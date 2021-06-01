Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 1 juin 2021
Ouvrez vos sens : Caoilfhionn Rose, Das Kapital, Horace Silver, Francesco Geminiani and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, tous nos sens seront en émoi. A commencer par notre ouïe !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Andy & The Bey Sisters
Big MamouLink Davis : compositeur, Geraldine Bey (chant), Salome Bey (chant), Andy Bey (chant, piano), Orchestre de Ray EllisAlbum Andy & the Bey sisters Label Blue Moon Année 2008
- 19h04The Souljazz Orchestra
Celestial BluesAndy Bey : compositeur, Zakari Frantz (saxophone alto, saxophone soprano, flute, clarinette, choeurs), Steve Patterson (saxophone ténor, clarinette, choeurs), Ray Murray (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse, chant, choeurs), Pierre Chretien (vibraphone, piano, harpe, guitare, choeurs), Philippe Lafreniere (batterie, congas, bongos, chant, choeurs), Marielle Rivard (maracas, caxixi, unas, claves, agogo, cowbell, tamourns, sistrum, triangle, chant, choeurs), Ed Lister, Steve Berndt, Philippe Charbonneau, Amelia LeclairAlbum Inner fire Label Strut (STURT115CD) Année 2014
- 19h10Matthew Halsall
On The Other Side Of The WorldMatthew Halsall. : compositeur, Matthew Halsall (trompette), Roger Wickham (flute, saxophone alto, saxophone ténor), Adam Fairhall (piano), Jon Thorne (basse), Gaz Hugues (batterie)Album Sending My Love (special edition) Label Gondwana Records (GONDCD001SE) Année 2019
- 19h20Portico Quartet & Hania Rani
Nest (Portico Quartet Remix)Hanian Rani. : compositeur, Hania Rani (chant, piano), Portico Quartet, Portico Quartet : auteurAlbum Nest (Portico Quartet Remix) Label Gondwana Records Année 2021
- 19h24Kenny Barron
Delores Street S.F.Kenny Barron. : compositeur, Kenny Barron (piano électrique), Bob Cranshaw (basse électrique), Richard Landrum (congas, percussions), Warren Smith (percussions), Freddie Waits (batterie)Album Sunset To Dawn Label Muse Records Année 1973
- 19h31Horace Silver
Won't You Open Up Your SensesHorace Silver. : compositeur, Andy Bey (chant), Horace Silver (piano électrique), Cecil Bridgewater (trompette), Harold Vick (ténor saxophone), Richie Resnicoff (guitare), Bob Cranshaw (basse électrique), Mickey Roker (batterie)Album Total Response Label Blue Note (BLNO BST 84 368) Année 1972
- 19h35Francesco Geminiani
34:98 O'clockFrancesco Geminiani. : compositeur, Francesco Geminiani (saxophone ténor), Manuel Schmiedel (piano), Rick Rosato (contrebasse), Daniel Dor (batterie)Album Red Sky, Blue Water Label Fresh Sound (FSNT 614) Année 2021
- 19h41Tommy Flanagan
Chelsea bridgeBilly Strayhorn : compositeur, Tommy Flanagan (piano), Wilbur Little (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)Album Overseas Label Cool Note Année 2000
- 19h45Charles Trenet
Douce franceCharles Trenet. : compositeur, Charles Trenet (chant), Orchestre dirigé par Léo ChauliacAlbum Anthologie de la chanson francaise 1940 - 1945 Label Epm Records (VC 101-6)
- 19h49Das Kapital
Born To Be AlivePatrick Hernandez : compositeur, Das Kapital, Daniel Erdmann (saxophone ténor), Hasse Poulsen (guitare), Edward Perraud (batterie, électronique)Album Vive la France Label Label Bleu (LBLC6731) Année 2019
- 19h56Caoilfhionn Rose
FlourishAlbum Flourish Label Gondwana Records Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
