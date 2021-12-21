Programmation musicale
Mardi 21 décembre 2021
Pacha : Sisters of Invention, Cootie Williams, Jean Constantin, Ilhan Ersahin's and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
La vie de pacha, parfois, ça ne suffit pas !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Abbey Lincoln
Do nothing til you hear from meRussell/ Ellington. : compositeurAlbum The complete 1956-1958 Label 2742041.42 (2742041.42)
- 19h04Cootie Williams
Slidin' And Glidin' (03-02-49)Cootie Williams (trompette)Album Cootie Williams in chronology 1946-1949 Label Complete Jazz Series Année 2009
- 19h08Matthew Halsall
Tropical landscapesMatthew Halsall. : compositeur, Matthew Halsall (trompette), Matt Cliffe (flûte), Maddie Herbert (harpe), Liviu Gheorghe (piano), Gavin Barras (contrebasse), Alan Taylor (batterie), Jack Mac Carthy (percussions)Album Salute to the Sun (live at Hallé St. Peter's) Label Gondwana Records (707902) Année 2021
- 19h17Phil France
BellsPhil France. : compositeur, Phil France (claviers, basse), Jon Scott (batterie)Album Circle Label Gondwana Records (GONDCD023) Année 2018
- 19h22Edouard Ferlet
ChiEdouard Ferlet. : compositeur, Edouard Ferlet (piano)Album Pianoïd Label Mélisse (MEL666030) Année 2021
- 19h28Christophe Panzani
I don't feel no home (feat. Guillaume Poncelet)Christophe Panzani. : compositeur, Christophe Panzani (saxophone), Guillaume Poncelet (piano)Album Les mauvais tempéraments Label Jazz & People (JPCD819009) Année 2019
- 19h31Cal Tjader & Eddie Palmieri
Los bandidosCal Tjader (vibraphone), Eddie Palmieri (piano), George Castro (flûte, percussions), Barry Rogers (trombone, conga), Jose Rodrigues (trombone), Julian Priester (trombone), Mark Weinstein (trombone), Bobby Rodriguez (contrebasse), Manuel Oquendo (batterie), Tommy Lopez (batterie), Ismael Quintana (percussions)Album El Sonido Nuevo Label Verve Année 1966
- 19h40Jean Constantin
Le pachaConstantin/ Morghen/ Mascia. : compositeur, Jean Constantin (chant)Album Conché Label Vogue (EPL 7 363) Année 1957
- 19h42Ilhan Ersahin, Istanbul Sessions
HittitiesIstanbul Sessions. : compositeur, Ilhan Ersahin (saxophone ténor), Alp Ersonmez (basse, samples), Turgup Alp Bekoglu (batterie), Izzet Kizil (percussions)Album Bir Zamanlar Simdi Label Nublu Année 2020
- 19h48Kenny Barron & Dave Holland
The OracleDave Holland. : compositeur, Kenny Barron (piano), Dave Holland (contrebasse)Album The Art Of Conversation Label Impulse (0602537946617) Année 2014
- 19h54Sisters Of Invention
Jag kan inte seKarolina Almgren (basse, saxophones, voix, flûte), Malin Almgren (batterie, piano, synthé, voix, percussion)Album Navigating Label Oh Yeah
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration
