Mardi 15 octobre 2019
59 min

Oh la la : Blossom Dearie, Kalle Kalima, Buddy Johnson, Champion Jack Dupree and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Blossom Dearie, © David Redfern

Ce soir, on se questionne, on fait confiance, on danse, on est tristes, on est gais, ce soir nos montagnes russes chantent "oh la la"... avec l'accent de la liberté.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    My old man - WOODROW JOHNSON
    Buddy Johnson & Ella Johnson

    My Old Man

    Woodrow Johnson. : compositeur, Ella Johnson (voix), Buddy Johnson & His Orchestra
    Album Gotta Go Upside Your Head Label Rev-Ola (CRBAND6)
  • 19h05
    Talking drum - GEORGE FOLUNSHO JOHNSON
    Ginger Johnson And His African Messengers

    Talking Drum

    George Folunsho Johnson. : compositeur
    Album African Party Label Freestyle Année 2015
  • 19h09
    Titoro - BILLY TAYLOR
    Billy Taylor Trio

    Titoro

    Billy Taylor. : compositeur, Billy Taylor (contrebasse), Earl May (contrebasse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)
    Album With Ed Thigpen & Earl May Label Lone Hill Jazz Année 2005
  • 19h18
    Still i'm sad (live) - GENE HARRIS
    The Three Sounds

    Still I’m Sad

    Jim McCarty. : compositeur, Paul Samwell-Smith. : compositeur, Gene Harris (piano), Andrew Simpkins (contrebasse), Donald Bailey (batterie)
    Album Live At The Lighthouse Label Blue Note Année 1967
  • 19h21
    Ooh la la - CHAMPION JACK DUPREE
    Champion Jack Dupree

    Ooh la la

    Champion Jack Dupree. : compositeur, Champion Jack Dupree (piano, voix), Larry Martin (guitare), Zox (basse), Jacques Mahieux (batterie)
    Album La Cave Saravah Vol. 1 Label Saravah (SHL 2122) Année 2006
  • 19h29
    Give him the ooh-la-la - BLOSSOM DEARIE
    Blossom Dearie

    Give Him the Ooh-La-La

    Cole Porter. : compositeur, Blossom Dearie (voix, piano), Herb Ellis (guitare), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Jo Jones (batterie)
    Album Give Him The Ooh-La-La Label Verve (517067-2) Année 1957
  • 19h31
    For what it's worth - STEPHEN STILLS
    Kalle Kalima & Knut Reiersrud

    For What It’s Worth

    Stephen Stills. : compositeur, Kalle Kalima (guitare électrique), Knut Reiersrud (guitare électrique, guitare lapsteel), Phil Donkin (basse), Jim Black (batterie)
    Album Flying Like Eagles Label Act (ACT98882) Année 2019
  • 19h38
    Janet - MICHELLE WILLIS
    David Crosby

    Janet

    Michelle Willis. : compositeur, David Crosby (voix, guitare acoustique), Becca Stevens (voix, charango), Michelle Willis (voix, Wurlitzer, orgue), Michael League (voix, basse électrique)
    Album Here If You Listen Label Bmg (538429532)
  • 19h41
    Gichi - KENNY BARRON
    Booker Ervin

    Gichi

    Kenny Barron. : compositeur, Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Woody Shaw (trompette), Kenny Barron (piano), Jan Arnett (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album Back From The Gig Label Blue Note (BNLA 488) Année 1976
  • 19h50
    Manumission - DON RENDELL
    John Burch.compositeur

    Manumission

    Don Rendell, Don Rendell (saxophone ténor), Graham Bond (saxophone alto), John Burch (piano), Tony Archer (contrebasse), Phil Kinorra (batterie)
    Album Roarin' Label Jazzland Année 1961
  • 19h57
    Move - DENZIL BEST
    Art Taylor

    Move

    Denzil Best. : compositeur, Art Taylor (batterie), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Dave Burns (trompette), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), 'Potato' Valdez (conga)
    Album A.t.'s Delight Label Blue Note (7840472) Année 1988
