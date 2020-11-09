Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 9 novembre 2020
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Nouveaux horizons : Ludivine Issambourg, James Brown, Eddie Louiss, James Moody and more
Ludivine Issambourg, © Marc Ribes

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des terrains d'aventure, des sorciers, des lucioles, et le soleil à l'horizon.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Willow Weep For Me - JAMES BROWN
    James Brown

    Willow Weep for Me

    Ann Ronell. : compositeur, James Brown (voix), Frank Vincent (piano), Lee Tucker (contrebasse), Dee Felice (batterie)
    Album Gettin' down to it Label Emarcy Année 2005
  • 19h07
    There was a time - DEE FELICE TRIO
    Dee Felice Trio

    There Was a Time

    James Brown. : compositeur, Bud Hodgood. : compositeur, Kenny Poole (guitare), Lee Garrett (guitare), Frank Vincent (piano), Lee Tucker (contrebasse), Dee Felice (batterie)
    Album James Brown's Funky People (Part. 3) Label Polydor (012157745-2) Année 2000
  • 19h10
    You follow me - JAMES MOODY
    James Moody

    You Follow Me

    Tom McIntosh. : compositeur, James Moody (flûte), Billy Butler (guitare), Carl Lynch (guitare), Mark Grey (claviers), Herb Bushler (basse électrique), Jimmy Johnson (batterie)
    Album Loose & Juicy Label Vanguard Année 2007
  • 19h18
    Undecided - LUDIVINE ISSAMBOURG
    Ludivine Issambourg

    Undecided

    Charlie Shavers. : compositeur, Sid Robin. : compositeur, Ludivine Issambourg (flûtes), Eric Legnini (Fender), Laurent Coulondre (orgue), Julien Herné (basse), Stéphane Huchard (batterie)
    Album Outlaws Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2019
  • 19h22
    Evolution (Part. 2) - BENJAMIN JEPHTA QUINTET
    Benjamin Jephta Quintet

    Evolution (Part. 2)

    Album New Horizons: Young Stars of South African Jazz Label Afrosynth Année 2020
  • 19h27
    Yum yum (feat. China Bowls) - SNAZZBACK
    Snazzback

    Yum Yum

    China Bowls (voix)
    Album New Horizons - A Bristol 'Jazz' Sound Label Worm Année 2020
  • 19h35
    Figfoot - JOHN SURMAN
    John Surman

    Figfoot

    Paul Bley. : compositeur, John Surman (saxophone), Paul Bley (piano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Tony Oxley (batterie)
    Album Adventure Playground Label Ecm (511981-2) Année 1992
  • 19h41
    Out of the sorcellery - EDDIE LOUISS
    Eddie Louiss

    Out of the Sorcellery

    Daniel Humair. : compositeur, Eddie Louiss (orgue), Daniel Humair (batterie)
    Album Magic Peterson Sunshine Label Mps (0210880ms1) Année 2016
  • 19h45
    Sunny - part2 - LES MAC CANN
    Les McCann

    Sunny - Part II

    Bobby Hebb. : compositeur, Les McCann (piano), Plas Johnson (saxophone ténor), Lynn Blessing (vibraphone), Jimmy Georgantones (guitare), Leroy Vinnegar (basse), Booker T. Robinson (batterie), Ron Rich (conga)
    Album Talkin' Verve Label Verve (557351-2) Année 1998
  • 19h48
    Fireflies - BENJAMIN FAUGLOIRE PROJECT
    Benjamin Faugloire Project

    Fireflies

    Benjamin Faugloire. : compositeur, Benjamin Faugloire (piano), Denis Frangulian (contrebasse), Jérôme Mouriez (batterie)
    Album L Label Jazz Family (502362) Année 2020
  • 19h55
    Dorian - ROY HAYNES
    Roy Haynes

    Dorian

    Ronnie Mathews. : compositeur, Roy Haynes (batterie), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Ronnie Mathews (piano), Larry Ridley (basse)
    Album Cracklin' Label New Jazz (OJCCD-818-2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
