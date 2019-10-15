Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 15 octobre 2019
Oh la la : Blossom Dearie, Kalle Kalima, Buddy Johnson, Champion Jack Dupree and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on se questionne, on fait confiance, on danse, on est tristes, on est gais, ce soir nos montagnes russes chantent "oh la la"... avec l'accent de la liberté.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Buddy Johnson & Ella Johnson
My Old ManWoodrow Johnson. : compositeur, Ella Johnson (voix), Buddy Johnson & His OrchestraAlbum Gotta Go Upside Your Head Label Rev-Ola (CRBAND6)
- 19h05Ginger Johnson And His African Messengers
Talking DrumGeorge Folunsho Johnson. : compositeurAlbum African Party Label Freestyle Année 2015
- 19h09Billy Taylor Trio
TitoroBilly Taylor. : compositeur, Billy Taylor (contrebasse), Earl May (contrebasse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)Album With Ed Thigpen & Earl May Label Lone Hill Jazz Année 2005
- 19h18The Three Sounds
Still I’m SadJim McCarty. : compositeur, Paul Samwell-Smith. : compositeur, Gene Harris (piano), Andrew Simpkins (contrebasse), Donald Bailey (batterie)Album Live At The Lighthouse Label Blue Note Année 1967
- 19h21Champion Jack Dupree
Ooh la laChampion Jack Dupree. : compositeur, Champion Jack Dupree (piano, voix), Larry Martin (guitare), Zox (basse), Jacques Mahieux (batterie)Album La Cave Saravah Vol. 1 Label Saravah (SHL 2122) Année 2006
- 19h29Blossom Dearie
Give Him the Ooh-La-LaCole Porter. : compositeur, Blossom Dearie (voix, piano), Herb Ellis (guitare), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Jo Jones (batterie)Album Give Him The Ooh-La-La Label Verve (517067-2) Année 1957
- 19h31Kalle Kalima & Knut Reiersrud
For What It’s WorthStephen Stills. : compositeur, Kalle Kalima (guitare électrique), Knut Reiersrud (guitare électrique, guitare lapsteel), Phil Donkin (basse), Jim Black (batterie)Album Flying Like Eagles Label Act (ACT98882) Année 2019
- 19h38David Crosby
JanetMichelle Willis. : compositeur, David Crosby (voix, guitare acoustique), Becca Stevens (voix, charango), Michelle Willis (voix, Wurlitzer, orgue), Michael League (voix, basse électrique)Album Here If You Listen Label Bmg (538429532)
- 19h41Booker Ervin
GichiKenny Barron. : compositeur, Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Woody Shaw (trompette), Kenny Barron (piano), Jan Arnett (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Back From The Gig Label Blue Note (BNLA 488) Année 1976
- 19h50John Burch.compositeur
ManumissionDon Rendell, Don Rendell (saxophone ténor), Graham Bond (saxophone alto), John Burch (piano), Tony Archer (contrebasse), Phil Kinorra (batterie)Album Roarin' Label Jazzland Année 1961
- 19h57Art Taylor
MoveDenzil Best. : compositeur, Art Taylor (batterie), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Dave Burns (trompette), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), 'Potato' Valdez (conga)Album A.t.'s Delight Label Blue Note (7840472) Année 1988
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
