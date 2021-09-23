Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 23 septembre 2021
59 min

Par les rivières : Aretha Franklin, Yaron Herman, Quincy Jones , Léon Phal and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Aretha Franklin, © Getty / Ron Howard

Vous vous sentez seuls ? Faites comme Aretha, parlez aux rivières...

La programmation musicale :
  • River's Invitation - Aretha Franklin
    Aretha Franklin

    River's Invitation

    Percy Mayfield. : compositeur, Aretha Franklin (voix), Bernie Glow (trompette), Ernie Royal (trompette), Snookie Youg (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Richard Williams (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Thomas Mitchell (trombone), Urbie Greene (trombone), Benny Powell (trombone basse), David Newman (saxophone ténor), King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Kenny Burrel (guitare), Junior Mance (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Bruno Carr (batterie), Jack Jennings (vibraphone)
    Album Soul 69 Label Atlantic (0920079) Année 1969
  • Dead end - Quincy Jones
    Quincy Jones

    Dead end

    Galt McDermot. : compositeur, Gerome Ragni. : compositeur, James Rado. : compositeur, Quincy Jones (arrangement, direction), John Frosk (trompette), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Kai Winding (trombone), Tony Studd (trombone), George Jeffers (trombone basse), Roland Kirk (saxophone), Hubert Laws (saxophone), Jerome Richardson (saxophone), Toots Thielemans (harmonica), Bob James (claviers), Eric Gale (guitare électrique), Ray Brown (basse électrique), Grady Tate (batterie)
    Album Walking in Space Label A&m (543499-2) Année 2000
  • Les fleurs - Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band
    Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band

    Les fleurs

    Minnie Riperton. : compositeur, Björn Wagner, Ben Greenslade Stanton
    Album Expansions Label Big Crown Année 2021
  • Loving You - George Ohtsuka
    George Ohtsuka

    Loving You

    Minnie Riperton. : compositeur, George Ohtsuka (batterie), Fumio Karashima (claviers), Mitsuaki Furuno (basse), Norio Ohno (percussions)
    Album Loving You George Label Wewantsounds Année 2021
  • Last Call - Léon Phal
    Léon Phal

    Last Call

    Léon Phal. : compositeur, Léon Phal (saxophone ténor), Zacharie Ksyk (trompette), Gauthier Toux (claviers), Rémi Bouyssière (contrebasse), Arthur Alard (batterie)
    Album Dust to Stars Label Kyudo (KR-2613) Année 2021
  • The Book's Beat - Horace Parlan
    Horace Parlan

    The Book's Beat

    Booker Ervin. : compositeur, Horace Parlan (piano), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Grant Green (guitare électrique), George Tucker (contrebasse), Al Harewood (batterie)
    Album Up & Down Label Blue Note (BST 84 082) Année 1963
  • End Working - Julien Daïan
    Julien Daïan

    End Working

    Julien Daïan (saxophone), Cyril Benhamou (flûte), Alex Tassel (bugle), Edouard Monnin (piano), Tommaso Montagnani (basse), Octave Ducasse (batterie)
    Album Cut-Up Label French Paradox (005) Année 2021
  • Morena's rêverie - Tropical Jazz Trio
    Tropical Jazz Trio

    Morena's rêverie

    Alain Jean-Marie. : compositeur, Alain Jean-Marie (piano), Patrice Caratini (basse), Roger Raspail (percussions)
    Album Tropical Jazz Trio Label French Paradox (FP02) Année 2019
  • Sobatkor - Ann O'aro
    Ann O'aro

    Sobatkor

    Ann O'aro. : compositeur, Ann O'aro (voix), Teddy Doris (choeurs), Bino Waro (percussions, voix)
    Album Longoz Label Buda Musique (860361) Année 2020
  • Shadow Walk - Yaron Herman
    Yaron Herman

    Shadow Walk

    Yaron Herman. : compositeur, Yaron Herman (piano), Sam Minaie (contrebasse), Ziv Ravitz (batterie)
    Album Songs Of The Degrees Label Blue Note Année 2019
  • Watusi - Fergus Quill
    Fergus Quill

    Watusi

    Fergus Quill. : compositeur, Fergus Quill (contrebasse), Nico Widdowson (piano), Theo Goss (batterie, percussions)
    Album Zoop Zoop Label Tight Lines Année 2021
