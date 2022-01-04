Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mardi 4 janvier 2022
59 min

On s'en sort très bien : Adrianne Lenker, Chet Baker, June Christy, Shai Maestro and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

On s'en sort très bien : Adrianne Lenker, Chet Baker, June Christy, Shai Maestro and more
Adrianne Lenker, © Getty / Mariano Regidor/ Redferns

Oui, comme le chante Chet Baker, on s'en sort très bien. Sauf quand on ne s'en sort pas.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    I get along without you very well - CHET BAKER
    Chet Baker

    I Get Along Without You Very Well

    Hoagy Carmichael. : compositeur, Chet Baker (voix), Russ Freeman (piano), Joe Pass (guitare), Carson Smith (contrebasse), Bob Neel (batterie)
    Album Chet Baker Sings Label Pacific Jazz (CJ32-5005)
  • 19h04
    Grooveyard - HAROLD LAND
    Harold Land

    Grooveyard

    Carl Perkins. : compositeur, Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Rolf Ericson (trompette), Carl Perkins (piano), Leroy Vinnegar (contrebasse), Frank Butler (batterie)
    Album The Contemporary Records Story Label Fantasy (4CCD-4441-2)
  • 19h11
    What's his name - THEE SINSEERS, JOEY QUINONES
    Thee Sinseers

    What's His Name

    John Quiñones. : compositeur
    Album Brighter Days Ahead Label Colemine Année 2021
  • 19h15
    Weak for your love - THEE SACRED SOULS
    Thee Sacred Souls

    Weak For Your Love

    Josh Lane. : compositeur, Sal Samano. : compositeur, Alex Garcia. : compositeur
    Album Can I Call You Rose ? Label Penrose Année 2020
  • 19h19
    Mystery and Illusions - SHAI MAESTRO
    Shai Maestro

    Mystery and Illusions

    Shai Maestro. : compositeur, Shai Maestro (piano), Philip Dizack (trompette), Ofri Nemheya (batterie), Jorge Roeder (contrebasse)
    Album Human Label Ecm Année 2020
  • 19h30
    Burning bright - BEN WENDEL
    Ben Wendel

    Burning Bright

    Ben Wendel. : compositeur, Ben Wendel (saxophone ténor), Michael Mayo (voix), Shai Maestro (piano), Gerald Clayton (claviers), Joe Sanders (basse), Nate Wood (batterie)
    Album High Heart Label Edition (EDN 1162) Année 2020
  • 19h36
    Cradle - ADRIANNE LENKER
    Adrianne Lenker

    Cradle

    Adrianne Lenker. : compositeur, Adrianne Lenker (voix, guitare), Luke Temple (synthétiseur, guitare, basse), Gabe Wax (synthétiseur)
    Album Abysskiss Label Saddle Creek (LBJ275) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
