Mercredi 1 mai 2019
Ouh les menteurs : Billie Holiday, Ray Lema, Charles Lloyd, Brandee Younger and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ils ont raison, les Ink Spots. Ce n'est pas bien de mentir. Surtout quand on dit je t'aime. Il ne faut pas dire je t'aime quand on est pas sûr d'aimer. Et si on est pas sûr, on fait comme Billie Holiday, on ne dit rien. On enlève les mots, hop! ... Et on met autre chose à la place.
19:01
The Inks Spots
« More memories from we four » It's a sin to tell a lieThe Ink SpotsLABEL : JASMINE RECORDSANNÉE : 1999
19:05
Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson Orchestra
« Compilation Lady Day : The Complete Recordings on Columbia 1933 - 1944 » It's too hot for wordsTeddy Wilson & His Orchestra, Billie Holiday (chant), Teddy Wilson & His Orchestra :, Roy Eldridge (trompette), Benny Goodman (clarinette), Ben Webster (sax Ténor), Teddy Wilson (piano), John Trueheart (guitare), John Kirby (contrebasse), Cozy Cole (batterie)LABEL : ColumbiaANNÉE : 2001
19:08
Tony Williams
« Spring » Love songSam Rivers (saxophone Ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1987
19:17
Stan Kenton
« New concepts of artistry in rhythm » TabooConte Candoli (trompette), Buddy Childers (trompette), Maynard Ferguson (trompette), Don Dennis (trompette), Ruben Mcfall (trompette), Bob Fitzpatrick (trombone), Keith Moon (trombone), Frank Rosolino (trombone), Bil Russo (trombone), Geroge Roberts (trombone Basse), Lee Konitz (saxophone Alto), Vinnie Dean (saxophone Alto), Richie Camuca (saxophone Ténor), Bill Hollman (saxophone Ténor), Bob Gioga (saxophone Baryton), Stan Kenton (piano), Sal Salvador (guitare), Don Bagly (contrebasse), Stan Levey (batterie), Derek Walton (conga)LABEL : CapitolANNÉE : 1952
19:20
Charles Lloyd
« Forest flower » SorceryCharles Lloyd (saxophone Ténor), Keith Jarrett (piano), Cecil Mcbee (contrebasse), Jack De Johnette (batterie)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1994
19:27
Ray Lema
« Transcendance » 3ème bureauRay Lema (piano, Chant), Sylvain Gontard (trompette), Irvin Acao (saxophone Ténor), Rodrigo Viana (guitare), Michel Alibo (guitare), Nicolas Vicaro (batterie)LABEL : ONE DROPANNÉE : 2018
19:32
Joce Mienniel
« Babel » StéréométrieJoce Mienniel (flûtes), Ashraf Sharif Kahn (sitar), Iyad Haimour (oud), Stracho Temelkovski (mandole, Bendir, Daff), Joachim Florent (contrebasse), Antony Gatta (percussions)LABEL : BUDAANNÉE : 2018
19:41
Melanie De Biasio
« No Deal » The flowMelanie De Biasio (chant, Flûte), Pascal Paulus (clavinet, Synthé), Pascal Mohy (piano), Dré Pallemaerts (batterie)LABEL : RICERCARANNÉE : 2013
19:46
Brandee Younger
« A Day in the Life: Impressions of Pepper » Being for the benefit of mr. kite!Brandee Younger (harpe), Anne Drummond (flûte), Chelsea Baratz (saxophone Ténor), Antoine Drye (trompette), Dezron Douglas (contrebasse), Darell Greene (batterie)LABEL : VerveANNÉE : 2018
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
