Jeudi 1 avril 2021
59 min

Ouvrir les cages : Maya Angelou, Marc Ribot, Miguel Zenon, Stella Chiweshe and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ouvrir les cages : Maya Angelou, Marc Ribot, Miguel Zenon, Stella Chiweshe and more
Maya Angelou, © Getty / Gene Lester

"Je sais pourquoi chante l'oiseau en cage", écrivait Maya Angelou. A sa suite, ce soir, nous rêverons d'ouvrir toutes les cages.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Cubano chant - ART BLAKEY & THE JAZZ MESSENGERS
    Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

    Cubano chant

    Album Drum suite Label Columbia (COL 520238 2) Année 2005
  • 19h07
    Havana days (cuba 1954) - JAMES SPAULDING
    James SpauldingSaxophone alto

    Havana days (cuba 1954)

    Richard Wyands : Piano, Ron Mac Clure : Contrebasse, Tony Reedus : Percussions
    Album Smile of the Snake Label Highnote Records (HCD 7006) Année 1997
  • 19h13
    No me l'lores más - MARC RIBOT Y LOS CUBANOS POSTIZOS
    Marc Ribot

    No me l'lores más

    Los Cubanos Postizos
    Album Y los cubanos postizos (the prosthetic cubans) Label Atlantic Année 1996
  • 19h20
    La vida es un sueño - MIGUEL ZENON & LUIS PERDOMO
    Miguel Zenon & Luis Perdomo

    La vida es un sueno

    Arsenio Rodriguez Scull : compositeur, Miguel Zenón, Luis Perdomo : Piano
    Album El arte del bolero Label Miel Music Année 2021
  • 19h30
    I know why the caged bird sings - BUCKSHOT LEFONQUE
    Buckshot Lefonque

    I know why the caged bird sings

    Album Buckshot Lefonque Label Columbia (4765322) Année 1994
  • 19h39
    Le blues de Ma Rainey (Ma Rainey's black bottom) : Leftovers - BRANFORD MARSALIS
    Branford Marsaliscompositeur

    Le blues de Ma Rainey (Ma Rainey's black bottom) : Leftovers

    Divers
    Album BOF / Le blues de Ma Rainey (Ma Rainey's black bottom) Label Milan Année 2020
  • 19h42
    Tell her - JULIA HULSMANN TRIO, ROGER CICERO
    Hulsmann Julia Trio

    Tell her

    Julia Hulsmann : Piano, Roger Cicero, Marc Muellbauer : Contrebasse, Heinrich Kobberling : Batterie
    Album Good morning midnight Label Act Music & Vision (9709-2) Année 2006
  • 19h48
    This is not America - JULIA HULSMANN QUARTET
    David Bowiecompositeur, Lyle Mayscompositeur, Pat Methenycompositeur

    This is not america

    Julia Hulsmann Quartet, Julia Hulsmann : Piano, Uli Kempendorff : Saxophone ténor, Marc Muellbauer : Contrebasse, Heinrich Kobberling : Batterie
    Album Not far from here Label Ecm (ECM2664) Année 2019
  • 19h53
    Ndabaiwa - STELLA CHIWESHE
    Stella Chiweshe

    Ndabaiwa

    Album Talking mbira Label Piranha Année 2002
