Mercredi 15 décembre 2021
On verra demain : Joachim Kuhn, Zara McFarlane, Adrien Chicot, Michel Portal and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Les soucis ? Les chagrins ? Ça ne nous dit rien. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on repousse tout à demain !
La programmation musicale :
- Slam Stewart & Major Holley
TomorrowCharles Strause. : compositeur, Martin Chamin. : compositeur, Slam Stewart (contrebasse, voix), Major Holley (contrebasse, voix), Dich Hyman (piano), Oliver Jackson (batterie)Album Shut Yo' Mouth Label Delos Année 1991
- Lee Morgan
The ProcrastinatorLee Morgan. : compositeur, Lee Morgan (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone)Album The Procrastinator Label Blue Note (8335792) Année 1995
- Ran Blake & Jeanne Lee
Worry Now LaterThelonious Monk. : compositeur, Ran Blake (piano), Jeanne Lee (voix)Album You Stepped Out of a Cloud Label Owl (OWL 055 CD)
- Thelonious Monk Quartet
Worry LaterThelonious Monk. : compositeur, Thelonious Monk (piano), Joe Gordon (trompette), Charlie Rouse (saxophone ténor), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), John Ore (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album At the Blackhawk Label Riverside (98.989) Année 1987
- Zara McFarlane
Mama DoneZara McFarlane. : compositeur, Zara McFarlane (voix), Peter Edwards (piano), Nick Walsh (contrebasse), Andrew Chapmen (batterie)Album Until Tomorrow Label Brownswood Recordings (BWOOD070CD) Année 2011
- Adrien Chicot
Cala CarboAdrien Chicot. : compositeur, Adrien Chicot (piano électrique), Julien Alour (tompette), Ricardo Izquierdo (saxophone ténor), Sylvain Romano (contrebasse), Antoine Paganotti (batterie)Album Babyland Label Gaya Music Année 2021
- Joachim Kühn
FigueretasJoachim Kühn. : compositeur, Joachim Kühn (piano)Album Free Ibiza Label Out Note (OTN 012) Année 2010
- Matthieu Saglio
MetitMatthieu Saglio. : compositeur, Steve Shehan. : compositeur, Abdoulaye N'Diaye. : compositeur, Matthieu Saglio (violoncelle, voix), Abdoulaye N'Diaye (voix), Steve Shehan (percussion, piano, basse), Teo Saglio Pérez (voix), Marco Saglio Pérez (voix), Gael Saglio Pérez (voix)Album El camino de los vientos Label Act (ACT9912-2) Année 2020
- Amara Touré & son Ensemble Black & White
N'niyoAmara Touré. : compositeurAlbum 1973 - 1980 Label Analog Africa (AALP078) Année 2015
- Michel Portal
African WindMichel Portal. : compositeur, Michel Portal (clarinette basse), Nils Wogram (trombone), Bojan Z (piano), Bruno Chevillon (contrebasse), Lander Gyselinck (batterie)Album MP85 Label Label Bleu (LBLC6736) Année 2020
- Lena Horne & Michel Legrand
I've Been Starting Tomorrow All of my LifeMichel Legrand. : compositeur, Michel Legrand (direction), Lena Horne (voix), Richard Tee (orgue), Paul Griffin (piano), Joe Beck (guitare), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Grady Tate (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Ron Carter (contrebasse), The Howard Roberts Chorale, Jon Faddis (trompette), Thad Jones (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Alan Rubin (trompette)Album Lena & Michel Label Rca (SPRO-10263)
