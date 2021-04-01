Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 1 avril 2021
Ouvrir les cages : Maya Angelou, Marc Ribot, Miguel Zenon, Stella Chiweshe and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"Je sais pourquoi chante l'oiseau en cage", écrivait Maya Angelou. A sa suite, ce soir, nous rêverons d'ouvrir toutes les cages.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Cubano chantAlbum Drum suite Label Columbia (COL 520238 2) Année 2005
- 19h07James SpauldingSaxophone alto
Havana days (cuba 1954)Richard Wyands : Piano, Ron Mac Clure : Contrebasse, Tony Reedus : PercussionsAlbum Smile of the Snake Label Highnote Records (HCD 7006) Année 1997
- 19h13Marc Ribot
No me l'lores másLos Cubanos PostizosAlbum Y los cubanos postizos (the prosthetic cubans) Label Atlantic Année 1996
- 19h20Miguel Zenon & Luis Perdomo
La vida es un suenoArsenio Rodriguez Scull : compositeur, Miguel Zenón, Luis Perdomo : PianoAlbum El arte del bolero Label Miel Music Année 2021
- 19h30Buckshot Lefonque
I know why the caged bird singsAlbum Buckshot Lefonque Label Columbia (4765322) Année 1994
- 19h39Branford Marsaliscompositeur
Le blues de Ma Rainey (Ma Rainey's black bottom) : LeftoversDiversAlbum BOF / Le blues de Ma Rainey (Ma Rainey's black bottom) Label Milan Année 2020
- 19h42Hulsmann Julia Trio
Tell herJulia Hulsmann : Piano, Roger Cicero, Marc Muellbauer : Contrebasse, Heinrich Kobberling : BatterieAlbum Good morning midnight Label Act Music & Vision (9709-2) Année 2006
- 19h48David Bowiecompositeur, Lyle Mayscompositeur, Pat Methenycompositeur
This is not americaJulia Hulsmann Quartet, Julia Hulsmann : Piano, Uli Kempendorff : Saxophone ténor, Marc Muellbauer : Contrebasse, Heinrich Kobberling : BatterieAlbum Not far from here Label Ecm (ECM2664) Année 2019
- 19h53Stella Chiweshe
NdabaiwaAlbum Talking mbira Label Piranha Année 2002
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration