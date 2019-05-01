Ouh les menteurs : Billie Holiday, Ray Lema, Charles Lloyd, Brandee Younger and more

Ils ont raison, les Ink Spots. Ce n'est pas bien de mentir. Surtout quand on dit je t'aime. Il ne faut pas dire je t'aime quand on est pas sûr d'aimer. Et si on est pas sûr, on fait comme Billie Holiday, on ne dit rien. On enlève les mots, hop! ... Et on met autre chose à la place.