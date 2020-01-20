Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 20 janvier 2020
59 min

Où allons nous ? : Barbara Dane, Dave Holland, Alfa Mist, Robert Glasper and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Où allons nous ? : Barbara Dane, Dave Holland, Alfa Mist, Robert Glasper and more
Barbara Dane, © Horizon Records

La route est longue, le futur incertain. Nul ne sait ce qui se trouve au bout du chemin, mais une chose est sûre : sur sa route, il y aura de la musique.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Where are we going ? - DONALD BYRD
    Donald Byrd

    Where Are We Going ?

    Edward Larry Gordon. : compositeur, Larry Mizell. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Roger Glenn (flûte, saxophone), Freddie Perren (piano électrique), Joe Sample (piano), Fonce Mizell (trompettte, voix), Larry Mizell (choeur), David T. Walker (guitare), Chuck Rainey (basse), Stephanie Spruill (percussions)
    Album Black Byrd Label Blue Note (BNLA 047) Année 1973
  • 19h08
    I'm on my way - BARBARA DANE
    Barbara Dane

    I’m on My Way

    Barbara Dane. : compositeur, Barbara Dane (voix)
    Album On My Way Label Righteous (PSALM23.72)
  • 19h10
    Naiyti - ALFA MIST
    Alfa Mist

    Naiyti

    Alfa Mist. : compositeur, Alfa Mist (claviers), Johnny Woodham (trompette), Jamie Leeming (guitare), Kaya Thomas-Dyke (basse électrique), Jamie Houghton (batterie)
    Album Structuralism Label Sekito
  • 19h21
    Gone (feat. YBN Cordae, Bilal & Herbie Hancock) - ROBERT GLASPER
    Robert Glasper

    Gone (feat. YBN Cordae, Bilal & Herbie Hancock)

    Ybn Cordae, Bilal, Herbie Hancock
    Album Fuck Yo Feelings Label Loma Vista Année 2019
  • 19h24
    New song of experience - CHRIS SPEDDING
    Chris Spedding

    New Song of Experience

    Butch Potter. : compositeur, Chris Spedding. : compositeur, Chris Spedding (guitare), John Mitchell (piano électrique), Paul Rutherford (trombone), Roger Potter (basse), John Marshall (batterie)
    Album Songs Without Words Label Parlophone Année 1970
  • 19h34
    Pavanne - DON RENDELL & IAN CARR QUINTET
    The Don Rendell & Ian Carr Quintet

    Pavanne

    Don Rendell (saxophone), Ian Carr (trompette), Michael Garrick (piano), Dave Green (basse), Trevor Tomkins (batterie)
    Album Live Label Columbia Année 1969
  • 19h43
    Good hope - CHRIS POTTER
    Dave Holland & Zakir Hussain & Chris Potter

    Good Hope

    Chris Potter. : compositeur, Chris Potter (saxophone ténor), Dave Holland (contrebasse), Zakir Hussain (tabla, kanjira, chanda, madal)
    Album Good Hope Label Edition (EDN1136) Année 2019
  • 19h52
    Red sand - BILL LAURANCE & WDR BIG BAND COLOGNE
    Bill Laurance & WDR Big Band Cologne

    Red Sand

    Bill Laurance. : compositeur, Bill Laurance (piano), Bob Mintzer (saxophone ténor, direction), Johan Hörlen (saxophone alto), Karolina Strassmayer (saxophone alto), Olivier Peters (saxophone ténor), Paul Heller (saxophone ténor), Jens Neufang (saxophone baryton), Wim Both (trompette), Rob Bruynen (trompette), Andy Haderer (trompette), Ruud Breuls (trompette), Ludwig Nuss (trombone), Andrea Andreoli (trombone), Andy Hunter (trombone), Mattis Cederberg (trombone basse), Billy Test (piano électrique), Paul Shigihara (guitare), John Goldsby (basse acoustique, basse électrique), Hans Dekker (batterie), Bodek Janke (percussions)
    Album Live at the Philharmonie Cologne Label Jazzline (D77074) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 17 janvier 2020
59 min
Sans Souffle : Esperanza Spalding, Koichi Matsukaze, Stan Getz, Nat Adderley and more
émission suivante
mardi 21 janvier 2020
59 min
Suivons la rivière : Flora Purim, Etta Jones, Brad Mehldau, Eric Legnini, Erroll Garner and more