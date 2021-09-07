Banzzaï
Mardi 7 septembre 2021
59 min

Partagés, mélangés : Koko Taylor, Abdullah Ibrahim, Nicolas Giraud, Erroll Garner and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, avec Koko Taylor, on est partagés. Juste un peu. Histoire de chanter.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    I'm a little mixed up - KOKO TAYLOR
    Koko Taylor

    I'm a little mixed up

    Jimmy Rogers : Guitare, Louis Myers : Guitare, Willie Mabon : Piano, Dave Myers : Basse, Fred Below : Batterie
    Album Southside lady Label Black And Blue (59542.2) Année 1989
  • 19h07
    In search of the one - PHIL RANELIN, HENRY FRANKLIN & BIG BLACK
    Phil Ranelin, Henry Franklin & Big Black

    In search of the one

    Phil Ranelin : Trombone, Henry Franklin : Basse, Tony Austin : Percussions, Mahesh Balasooriya : Piano, Divers
    Album Perseverance Label Wide Hive (WH-0303) Année 2012
  • 19h17
    Ese odo (feat. Ayo Nefretiti) - FIXI & NICOLAS GIRAUD
    Fixi & Nicolas Giraud

    Ese odo (feat. Ayo Nefretiti)

    Fixi : compositeur, Nicolas Giraud : compositeur, Fixi, Nicolas Giraud, Ayo Nefretiti
    Album Tempo Tempo ! A Tony Allen Celebration Label La Familia (615991) Année 2021
  • 19h23
    Ifetayo - IFETAYO BLACK TRUTH RHYTHM BAND
    Ifetayo Black Truth Rhythm Band

    Ifetayo

    Album Love excells all Label Sound Way (SNDWCD033) Année 2011
  • 19h27
    Pyramid - DUKE ELLINGTON & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Duke Ellington & His Orchestra

    Pyramid

    Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, Roy Burrowes, Cootie Williams, Duke Ellington : auteur, Juan Tizol : auteur, Gordon Irving : auteur, Mills Irving : auteur
    Album Afro-bossa Label Discovery Records Année 1963
  • 19h31
    Angelica - purple gazelle (d. ellington) - ABDULLAH IBRAHIM
    Abdullah IbrahimPiano

    Angelica - purple gazelle (d. ellington)

    Carlos Ward : Saxophone ténor, Rachim Ausur Sahu : Contrebasse, Andrei Strobert : Percussions, Divers
    Album Duke's memories Label Black And Blue (BB 945.2) Année 1981
  • 19h38
    Flower rain - GIANNI BREZZO
    Gianni Brezzo

    Flower rain

    Album Flower rain / The awakening Label Jakarta Records Année 2021
  • 19h43
    Heik ha nishtghil - MUNIR KHAULI
    Munir Khauli

    Heik ha nishtghil

    Album Habibi funk Label Habibi Funk Année 2021
  • 19h48
    Mambo garner - ERROLL GARNER
    Erroll GarnerPiano

    Mambo garner

    Wyatt Ruther : contrebasse, Fats Heard Eugene : Batterie, Candido : Conga (tambour)
    Album Mambo moves Label Mercury (MLP 7 082) Année 1954
  • 19h56
    Ten thousand - ANNA ROSE CARTER
    Anna Rose CarterClaviers

    Ten thousand

    Album London on key Label Waella's Choice Année 2018
