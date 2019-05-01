Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 1 mai 2019
59 min

Ouh les menteurs : Billie Holiday, Ray Lema, Charles Lloyd, Brandee Younger and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ouh les menteurs : Billie Holiday, Ray Lema, Charles Lloyd, Brandee Younger and more
Billie Holiday, © Getty / Charles Peterson/Hulton Archive

Ils ont raison, les Ink Spots. Ce n'est pas bien de mentir. Surtout quand on dit je t'aime. Il ne faut pas dire je t'aime quand on est pas sûr d'aimer. Et si on est pas sûr, on fait comme Billie Holiday, on ne dit rien. On enlève les mots, hop! ... Et on met autre chose à la place.

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    The Inks Spots

    « More memories from we four » It's a sin to tell a lie

    The Ink SpotsLABEL : JASMINE RECORDSANNÉE : 1999
    19:05
    Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson Orchestra

    « Compilation Lady Day : The Complete Recordings on Columbia 1933 - 1944 » It's too hot for words

    Teddy Wilson & His Orchestra, Billie Holiday (chant), Teddy Wilson & His Orchestra :, Roy Eldridge (trompette), Benny Goodman (clarinette), Ben Webster (sax Ténor), Teddy Wilson (piano), John Trueheart (guitare), John Kirby (contrebasse), Cozy Cole (batterie)LABEL : ColumbiaANNÉE : 2001
    19:08
    Tony Williams

    « Spring » Love song

    Sam Rivers (saxophone Ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1987
    19:17
    Stan Kenton

    « New concepts of artistry in rhythm » Taboo

    Conte Candoli (trompette), Buddy Childers (trompette), Maynard Ferguson (trompette), Don Dennis (trompette), Ruben Mcfall (trompette), Bob Fitzpatrick (trombone), Keith Moon (trombone), Frank Rosolino (trombone), Bil Russo (trombone), Geroge Roberts (trombone Basse), Lee Konitz (saxophone Alto), Vinnie Dean (saxophone Alto), Richie Camuca (saxophone Ténor), Bill Hollman (saxophone Ténor), Bob Gioga (saxophone Baryton), Stan Kenton (piano), Sal Salvador (guitare), Don Bagly (contrebasse), Stan Levey (batterie), Derek Walton (conga)LABEL : CapitolANNÉE : 1952
    19:20
    Charles Lloyd

    « Forest flower » Sorcery

    Charles Lloyd (saxophone Ténor), Keith Jarrett (piano), Cecil Mcbee (contrebasse), Jack De Johnette (batterie)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1994
    19:27
    Ray Lema

    « Transcendance » 3ème bureau

    Ray Lema (piano, Chant), Sylvain Gontard (trompette), Irvin Acao (saxophone Ténor), Rodrigo Viana (guitare), Michel Alibo (guitare), Nicolas Vicaro (batterie)LABEL : ONE DROPANNÉE : 2018
    19:32
    Joce Mienniel

    « Babel » Stéréométrie

    Joce Mienniel (flûtes), Ashraf Sharif Kahn (sitar), Iyad Haimour (oud), Stracho Temelkovski (mandole, Bendir, Daff), Joachim Florent (contrebasse), Antony Gatta (percussions)LABEL : BUDAANNÉE : 2018
    19:41
    Melanie De Biasio

    « No Deal » The flow

    Melanie De Biasio (chant, Flûte), Pascal Paulus (clavinet, Synthé), Pascal Mohy (piano), Dré Pallemaerts (batterie)LABEL : RICERCARANNÉE : 2013
    19:46
    Brandee Younger

    « A Day in the Life: Impressions of Pepper » Being for the benefit of mr. kite!

    Brandee Younger (harpe), Anne Drummond (flûte), Chelsea Baratz (saxophone Ténor), Antoine Drye (trompette), Dezron Douglas (contrebasse), Darell Greene (batterie)LABEL : VerveANNÉE : 2018
