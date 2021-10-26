Banzzaï
Mardi 26 octobre 2021
59 min

Par les chemins : Radka Toneff, Gauthier Toux, Dakota Staton, Chet Baker and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Par les chemins : Radka Toneff, Gauthier Toux, Dakota Staton, Chet Baker and more
Radka Toneff, © Per Husby / wikipedia

Route de la lune, route de la soie, route de l'argent ? Tous les chemins sont bons. Ce soir, nous flânons !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Say it ain't so, Joe - DAKOTA STATON
    Dakota Staton

    Say it Ain't so, Joe

    Kathleen G. 'Kay' Twomey. : compositeur, Fred Wise. : compositeur, Al Frish. : compositeur, Dakota Staton (voix)
    Album The Complete 1954-1958 Label Le Chant Du Monde (2742188.89)
  • 19h05
    Jumpin with Joe - JOE HARRIOTT
    Joe Harriott

    Jumpin With Joe

    Harry South. : compositeur, Joe Harriott (saxophone alto), Hank Shaw (trompette), Harry South (piano), Coleridge Goode (contrebasse), Bobby Orr (batterie), Frank Holer (bongos)
    Album The Joe Harriott Quintet/ Southern Horizon/Free Form Label Fresh Sound Année 2014
  • 19h11
    Joes moonblues - NILS LANDGREN
    Nils Landgren

    Joes Moonblues

    Nils Landgren. : compositeur, Nils Landgren (trombone), Michael Wollny (piano), Joe Sample (piano), Lars Danielsson (contrebasse), Steve Gadd (batterie)
    Album The Moon, the Stars, and You Label Act (9505-2) Année 2011
  • 19h16
    Nature boy - RADKA TONEFF
    Radka Toneff

    Nature Boy

    Eden Ahbez. : compositeur, Radka Toneff (voix), Steve Dobrogosz (piano)
    Album Butterfly Label Curling Legs (CLPCD108J) Année 2008
  • 19h20
    Mamacita - KENNY DORHAM
    Kenny Dorham

    Mamacita

    Joe Henderson. : compositeur, Kenny Dorham (trompette), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Albert Tootie Heath (batterie)
    Album Trompeta Toccata Label Blue Note (3626352) Année 2006
  • 19h32
    The silk road (feat. Ibrahim Maalouf) - DANIEL GARCIA
    Daniel García Trio

    The Silk Road

    Daniel García Diego. : compositeur, Reinier Elizarde 'el Negrón' (contrebasse), Michael Olivera (batterie), Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), Daniel Garcia (piano)
    Album Vía de la Plata Label Act (9936-2) Année 2021
