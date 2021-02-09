Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mardi 9 février 2021
59 min

Orient droit devant : Lianne La Havas, Stephane Tsapis, Maria Schneider, Yaw and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Orient droit devant : Lianne La Havas, Stephane Tsapis, Maria Schneider, Yaw and more
Lianne La Havas, © Getty / Gus Stewart

Du Taoïsme dans les saxophones, des quart de tons dans les trompettes, des épices dans les pianos... Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, ça sent l'Orient. 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Where would you be - YAW
    Yaw

    Where Would You Be

    Khari Lemuel. : compositeur, Yaw. : compositeur, Yaw (voix)
    Album Brownswood - Bubblers Three Label Brownswood (BWOOD030CD) Année 2008
  • 19h07
    Ke nako - BOKANI DYER
    Bokani Dyer

    Ke nako

    Bokani Dyer. : compositeur, Bokani Dyer (voix, piano), Ndaba Zulu (trompette), Sisonke Xonti (saxophone ténor), Amaeshi Ikechi (basse), Simphiwe Tshabalala (batterie), Thandi Ntuli (voic), Siyabonga Mthembu (voix)
    Album Indaba Is Label Brownswood (BWOOD0236CD)
  • 19h14
    Jubilee shout - STANLEY TURRENTINE
    Stanley Turrentine

    Jubilee Shout

    Stanley Turrentine. : compositeur, Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Tommy Turrentine (trompette), Sonny Clark (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Al Harewood (batterie)
    Album Jubilee Shout !!! Label Blue Note (BST 84122) Année 1986
  • 19h26
    Jian - LAURENT ROCHELLE, PRIMA KANTA
    Prima Kanta, Laurent Rochelle

    Jian

    Laurent Rochelle. : compositeur, Laurent Rochelle (clarinette basse), Frédéric Schadoroff (piano), Rebécca Féron (harpe électro-acoustique), Arnaud Bonnet (violon), Juliette Carlier (percussions)
    Album 7 variations sur le Tao Label Linoleum (LIN022) Année 2021
  • 19h33
    Abdallah Kamanja - STEPHANE TSAPIS
    Stéphane Tsapis

    Abdallah Kamanja

    Stéphane Tsapis. : compositeur, Stéphane Tsapis (piano oriental)
    Album Le piano oriental Label Cristal Année 2019
  • 19h39
    Chetu - BENGT BERGER, DON CHERRY
    Bengt Berger Band

    Chetu

    Bengt Berger Band. : compositeur, Bengt Berger (xylophone), Don Cherry (trompette), Tord Bengtsson (guitare électrique), Christer Bothén (clarinette basse), Matthias Helldén (violoncelle), Bosse Skoglund (batterie), Sigge Krantz (basse), Kjell Westling (saxophone), Ulf Wallander (saxophone), Tommy Adolfsson (trompette), Tord Bengtsson (violon), Jörgen Adolfsson (saxophone), Anita Livstrand (cloches)
    Album Bitter Funeral Beer Label Ecm Année 1982
  • 19h43
    Maeva in wonderland (duo version) - IBRAHIM MAALOUF, RICHARD BONA
    Ibrahim Maalouf

    Maeva in Wonderland

    Ibrahim Maalouf. : compositeur, Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), François Delporte (guitare), Richard Bona (basse)
    Album 40 Melodies Label Mi'ster Ibé (495220) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
