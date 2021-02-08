Banzzaï
Lundi 8 février 2021
59 min

Par où passer ? : Geri Allen, Kari Ikonen, Freddie Hubbard, Paul Bley and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Par où passer ? : Geri Allen, Kari Ikonen, Freddie Hubbard, Paul Bley and more
Geri Allen, © Getty / Leonardo Cendamo

Ce soir, Marion Williams se tient là, devant nous, en se demandant où aller. En bas, vers les souvenirs ? Ou en haut, vers le futur et les nouvelles planètes ? Et vous, où iriez-vous ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    He ain't heavy, he's my brother - MARION WILLIAMS
    Marion Williams

    He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother

    Bobby Scott. : compositeur, Bobby Russell. : compositeur, The Dixie Hummingbirds, Marion Williams (voix), David Spinozza (guitare), Keith Jarrett (piano), Ray Bryant (piano), Hank Jones (piano), Joe Zawinul (piano), Paul Griffin (orgue), Jerry Jemmot (basse), Andrew White (basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie), The Dixie Hummingbirds (choeur), John Murtaugh (direction, arrangements)
    Album Standing Here Wondering Which Way to go Label Atlantic (SD8289) Année 1971
  • 19h08
    Blues for Brenda - FREDDIE HUBBARD
    Freddie Hubbard

    Blues for Brenda

    Freddie Hubbard. : compositeur, Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), McCoy Tyner (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Goin' Up Label Blue Note (BLNO - 8593802) Année 1997
  • 19h15
    Supo nipa - KOG , THE ZONGO BRIGADE
    K.O.G. & The Zongo Brigade

    Supo nipa

    Kweku of Ghana (voix), Franz Von (rap)
    Album Wahala wahala Label Pura Vida Sounds/heavenly Sweetness (PVS005VL) Année 2019
