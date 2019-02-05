Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Mardi 5 février 2019
59 min

Occupés : Dorothy Donegan, ¿ Que Vola ?, Enrico Rava and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Occupés : Dorothy Donegan, ¿ Que Vola ?, Enrico Rava and more
Dorothy Donegan, © Getty / Buyenlarge

Ce soir, Bobby Timmons est très occupé, Mel Tormé arpente les allées du zoo avec son enfant, et Rose Murphy peine à joindre son correspondant. Pourquoi sont-ils tous aussi agités ? 

Occupés
Occupés

Rose Murphy - Busy Line
Single de 1949
RCA

Rose Murphy - Busy Line
Rose Murphy - Busy Line

Lee Konitz - Five, Four and Three
Album Stereokonitz
RCA

Stereokonitz
Stereokonitz

Enrico Rava - Xanadu’
 Album Il Giro Del Giorno in 80 Mondi
Black Saint

Il Giro Del Giorno in 80 Mondi
Il Giro Del Giorno in 80 Mondi

Dorothy Donegan - I Just Want To Sing
Album The Many Faces Of Dorothy Donegan
Storyville

The Many Faces Of Dorothy Donegan
The Many Faces Of Dorothy Donegan

Tom Waits - A Sweet Little Bullet From A Pretty Blue Gun
Album Blue Valentine
Asylum

Blue Valentine
Blue Valentine

¿ Que Vola ? - Nganga
Album ¿ Que Vola ?
No Format

¿ Que Vola ?
¿ Que Vola ?

Bobby Timmons - A Little Busy
Album This Here is Bobby Timmons
Riverside

This Here is Bobby Timmons
This Here is Bobby Timmons

Mel Tormé - Dat Dere
Album Comin’ Home Baby !
Atlantic

Comin’ Home Baby !
Comin’ Home Baby !

Flavio Boltro - Mister Italo
Album Joyful
Bonsaï

Joyful
Joyful

Joe Henderson - Power to the People
Album Power To The People
Milestone

Power To The People
Power To The People

The Sha La Das - Just for a Minute
Album Love in the Wind
Daptone

Love in the Wind
Love in the Wind
L'équipe de l'émission :
