Mardi 1 juin 2021
59 min

Ouvrez vos sens : Caoilfhionn Rose, Das Kapital, Horace Silver, Francesco Geminiani and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Caoilfhionn Rose, © Emily Dennison / Gondwana Records

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, tous nos sens seront en émoi. A commencer par notre ouïe !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Big Mamou - ANDY BEY and THE BEY SISTERS
    Andy & The Bey Sisters

    Big Mamou

    Link Davis : compositeur, Geraldine Bey (chant), Salome Bey (chant), Andy Bey (chant, piano), Orchestre de Ray Ellis
    Album Andy & the Bey sisters Label Blue Moon Année 2008
  • 19h04
    Celestial blues - THE SOULJAZZ ORCHESTRA
    The Souljazz Orchestra

    Celestial Blues

    Andy Bey : compositeur, Zakari Frantz (saxophone alto, saxophone soprano, flute, clarinette, choeurs), Steve Patterson (saxophone ténor, clarinette, choeurs), Ray Murray (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse, chant, choeurs), Pierre Chretien (vibraphone, piano, harpe, guitare, choeurs), Philippe Lafreniere (batterie, congas, bongos, chant, choeurs), Marielle Rivard (maracas, caxixi, unas, claves, agogo, cowbell, tamourns, sistrum, triangle, chant, choeurs), Ed Lister, Steve Berndt, Philippe Charbonneau, Amelia Leclair
    Album Inner fire Label Strut (STURT115CD) Année 2014
  • 19h10
    On the other side of the world - MATTHEW HALSALL
    Matthew Halsall

    On The Other Side Of The World

    Matthew Halsall. : compositeur, Matthew Halsall (trompette), Roger Wickham (flute, saxophone alto, saxophone ténor), Adam Fairhall (piano), Jon Thorne (basse), Gaz Hugues (batterie)
    Album Sending My Love (special edition) Label Gondwana Records (GONDCD001SE) Année 2019
  • 19h20
    Nest (Portico Quartet Remix) - PORTICO QUARTET , HANIA RANI
    Portico Quartet & Hania Rani

    Nest (Portico Quartet Remix)

    Hanian Rani. : compositeur, Hania Rani (chant, piano), Portico Quartet, Portico Quartet : auteur
    Album Nest (Portico Quartet Remix) Label Gondwana Records Année 2021
  • 19h24
    Delores street S.F. - KENNY BARRON
    Kenny Barron

    Delores Street S.F.

    Kenny Barron. : compositeur, Kenny Barron (piano électrique), Bob Cranshaw (basse électrique), Richard Landrum (congas, percussions), Warren Smith (percussions), Freddie Waits (batterie)
    Album Sunset To Dawn Label Muse Records Année 1973
  • 19h31
    Won't you open up your senses - HORACE SILVER, ANDY BEY
    Horace Silver

    Won't You Open Up Your Senses

    Horace Silver. : compositeur, Andy Bey (chant), Horace Silver (piano électrique), Cecil Bridgewater (trompette), Harold Vick (ténor saxophone), Richie Resnicoff (guitare), Bob Cranshaw (basse électrique), Mickey Roker (batterie)
    Album Total Response Label Blue Note (BLNO BST 84 368) Année 1972
  • 19h35
    34:98 o'clock - FRANCESCO GEMINIANI
    Francesco Geminiani

    34:98 O'clock

    Francesco Geminiani. : compositeur, Francesco Geminiani (saxophone ténor), Manuel Schmiedel (piano), Rick Rosato (contrebasse), Daniel Dor (batterie)
    Album Red Sky, Blue Water Label Fresh Sound (FSNT 614) Année 2021
  • 19h41
    Chelsea bridge - TOMMY FLANAGAN
    Tommy Flanagan

    Chelsea bridge

    Billy Strayhorn : compositeur, Tommy Flanagan (piano), Wilbur Little (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
    Album Overseas Label Cool Note Année 2000
  • 19h45
    Douce france - CHARLES TRENET
    Charles Trenet

    Douce france

    Charles Trenet. : compositeur, Charles Trenet (chant), Orchestre dirigé par Léo Chauliac
    Album Anthologie de la chanson francaise 1940 - 1945 Label Epm Records (VC 101-6)
  • 19h49
    Born to be alive - DAS KAPITAL
    Das Kapital

    Born To Be Alive

    Patrick Hernandez : compositeur, Das Kapital, Daniel Erdmann (saxophone ténor), Hasse Poulsen (guitare), Edward Perraud (batterie, électronique)
    Album Vive la France Label Label Bleu (LBLC6731) Année 2019
  • 19h56
    Flourish - CAOILFHIONN ROSE
    Caoilfhionn Rose

    Flourish

    Album Flourish Label Gondwana Records Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
