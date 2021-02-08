Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 8 février 2021
Par où passer ? : Geri Allen, Kari Ikonen, Freddie Hubbard, Paul Bley and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Marion Williams se tient là, devant nous, en se demandant où aller. En bas, vers les souvenirs ? Ou en haut, vers le futur et les nouvelles planètes ? Et vous, où iriez-vous ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Marion Williams
He Ain't Heavy, He's My BrotherBobby Scott. : compositeur, Bobby Russell. : compositeur, The Dixie Hummingbirds, Marion Williams (voix), David Spinozza (guitare), Keith Jarrett (piano), Ray Bryant (piano), Hank Jones (piano), Joe Zawinul (piano), Paul Griffin (orgue), Jerry Jemmot (basse), Andrew White (basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie), The Dixie Hummingbirds (choeur), John Murtaugh (direction, arrangements)Album Standing Here Wondering Which Way to go Label Atlantic (SD8289) Année 1971
- 19h08Freddie Hubbard
Blues for BrendaFreddie Hubbard. : compositeur, Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), McCoy Tyner (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Goin' Up Label Blue Note (BLNO - 8593802) Année 1997
- 19h15K.O.G. & The Zongo Brigade
Supo nipaKweku of Ghana (voix), Franz Von (rap)Album Wahala wahala Label Pura Vida Sounds/heavenly Sweetness (PVS005VL) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 5 février 2021