truth Rhythm Band
IfetayoAlbum Love excells all Label Sound Way (SNDWCD033) Année 2011
- 19h27Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
PyramidDuke Ellington, Cat Anderson, Roy Burrowes, Cootie Williams, Duke Ellington : auteur, Juan Tizol : auteur, Gordon Irving : auteur, Mills Irving : auteurAlbum Afro-bossa Label Discovery Records Année 1963
- 19h31Abdullah IbrahimPiano
Angelica - purple gazelle (d. ellington)Carlos Ward : Saxophone ténor, Rachim Ausur Sahu : Contrebasse, Andrei Strobert : Percussions, DiversAlbum Duke's memories Label Black And Blue (BB 945.2) Année 1981
- 19h38Gianni Brezzo
Flower rainAlbum Flower rain / The awakening Label Jakarta Records Année 2021
- 19h43Munir Khauli
Heik ha nishtghilAlbum Habibi funk Label Habibi Funk Année 2021
- 19h48Erroll GarnerPiano
Mambo garnerWyatt Ruther : contrebasse, Fats Heard Eugene : Batterie, Candido : Conga (tambour)Album Mambo moves Label Mercury (MLP 7 082) Année 1954
- 19h56Anna Rose CarterClaviers
Ten thousandAlbum London on key Label Waella's Choice Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 6 septembre 2021