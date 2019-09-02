Programmation musicale
Lundi 2 septembre 2019
Par amour : Molly Johnson, Pierrick Pédron, Sarah Vaughan, Charles Lloyd and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nos musiciens ont de l'amour à donner, et ils ont les bras aussi ouverts que les oreilles...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Eddie 'Cleanhead' Vinson
Your Baby Ain’t Sweet Like MineEddie 'Cleanhead' Vinson (voix), Joe Newman (trompette), Henry Coker (trombone), Bill Graham (saxophone baryton), Frank Foster (saxophone ténor), Nat Pierce (piano), Turk Van Lake (guitare), Eddie Jones (basse), Gus Johnson (batterie)Album Back In Town Label Charly (CD CHARLY 50) Année 1987
- 19h04John Coltrane
DakarTeddy Charles. : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Cecil Payne (saxophone baryton), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Mal Waldron (piano), Doug Watkins (basse), Art Taylor (batterie)Album Dakar Label Prestige (5051442923728) Année 2008
- 19h11Molly Johnson
Lady Day And John ColtraneGil Scott-Heron. : compositeur, Molly Johnson (voix), Bob Sheppard (saxophone ténor), Davide Direnzo (batterie, percussions), Justin Abedin (guitare), Robi Botos (Rhodes), Peter Kuzma (Hammond B3), Mike Downes (basse)Album Meaning To Tell Ya Label Universal Année 2018
- 19h17Reuben Wilson
Inner City BluesJames Nix. : compositeur, Marvin Gaye. : compositeur, Reuben Wilson (orgue), Ramon Morris (saxophone ténor), Lloyd Davis (guitare), Mickey Bass (basse), Thomas Derrick (batterie)Album Pulp Fusion 15 Label Harmless (HURTCD 097) Année 2011
- 19h21Abro
Much Love To GiveGilad Abro. : compositeur, Sefi Zisling (trompette), Gilad Abro (contrebasse), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Amir Bresler (batterie, percussions)Album Leaf Boy Label Raw Tapes Année 2019
- 19h27Hugh Masekela, Hedzoleh Soundz
AdadeSam Nortey. : compositeur, Nii Morton. : compositeur, Obo Addy. : compositeur, Hugh Masekela (trompette), Stanley Kwesi Todd (basse léectrique, choeurs), Nat 'Leepuma' (hammond, congas, flûte, choeurs), James Kwaku Morton (congas, choeurs), Richard Neesai 'Jagger' (guitare), Isaac Asante (percussions, choeurs), Acheampong Welbeck (batterie)Album Masekela Introducing Hedzoleh Soundz Label Blue Thumb (BTS 62) Année 1973
- 19h31Pierrick Pédron
EthiopMarja Burchard. : compositeur, Pierrick Pédron (saxophone), Jan Weissenfeld (guitare), Chris de Pauw (guitare), Tomi Simatupang (basse), Julien Herné (basse), Bernd Dezsevim (batterie), Vincent Artaud (claviers), Marja Burchard (claviers), Damon Brown (trompette), Didac Ruiz (percussions), Jérôme Fagnoul (xylophone)Album And The Label Jazz Village (570097) Année 2016
