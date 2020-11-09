Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Lundi 9 novembre 2020
Nouveaux horizons : Ludivine Issambourg, James Brown, Eddie Louiss, James Moody and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des terrains d'aventure, des sorciers, des lucioles, et le soleil à l'horizon.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00James Brown
Willow Weep for MeAnn Ronell. : compositeur, James Brown (voix), Frank Vincent (piano), Lee Tucker (contrebasse), Dee Felice (batterie)Album Gettin' down to it Label Emarcy Année 2005
- 19h07Dee Felice Trio
There Was a TimeJames Brown. : compositeur, Bud Hodgood. : compositeur, Kenny Poole (guitare), Lee Garrett (guitare), Frank Vincent (piano), Lee Tucker (contrebasse), Dee Felice (batterie)Album James Brown's Funky People (Part. 3) Label Polydor (012157745-2) Année 2000
- 19h10James Moody
You Follow MeTom McIntosh. : compositeur, James Moody (flûte), Billy Butler (guitare), Carl Lynch (guitare), Mark Grey (claviers), Herb Bushler (basse électrique), Jimmy Johnson (batterie)Album Loose & Juicy Label Vanguard Année 2007
- 19h18Ludivine Issambourg
UndecidedCharlie Shavers. : compositeur, Sid Robin. : compositeur, Ludivine Issambourg (flûtes), Eric Legnini (Fender), Laurent Coulondre (orgue), Julien Herné (basse), Stéphane Huchard (batterie)Album Outlaws Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2019
- 19h22Benjamin Jephta Quintet
Evolution (Part. 2)Album New Horizons: Young Stars of South African Jazz Label Afrosynth Année 2020
- 19h27Snazzback
Yum YumChina Bowls (voix)Album New Horizons - A Bristol 'Jazz' Sound Label Worm Année 2020
- 19h35John Surman
FigfootPaul Bley. : compositeur, John Surman (saxophone), Paul Bley (piano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Tony Oxley (batterie)Album Adventure Playground Label Ecm (511981-2) Année 1992
- 19h41Eddie Louiss
Out of the SorcelleryDaniel Humair. : compositeur, Eddie Louiss (orgue), Daniel Humair (batterie)Album Magic Peterson Sunshine Label Mps (0210880ms1) Année 2016
- 19h45Les McCann
Sunny - Part IIBobby Hebb. : compositeur, Les McCann (piano), Plas Johnson (saxophone ténor), Lynn Blessing (vibraphone), Jimmy Georgantones (guitare), Leroy Vinnegar (basse), Booker T. Robinson (batterie), Ron Rich (conga)Album Talkin' Verve Label Verve (557351-2) Année 1998
- 19h48Benjamin Faugloire Project
FirefliesBenjamin Faugloire. : compositeur, Benjamin Faugloire (piano), Denis Frangulian (contrebasse), Jérôme Mouriez (batterie)Album L Label Jazz Family (502362) Année 2020
- 19h55Roy Haynes
DorianRonnie Mathews. : compositeur, Roy Haynes (batterie), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Ronnie Mathews (piano), Larry Ridley (basse)Album Cracklin' Label New Jazz (OJCCD-818-2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration