Oops ! : Rokia Traoré, Emilien Véret, D’Angelo, Ambrose Akinmusire and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, oSlim Gaillardn arpente les rues des villes, on glisse sur des bananes, on tombe nez à nez avec l'amour de notre vie, et on lui dit "Oops". Comme le chante Sun Ra, ce monde est décidément bien étrange.
Programmation musicale
Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer
Oops! / Necessary Evil : Oops!
Ella Fitzgerald, chant
Louis Armstrong, chant
Dave Barbour et son orchestra
Decca
Roosevelt Willette
Face To Face : Face To Face
Fred Jackson, saxophone tenor
'Baby Face' Willette, orgue
Grant Green, guitare
Ben Dixon, batterie
Blue Note
Jazzrausch Bigband
Dancing Wittgenstein : I want to be a banana
Jazzrausch Bigband
Kevin Andre
Act
Slim Gaillard
The Norman Granz Recordings + More : When Banana Skins Are Falling
Slim Gaillard, chant
Verve
Pete Foutain-Al Hirt
Presenting Pete Fountain With Al Hirt - Bourbon Street : March Through The Streets Of Their City
Al Hirt, trompette
Pete Fountain, clarinette
Coral
Emilien Veret
Clarinettes urbaines : Les yeux noirs
Emilien Veret, clarinette
Vocation Records/Le Bruit Court
Arthur Hnatek- Rokia Traoré
Doni Doni : Djiki'n
Erik Truffaz Quartet
Rokia Traoré, chant
Parlophone / Warner Music France
Ambrose Akinmusire
The Imagined Savior Is Far Easier To Paint : Marie Christie
Sam Harris, piano
Ambrose Akinmusire, trompette
Blue Note
Clinton-Hazel (arr Roy Hargrove)
Hard Groove : I'll Stay
The RH Factor
D'Angelo, chant et Wurlitzer
Verve
Sun Ra
In some far place - Roma ´77 : Trying to put the blame on me
Sun Ra, piano et chant
Thomas Thaddeus, chant
Strut
Jean Philippe Viret
Ivresse : Saint Awawa
Trio Viret
Melisse
