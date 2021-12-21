Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 21 décembre 2021
59 min

Pacha : Sisters of Invention, Cootie Williams, Jean Constantin, Ilhan Ersahin's and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Pacha : Sisters of Invention, Cootie Williams, Jean Constantin, Ilhan Ersahin's and more
Cootie Williams, vers 1980., © Getty / Brian Foskett/ National Jazz Archive/ Heritage Images

La vie de pacha, parfois, ça ne suffit pas !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Do nothing til you hear from me - ABBEY LINCOLN
    Abbey Lincoln

    Do nothing til you hear from me

    Russell/ Ellington. : compositeur
    Album The complete 1956-1958 Label 2742041.42 (2742041.42)
  • 19h04
    Slidin' And Glidin' (03-02-49) - COOTIE WILLIAMS
    Cootie Williams

    Slidin' And Glidin' (03-02-49)

    Cootie Williams (trompette)
    Album Cootie Williams in chronology 1946-1949 Label Complete Jazz Series Année 2009
  • 19h08
    Tropical landscapes - MATTHEW HALSALL
    Matthew Halsall

    Tropical landscapes

    Matthew Halsall. : compositeur, Matthew Halsall (trompette), Matt Cliffe (flûte), Maddie Herbert (harpe), Liviu Gheorghe (piano), Gavin Barras (contrebasse), Alan Taylor (batterie), Jack Mac Carthy (percussions)
    Album Salute to the Sun (live at Hallé St. Peter's) Label Gondwana Records (707902) Année 2021
  • 19h17
    Bells - PHIL FRANCE
    Phil France

    Bells

    Phil France. : compositeur, Phil France (claviers, basse), Jon Scott (batterie)
    Album Circle Label Gondwana Records (GONDCD023) Année 2018
  • 19h22
    Chi - EDOUARD FERLET
    Edouard Ferlet

    Chi

    Edouard Ferlet. : compositeur, Edouard Ferlet (piano)
    Album Pianoïd Label Mélisse (MEL666030) Année 2021
  • 19h28
    I don't feel no home (feat. Guillaume Poncelet) - CHRISTOPHE PANZANI
    Christophe Panzani

    I don't feel no home (feat. Guillaume Poncelet)

    Christophe Panzani. : compositeur, Christophe Panzani (saxophone), Guillaume Poncelet (piano)
    Album Les mauvais tempéraments Label Jazz & People (JPCD819009) Année 2019
  • 19h31
    Los bandidos - CAL TJADER & EDDIE PALMIERI
    Cal Tjader & Eddie Palmieri

    Los bandidos

    Cal Tjader (vibraphone), Eddie Palmieri (piano), George Castro (flûte, percussions), Barry Rogers (trombone, conga), Jose Rodrigues (trombone), Julian Priester (trombone), Mark Weinstein (trombone), Bobby Rodriguez (contrebasse), Manuel Oquendo (batterie), Tommy Lopez (batterie), Ismael Quintana (percussions)
    Album El Sonido Nuevo Label Verve Année 1966
  • 19h40
    Le pacha - JEAN CONSTANTIN
    Jean Constantin

    Le pacha

    Constantin/ Morghen/ Mascia. : compositeur, Jean Constantin (chant)
    Album Conché Label Vogue (EPL 7 363) Année 1957
  • 19h42
    Hittities - IHLAN ERSAHIN
    Ilhan Ersahin, Istanbul Sessions

    Hittities

    Istanbul Sessions. : compositeur, Ilhan Ersahin (saxophone ténor), Alp Ersonmez (basse, samples), Turgup Alp Bekoglu (batterie), Izzet Kizil (percussions)
    Album Bir Zamanlar Simdi Label Nublu Année 2020
  • 19h48
    The oracle - KENNY BARRON & DAVE HOLLAND
    Kenny Barron & Dave Holland

    The Oracle

    Dave Holland. : compositeur, Kenny Barron (piano), Dave Holland (contrebasse)
    Album The Art Of Conversation Label Impulse (0602537946617) Année 2014
  • 19h54
    Jag kan inte se - SISTERS OF INVENTION
    Sisters Of Invention

    Jag kan inte se

    Karolina Almgren (basse, saxophones, voix, flûte), Malin Almgren (batterie, piano, synthé, voix, percussion)
    Album Navigating Label Oh Yeah
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 20 décembre 2021
59 min
Arcs en ciel : Clara Ward, Cal Tjader, Poncho Sanchez, Otis Brown III and more
émission suivante
mercredi 22 décembre 2021
59 min
Les profiteurs : Laura Mvula, Dizzy Gillepsie, Paul Lay, Azmari and more