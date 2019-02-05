Occupés : Dorothy Donegan, ¿ Que Vola ?, Enrico Rava and more

Ce soir, Bobby Timmons est très occupé, Mel Tormé arpente les allées du zoo avec son enfant, et Rose Murphy peine à joindre son correspondant. Pourquoi sont-ils tous aussi agités ?

Rose Murphy - Busy Line

Single de 1949

RCA

Lee Konitz - Five, Four and Three

Album Stereokonitz

RCA

Enrico Rava - Xanadu’

Album Il Giro Del Giorno in 80 Mondi

Black Saint

Dorothy Donegan - I Just Want To Sing

Album The Many Faces Of Dorothy Donegan

Storyville

Tom Waits - A Sweet Little Bullet From A Pretty Blue Gun

Album Blue Valentine

Asylum

¿ Que Vola ? - Nganga

Album ¿ Que Vola ?

No Format

Bobby Timmons - A Little Busy

Album This Here is Bobby Timmons

Riverside

Mel Tormé - Dat Dere

Album Comin’ Home Baby !

Atlantic

Flavio Boltro - Mister Italo

Album Joyful

Bonsaï

Joe Henderson - Power to the People

Album Power To The People

Milestone

The Sha La Das - Just for a Minute

Album Love in the Wind

Daptone