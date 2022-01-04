Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 4 janvier 2022
On s'en sort très bien : Adrianne Lenker, Chet Baker, June Christy, Shai Maestro and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Oui, comme le chante Chet Baker, on s'en sort très bien. Sauf quand on ne s'en sort pas.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Chet Baker
I Get Along Without You Very WellHoagy Carmichael. : compositeur, Chet Baker (voix), Russ Freeman (piano), Joe Pass (guitare), Carson Smith (contrebasse), Bob Neel (batterie)Album Chet Baker Sings Label Pacific Jazz (CJ32-5005)
- 19h04Harold Land
GrooveyardCarl Perkins. : compositeur, Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Rolf Ericson (trompette), Carl Perkins (piano), Leroy Vinnegar (contrebasse), Frank Butler (batterie)Album The Contemporary Records Story Label Fantasy (4CCD-4441-2)
- 19h11Thee Sinseers
What's His NameJohn Quiñones. : compositeurAlbum Brighter Days Ahead Label Colemine Année 2021
- 19h15Thee Sacred Souls
Weak For Your LoveJosh Lane. : compositeur, Sal Samano. : compositeur, Alex Garcia. : compositeurAlbum Can I Call You Rose ? Label Penrose Année 2020
- 19h19Shai Maestro
Mystery and IllusionsShai Maestro. : compositeur, Shai Maestro (piano), Philip Dizack (trompette), Ofri Nemheya (batterie), Jorge Roeder (contrebasse)Album Human Label Ecm Année 2020
- 19h30Ben Wendel
Burning BrightBen Wendel. : compositeur, Ben Wendel (saxophone ténor), Michael Mayo (voix), Shai Maestro (piano), Gerald Clayton (claviers), Joe Sanders (basse), Nate Wood (batterie)Album High Heart Label Edition (EDN 1162) Année 2020
- 19h36Adrianne Lenker
CradleAdrianne Lenker. : compositeur, Adrianne Lenker (voix, guitare), Luke Temple (synthétiseur, guitare, basse), Gabe Wax (synthétiseur)Album Abysskiss Label Saddle Creek (LBJ275) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
