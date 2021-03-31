Par là, par là : Madeleine et Salomon, Xavier Desandre Navarre, Ike Quebec, Eddy Louiss and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Faufile toi voyou, pas d'affolement, viens dans la foule et tout ira, va !
Programmation musicale
Les Double Six - Tickle Toe - Le Racket et les balles (Lester Young, Mimi Perrin)
Album The Double Six of Paris : Swingin' Singin
Claudine Barge (voix), Jean-Claude Briodin (voix), Claude Germi (voix), Eddy Louiss (voix), Mimi Perrin (voix), Ward Swingle (voix), Georges Arvanitas (piano), Michel Gaudry (contrebasse), Daniel Humair (batterie)
Philips
Eddy Louiss - Colchiques (folklore)
Album Flomela
Eddy Louiss (piano, voix), Luigi Trussardi (contrebasse), Jean-Louis Viale (batterie)
Dreyfus
The Rebels of Tijuana - Et le blizzard s’estompe (The Rebels of Tijuana)
Album Asile
Alexis Kacimi (guitare, voix, saxophone alto), Mat Davallet (pedal steel), Sébastien Bui (claviers), Julien Garric (basse), Romain Deshusses (batterie, percussions)
Le Pop Club Records
Arthur Hnatek Trio - 27 (Arthur Hnateck)
Album Static
Arthur Hnatek (batterie), Francesco Geminiani (saxophone ténor), Fabien Iannone (contrebasse)
Whirlwind
Ike Quebec - Congo Lament (Benni Green)
Album Easy Living
Ike Quebec (saxophone ténor), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Bennie Green (trombone), Sonny Clark (piano), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
Blue Note
Bennie Green - The Shouter (Gildo Mahones)
Album Walkin' & Talkin'
Benni Green (trombone), Eddy Williams (saxophone ténor), Gildo Mahones (piano), George Tucker (contrebasse), Al Dreares (batterie)
Blue Note
The Paragons - When the Lights Are Low
Album On the Beach
Treasure Isle
Xavier Desandre Navarre - Waiting in Vain (Bob Marley)
Album Bob Marley in Jazz
Xavier Desandre Navarre (batterie, percussions), Vincent Peirani (accordéon), Stpéhane Guillaume (saxophone soprano), Grégory Privat (piano), Stéphane Kerecki (contrebasse)
Wagram
Elew - Jamaica Girl (Elew)
Album And to the Republic
Elew (piano), Reginald Veal (contrebasse), Jeff"Tain" Watts (batterie)
Sunnyside
Steve Kuhn - Lotus Blossom (Kenny Dorham)
Album Live at Birdland
Steve Kuhn (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Al Foster (batterie)
Blue Note
Madeleine et Salomon - Save the Children (Al Cleveland, Renaldo Benson, Marvin Gaye)
Album A Woman’s Journey
Clotilde Rullaud (voix, flûte), Alexandre Saada (piano, Rhodes)
Promise Land
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration