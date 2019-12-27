Oops ! : Rokia Traoré, Emilien Véret, D’Angelo, Ambrose Akinmusire and more

Ce soir, oSlim Gaillardn arpente les rues des villes, on glisse sur des bananes, on tombe nez à nez avec l'amour de notre vie, et on lui dit "Oops". Comme le chante Sun Ra, ce monde est décidément bien étrange.

Programmation musicale

, © Decca

Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer

Oops! / Necessary Evil : Oops!

Ella Fitzgerald, chant

Louis Armstrong, chant

Dave Barbour et son orchestra

Decca

, © Blue Note ‎

Roosevelt Willette

Face To Face : Face To Face

Fred Jackson, saxophone tenor

'Baby Face' Willette, orgue

Grant Green, guitare

Ben Dixon, batterie

Blue Note ‎

, © Act

Jazzrausch Bigband

Dancing Wittgenstein : I want to be a banana

Jazzrausch Bigband

Kevin Andre

Act

, © Verve

Slim Gaillard

The Norman Granz Recordings + More : When Banana Skins Are Falling

Slim Gaillard, chant

Verve

, © Coral

Pete Foutain-Al Hirt

Presenting Pete Fountain With Al Hirt - Bourbon Street : March Through The Streets Of Their City

Al Hirt, trompette

Pete Fountain, clarinette

Coral

, © Vocation Records/Le Bruit Court

Emilien Veret

Clarinettes urbaines : Les yeux noirs

Emilien Veret, clarinette

Vocation Records/Le Bruit Court

, © Parlophone / Warner Music France ‎

Arthur Hnatek- Rokia Traoré

Doni Doni : Djiki'n

Erik Truffaz Quartet

Rokia Traoré, chant

Parlophone / Warner Music France ‎

, © Blue Note

Ambrose Akinmusire

The Imagined Savior Is Far Easier To Paint : Marie Christie

Sam Harris, piano

Ambrose Akinmusire, trompette

Blue Note

, © Verve

Clinton-Hazel (arr Roy Hargrove)

Hard Groove : I'll Stay

The RH Factor

D'Angelo, chant et Wurlitzer

Verve

, © Strut

Sun Ra

In some far place - Roma ´77 : Trying to put the blame on me

Sun Ra, piano et chant

Thomas Thaddeus, chant

Strut

, © Melisse

Jean Philippe Viret

Ivresse : Saint Awawa

Trio Viret

Melisse