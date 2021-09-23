Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jeudi 23 septembre 2021
Par les rivières : Aretha Franklin, Yaron Herman, Quincy Jones , Léon Phal and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Vous vous sentez seuls ? Faites comme Aretha, parlez aux rivières...
La programmation musicale :
- Aretha Franklin
River's InvitationPercy Mayfield. : compositeur, Aretha Franklin (voix), Bernie Glow (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Snookie Youg (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Richard Williams (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Thomas Mitchell (trombone), Urbie Greene (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone basse), David Newman (saxophone ténor), King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Kenny Burrel (guitare), Junior Mance (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Bruno Carr (batterie), Jack Jennings (vibraphone)Album Soul 69 Label Atlantic (0920079) Année 1969
- Quincy Jones
Dead endGalt McDermot. : compositeur, Gerome Ragni. : compositeur, James Rado. : compositeur, Quincy Jones (arrangement, direction), John Frosk (trompette), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Kai Winding (trombone), Tony Studd (trombone), George Jeffers (trombone basse), Roland Kirk (saxophone), Hubert Laws (saxophone), Jerome Richardson (saxophone), Toots Thielemans (harmonica), Bob James (claviers), Eric Gale (guitare électrique), Ray Brown (basse électrique), Grady Tate (batterie)Album Walking in Space Label A&m (543499-2) Année 2000
- Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band
Les fleursMinnie Riperton. : compositeur, Björn Wagner, Ben Greenslade StantonAlbum Expansions Label Big Crown Année 2021
- George Ohtsuka
Loving YouMinnie Riperton. : compositeur, George Ohtsuka (batterie), Fumio Karashima (claviers), Mitsuaki Furuno (basse), Norio Ohno (percussions)Album Loving You George Label Wewantsounds Année 2021
- Léon Phal
Last CallLéon Phal. : compositeur, Léon Phal (saxophone ténor), Zacharie Ksyk (trompette), Gauthier Toux (claviers), Rémi Bouyssière (contrebasse), Arthur Alard (batterie)Album Dust to Stars Label Kyudo (KR-2613) Année 2021
- Horace Parlan
The Book's BeatBooker Ervin. : compositeur, Horace Parlan (piano), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Grant Green (guitare électrique), George Tucker (contrebasse), Al Harewood (batterie)Album Up & Down Label Blue Note (BST 84 082) Année 1963
- Julien Daïan
End WorkingJulien Daïan (saxophone), Cyril Benhamou (flûte), Alex Tassel (bugle), Edouard Monnin (piano), Tommaso Montagnani (basse), Octave Ducasse (batterie)Album Cut-Up Label French Paradox (005) Année 2021
- Tropical Jazz Trio
Morena's rêverieAlain Jean-Marie. : compositeur, Alain Jean-Marie (piano), Patrice Caratini (basse), Roger Raspail (percussions)Album Tropical Jazz Trio Label French Paradox (FP02) Année 2019
- Ann O'aro
SobatkorAnn O'aro. : compositeur, Ann O'aro (voix), Teddy Doris (choeurs), Bino Waro (percussions, voix)Album Longoz Label Buda Musique (860361) Année 2020
- Yaron Herman
Shadow WalkYaron Herman. : compositeur, Yaron Herman (piano), Sam Minaie (contrebasse), Ziv Ravitz (batterie)Album Songs Of The Degrees Label Blue Note Année 2019
- Fergus Quill
WatusiFergus Quill. : compositeur, Fergus Quill (contrebasse), Nico Widdowson (piano), Theo Goss (batterie, percussions)Album Zoop Zoop Label Tight Lines Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration