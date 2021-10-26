Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 26 octobre 2021
Par les chemins : Radka Toneff, Gauthier Toux, Dakota Staton, Chet Baker and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Route de la lune, route de la soie, route de l'argent ? Tous les chemins sont bons. Ce soir, nous flânons !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Dakota Staton
Say it Ain't so, JoeKathleen G. 'Kay' Twomey. : compositeur, Fred Wise. : compositeur, Al Frish. : compositeur, Dakota Staton (voix)Album The Complete 1954-1958 Label Le Chant Du Monde (2742188.89)
- 19h05Joe Harriott
Jumpin With JoeHarry South. : compositeur, Joe Harriott (saxophone alto), Hank Shaw (trompette), Harry South (piano), Coleridge Goode (contrebasse), Bobby Orr (batterie), Frank Holer (bongos)Album The Joe Harriott Quintet/ Southern Horizon/Free Form Label Fresh Sound Année 2014
- 19h11Nils Landgren
Joes MoonbluesNils Landgren. : compositeur, Nils Landgren (trombone), Michael Wollny (piano), Joe Sample (piano), Lars Danielsson (contrebasse), Steve Gadd (batterie)Album The Moon, the Stars, and You Label Act (9505-2) Année 2011
- 19h16Radka Toneff
Nature BoyEden Ahbez. : compositeur, Radka Toneff (voix), Steve Dobrogosz (piano)Album Butterfly Label Curling Legs (CLPCD108J) Année 2008
- 19h20Kenny Dorham
MamacitaJoe Henderson. : compositeur, Kenny Dorham (trompette), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Albert Tootie Heath (batterie)Album Trompeta Toccata Label Blue Note (3626352) Année 2006
- 19h32Daniel García Trio
The Silk RoadDaniel García Diego. : compositeur, Reinier Elizarde 'el Negrón' (contrebasse), Michael Olivera (batterie), Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), Daniel Garcia (piano)Album Vía de la Plata Label Act (9936-2) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 25 octobre 2021