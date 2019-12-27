Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 27 décembre 2019
59 min

Oops ! : Rokia Traoré, Emilien Véret, D’Angelo, Ambrose Akinmusire and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Oops ! : Rokia Traoré, Emilien Véret, D’Angelo, Ambrose Akinmusire and more
Rokia Traore au Royal Festival Hall à Londres, © Getty / Scott Campbell/Redferns

Ce soir, oSlim Gaillardn arpente les rues des villes, on glisse sur des bananes, on tombe nez à nez avec l'amour de notre vie, et on lui dit "Oops". Comme le chante Sun Ra, ce monde est décidément bien étrange.

Programmation musicale

Oops! / Necessary Evil
Oops! / Necessary Evil, © Decca

Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer
Oops! / Necessary Evil : Oops!
Ella Fitzgerald, chant
Louis Armstrong, chant
Dave Barbour et son orchestra
Decca

Face to Face
Face to Face, © Blue Note ‎

Roosevelt Willette
Face To Face : Face To Face
Fred Jackson, saxophone tenor
'Baby Face' Willette, orgue
Grant Green, guitare
Ben Dixon, batterie
Blue Note ‎

Dancing Wittgenstein
Dancing Wittgenstein, © Act

Jazzrausch Bigband
Dancing Wittgenstein :  I want to be a banana
Jazzrausch Bigband
Kevin Andre
Act

The Norman Granz Recordings + More
The Norman Granz Recordings + More , © Verve

Slim Gaillard
The Norman Granz Recordings + More : When Banana Skins Are Falling
Slim Gaillard, chant
Verve

Bourbon Street
Bourbon Street, © Coral

Pete Foutain-Al Hirt
Presenting Pete Fountain With Al Hirt - Bourbon Street : March Through The Streets Of Their City
Al Hirt, trompette
Pete Fountain, clarinette
Coral

Clarinettes urbaines
Clarinettes urbaines , © Vocation Records/Le Bruit Court

Emilien Veret
Clarinettes urbaines : Les yeux noirs
Emilien Veret, clarinette
Vocation Records/Le Bruit Court

Djiki'n
Djiki'n, © Parlophone / Warner Music France ‎

Arthur Hnatek- Rokia Traoré
Doni Doni : Djiki'n
Erik Truffaz Quartet
Rokia Traoré, chant
Parlophone / Warner Music France ‎

The Imagined Savior Is Far Easier To Paint
The Imagined Savior Is Far Easier To Paint , © Blue Note

Ambrose Akinmusire
The Imagined Savior Is Far Easier To Paint : Marie Christie
Sam Harris, piano
Ambrose Akinmusire, trompette
Blue Note

Hard Groove
Hard Groove, © Verve

Clinton-Hazel (arr Roy Hargrove)
Hard Groove : I'll Stay
The RH Factor
D'Angelo, chant et Wurlitzer
Verve

In some far place - Roma ´77
In some far place - Roma ´77 , © Strut

Sun Ra
In some far place - Roma ´77 : Trying to put the blame on me
Sun Ra, piano et chant
Thomas Thaddeus, chant
Strut

Ivresse
Ivresse, © Melisse

Jean Philippe Viret
Ivresse : Saint Awawa
Trio Viret
Melisse

59 min
