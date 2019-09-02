Banzzaï
Lundi 2 septembre 2019
59 min

Par amour : Molly Johnson, Pierrick Pédron, Sarah Vaughan, Charles Lloyd and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Par amour : Molly Johnson, Pierrick Pédron, Sarah Vaughan, Charles Lloyd and more
Molly Johnson, © Getty / David Wolff-Patrick

Ce soir, nos musiciens ont de l'amour à donner, et ils ont les bras aussi ouverts que les oreilles... 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Your baby ain't sweet like mine - Trad
    Eddie 'Cleanhead' Vinson

    Your Baby Ain’t Sweet Like Mine

    Eddie 'Cleanhead' Vinson (voix), Joe Newman (trompette), Henry Coker (trombone), Bill Graham (saxophone baryton), Frank Foster (saxophone ténor), Nat Pierce (piano), Turk Van Lake (guitare), Eddie Jones (basse), Gus Johnson (batterie)
    Album Back In Town Label Charly (CD CHARLY 50) Année 1987
  • 19h04
    Dakar - TEDDY CHARLES
    John Coltrane

    Dakar

    Teddy Charles. : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Cecil Payne (saxophone baryton), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Mal Waldron (piano), Doug Watkins (basse), Art Taylor (batterie)
    Album Dakar Label Prestige (5051442923728) Année 2008
  • 19h11
    Lady day and John Coltrane - GIL SCOTT HERON
    Molly Johnson

    Lady Day And John Coltrane

    Gil Scott-Heron. : compositeur, Molly Johnson (voix), Bob Sheppard (saxophone ténor), Davide Direnzo (batterie, percussions), Justin Abedin (guitare), Robi Botos (Rhodes), Peter Kuzma (Hammond B3), Mike Downes (basse)
    Album Meaning To Tell Ya Label Universal Année 2018
  • 19h17
    Inner city blues - MARVIN GAYE
    Reuben Wilson

    Inner City Blues

    James Nix. : compositeur, Marvin Gaye. : compositeur, Reuben Wilson (orgue), Ramon Morris (saxophone ténor), Lloyd Davis (guitare), Mickey Bass (basse), Thomas Derrick (batterie)
    Album Pulp Fusion 15 Label Harmless (HURTCD 097) Année 2011
  • 19h21
    Much love to give (feat. Sefi Zisling) - ABRO
    Abro

    Much Love To Give

    Gilad Abro. : compositeur, Sefi Zisling (trompette), Gilad Abro (contrebasse), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Amir Bresler (batterie, percussions)
    Album Leaf Boy Label Raw Tapes Année 2019
  • 19h27
    Adade - SAM NORTEY, NII MORTON
    Hugh Masekela, Hedzoleh Soundz

    Adade

    Sam Nortey. : compositeur, Nii Morton. : compositeur, Obo Addy. : compositeur, Hugh Masekela (trompette), Stanley Kwesi Todd (basse léectrique, choeurs), Nat 'Leepuma' (hammond, congas, flûte, choeurs), James Kwaku Morton (congas, choeurs), Richard Neesai 'Jagger' (guitare), Isaac Asante (percussions, choeurs), Acheampong Welbeck (batterie)
    Album Masekela Introducing Hedzoleh Soundz Label Blue Thumb (BTS 62) Année 1973
  • 19h31
    Ethiop - Marja Burchard
    Pierrick Pédron

    Ethiop

    Marja Burchard. : compositeur, Pierrick Pédron (saxophone), Jan Weissenfeld (guitare), Chris de Pauw (guitare), Tomi Simatupang (basse), Julien Herné (basse), Bernd Dezsevim (batterie), Vincent Artaud (claviers), Marja Burchard (claviers), Damon Brown (trompette), Didac Ruiz (percussions), Jérôme Fagnoul (xylophone)
    Album And The Label Jazz Village (570097) Année 2016
