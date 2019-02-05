Occupés : Dorothy Donegan, ¿ Que Vola ?, Enrico Rava and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Bobby Timmons est très occupé, Mel Tormé arpente les allées du zoo avec son enfant, et Rose Murphy peine à joindre son correspondant. Pourquoi sont-ils tous aussi agités ?
Rose Murphy - Busy Line
Single de 1949
RCA
Lee Konitz - Five, Four and Three
Album Stereokonitz
RCA
Enrico Rava - Xanadu’
Album Il Giro Del Giorno in 80 Mondi
Black Saint
Dorothy Donegan - I Just Want To Sing
Album The Many Faces Of Dorothy Donegan
Storyville
Tom Waits - A Sweet Little Bullet From A Pretty Blue Gun
Album Blue Valentine
Asylum
¿ Que Vola ? - Nganga
Album ¿ Que Vola ?
No Format
Bobby Timmons - A Little Busy
Album This Here is Bobby Timmons
Riverside
Mel Tormé - Dat Dere
Album Comin’ Home Baby !
Atlantic
Flavio Boltro - Mister Italo
Album Joyful
Bonsaï
Joe Henderson - Power to the People
Album Power To The People
Milestone
The Sha La Das - Just for a Minute
Album Love in the Wind
Daptone
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration