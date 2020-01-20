Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jazz
Lundi 20 janvier 2020
Où allons nous ? : Barbara Dane, Dave Holland, Alfa Mist, Robert Glasper and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
La route est longue, le futur incertain. Nul ne sait ce qui se trouve au bout du chemin, mais une chose est sûre : sur sa route, il y aura de la musique.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Donald Byrd
Where Are We Going ?Edward Larry Gordon. : compositeur, Larry Mizell. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Roger Glenn (flûte, saxophone), Freddie Perren (piano électrique), Joe Sample (piano), Fonce Mizell (trompettte, voix), Larry Mizell (choeur), David T. Walker (guitare), Chuck Rainey (basse), Stephanie Spruill (percussions)Album Black Byrd Label Blue Note (BNLA 047) Année 1973
- 19h08Barbara Dane
I’m on My WayBarbara Dane. : compositeur, Barbara Dane (voix)Album On My Way Label Righteous (PSALM23.72)
- 19h10Alfa Mist
NaiytiAlfa Mist. : compositeur, Alfa Mist (claviers), Johnny Woodham (trompette), Jamie Leeming (guitare), Kaya Thomas-Dyke (basse électrique), Jamie Houghton (batterie)Album Structuralism Label Sekito
- 19h21Robert Glasper
Gone (feat. YBN Cordae, Bilal & Herbie Hancock)Ybn Cordae, Bilal, Herbie HancockAlbum Fuck Yo Feelings Label Loma Vista Année 2019
- 19h24Chris Spedding
New Song of ExperienceButch Potter. : compositeur, Chris Spedding. : compositeur, Chris Spedding (guitare), John Mitchell (piano électrique), Paul Rutherford (trombone), Roger Potter (basse), John Marshall (batterie)Album Songs Without Words Label Parlophone Année 1970
- 19h34The Don Rendell & Ian Carr Quintet
PavanneDon Rendell (saxophone), Ian Carr (trompette), Michael Garrick (piano), Dave Green (basse), Trevor Tomkins (batterie)Album Live Label Columbia Année 1969
- 19h43Dave Holland & Zakir Hussain & Chris Potter
Good HopeChris Potter. : compositeur, Chris Potter (saxophone ténor), Dave Holland (contrebasse), Zakir Hussain (tabla, kanjira, chanda, madal)Album Good Hope Label Edition (EDN1136) Année 2019
- 19h52Bill Laurance & WDR Big Band Cologne
Red SandBill Laurance. : compositeur, Bill Laurance (piano), Bob Mintzer (saxophone ténor, direction), Johan Hörlen (saxophone alto), Karolina Strassmayer (saxophone alto), Olivier Peters (saxophone ténor), Paul Heller (saxophone ténor), Jens Neufang (saxophone baryton), Wim Both (trompette), Rob Bruynen (trompette), Andy Haderer (trompette), Ruud Breuls (trompette), Ludwig Nuss (trombone), Andrea Andreoli (trombone), Andy Hunter (trombone), Mattis Cederberg (trombone basse), Billy Test (piano électrique), Paul Shigihara (guitare), John Goldsby (basse acoustique, basse électrique), Hans Dekker (batterie), Bodek Janke (percussions)Album Live at the Philharmonie Cologne Label Jazzline (D77074) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration