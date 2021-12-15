Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mercredi 15 décembre 2021
59 min

On verra demain : Joachim Kuhn, Zara McFarlane, Adrien Chicot, Michel Portal and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

On verra demain : Joachim Kuhn, Zara McFarlane, Adrien Chicot, Michel Portal and more
Joachim Kuhn, © Getty / David Redfern

Les soucis ? Les chagrins ? Ça ne nous dit rien. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on repousse tout à demain !

La programmation musicale :
  • Tomorrow - Slam Stewart & Major Holley
    Slam Stewart & Major Holley

    Tomorrow

    Charles Strause. : compositeur, Martin Chamin. : compositeur, Slam Stewart (contrebasse, voix), Major Holley (contrebasse, voix), Dich Hyman (piano), Oliver Jackson (batterie)
    Album Shut Yo' Mouth Label Delos Année 1991
  • The Procrastinator - Lee Morgan
    Lee Morgan

    The Procrastinator

    Lee Morgan. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone)
    Album The Procrastinator Label Blue Note (8335792) Année 1995
  • Worry Now Later - Ran Blake & Jeanne Lee
    Ran Blake & Jeanne Lee

    Worry Now Later

    Thelonious Monk. : compositeur, Ran Blake (piano), Jeanne Lee (voix)
    Album You Stepped Out of a Cloud Label Owl (OWL 055 CD)
  • Worry Later - Thelonious Monk Quartet
    Thelonious Monk Quartet

    Worry Later

    Thelonious Monk. : compositeur, Thelonious Monk (piano), Joe Gordon (trompette), Charlie Rouse (saxophone ténor), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), John Ore (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album At the Blackhawk Label Riverside (98.989) Année 1987
  • Mama Done - Zara McFarlane
    Zara McFarlane

    Mama Done

    Zara McFarlane. : compositeur, Zara McFarlane (voix), Peter Edwards (piano), Nick Walsh (contrebasse), Andrew Chapmen (batterie)
    Album Until Tomorrow Label Brownswood Recordings (BWOOD070CD) Année 2011
  • Cala Carbo - Adrien Chicot
    Adrien Chicot

    Cala Carbo

    Adrien Chicot. : compositeur, Adrien Chicot (piano électrique), Julien Alour (tompette), Ricardo Izquierdo (saxophone ténor), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Antoine Paganotti (batterie)
    Album Babyland Label Gaya Music Année 2021
  • Figueretas - Joachim Kühn
    Joachim Kühn

    Figueretas

    Joachim Kühn. : compositeur, Joachim Kühn (piano)
    Album Free Ibiza Label Out Note (OTN 012) Année 2010
  • Metit - Matthieu Saglio
    Matthieu Saglio

    Metit

    Matthieu Saglio. : compositeur, Steve Shehan. : compositeur, Abdoulaye N'Diaye. : compositeur, Matthieu Saglio (violoncelle, voix), Abdoulaye N'Diaye (voix), Steve Shehan (percussion, piano, basse), Teo Saglio Pérez (voix), Marco Saglio Pérez (voix), Gael Saglio Pérez (voix)
    Album El camino de los vientos Label Act (ACT9912-2) Année 2020
  • N'niyo - Amara Touré & son Ensemble Black & White
    Amara Touré & son Ensemble Black & White

    N'niyo

    Amara Touré. : compositeur
    Album 1973 - 1980 Label Analog Africa (AALP078) Année 2015
  • African Wind - Michel Portal
    Michel Portal

    African Wind

    Michel Portal. : compositeur, Michel Portal (clarinette basse), Nils Wogram (trombone), Bojan Z (piano), Bruno Chevillon (contrebasse), Lander Gyselinck (batterie)
    Album MP85 Label Label Bleu (LBLC6736) Année 2020
  • I've Been Starting Tomorrow All of my Life - Lena Horne & Michel Legrand
    Lena Horne & Michel Legrand

    I've Been Starting Tomorrow All of my Life

    Michel Legrand. : compositeur, Michel Legrand (direction), Lena Horne (voix), Richard Tee (orgue), Paul Griffin (piano), Joe Beck (guitare), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Grady Tate (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Ron Carter (contrebasse), The Howard Roberts Chorale, Jon Faddis (trompette), Thad Jones (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Alan Rubin (trompette)
    Album Lena & Michel Label Rca (SPRO-10263)
L'équipe de l'émission :
