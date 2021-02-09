Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 9 février 2021
Orient droit devant : Lianne La Havas, Stephane Tsapis, Maria Schneider, Yaw and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Du Taoïsme dans les saxophones, des quart de tons dans les trompettes, des épices dans les pianos... Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, ça sent l'Orient.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Yaw
Where Would You BeKhari Lemuel. : compositeur, Yaw. : compositeur, Yaw (voix)Album Brownswood - Bubblers Three Label Brownswood (BWOOD030CD) Année 2008
- 19h07Bokani Dyer
Ke nakoBokani Dyer. : compositeur, Bokani Dyer (voix, piano), Ndaba Zulu (trompette), Sisonke Xonti (saxophone ténor), Amaeshi Ikechi (basse), Simphiwe Tshabalala (batterie), Thandi Ntuli (voic), Siyabonga Mthembu (voix)Album Indaba Is Label Brownswood (BWOOD0236CD)
- 19h14Stanley Turrentine
Jubilee ShoutStanley Turrentine. : compositeur, Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Tommy Turrentine (trompette), Sonny Clark (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Al Harewood (batterie)Album Jubilee Shout !!! Label Blue Note (BST 84122) Année 1986
- 19h26Prima Kanta, Laurent Rochelle
JianLaurent Rochelle. : compositeur, Laurent Rochelle (clarinette basse), Frédéric Schadoroff (piano), Rebécca Féron (harpe électro-acoustique), Arnaud Bonnet (violon), Juliette Carlier (percussions)Album 7 variations sur le Tao Label Linoleum (LIN022) Année 2021
- 19h33Stéphane Tsapis
Abdallah KamanjaStéphane Tsapis. : compositeur, Stéphane Tsapis (piano oriental)Album Le piano oriental Label Cristal Année 2019
- 19h39Bengt Berger Band
ChetuBengt Berger Band. : compositeur, Bengt Berger (xylophone), Don Cherry (trompette), Tord Bengtsson (guitare électrique), Christer Bothén (clarinette basse), Matthias Helldén (violoncelle), Bosse Skoglund (batterie), Sigge Krantz (basse), Kjell Westling (saxophone), Ulf Wallander (saxophone), Tommy Adolfsson (trompette), Tord Bengtsson (violon), Jörgen Adolfsson (saxophone), Anita Livstrand (cloches)Album Bitter Funeral Beer Label Ecm Année 1982
- 19h43Ibrahim Maalouf
Maeva in WonderlandIbrahim Maalouf. : compositeur, Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), François Delporte (guitare), Richard Bona (basse)Album 40 Melodies Label Mi'ster Ibé (495220) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 8 février 2021