On nous aime : Fay Claassen, Chico Hamilton, Branford Marsalis, Tommy Guerrero and more

Jeudi 4 avril 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Fay Claassen, © Getty / ullstein bild

Ce soir, comme Chico Hamilton, on ne comprend pas bien pourquoi on nous aime. On est incapable d'économiser un centime, on n'a rien de spécial, mais voilà, notre femme est folle de nous. Well all Right, Then. Acceptons l'amour, et dansons !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Chico Hamilton

    « The Three Faces of Chico » She's Funny That Way

    The Chico Hamilton Quintet, Chico Hamilton (batterie, Voix), Buddy Collette (saxophone Ténor), Paul Horn (saxophone Alto), Eric Dolphy (saxophone Alto), Bill Green (saxophone Baryton), Dennis Budimir (guitare), Carson Smith (contrebasse), Nathan Gershman (violoncelle)LABEL : Warner
    « The Three Faces of Chico » She's Funny That Way
    19:04
    Jimmie Lunceford & His Orchestra

    « Saga Jazz : Big Bands Live !!! » Well, All Right Then

    Jimmie Lunceford & His Orchestra, Dan Grissom (saxophone Alto), Teddy Buckner (saxophone Alto), Earl Carruthers (saxophone Baryton), Willie Smith (saxophones), Edwin Wilcox (piano), Moses Allen (contrebasse), Al Norris (guitare), Joe Thomas (saxophone Ténor), Elmer Crumbley (trombone), Russell Bowles (trombone), Trummy Young (trombone), Eddie Tompkins (trompette), Paul Webster (trompette), Sy Oliver (trompette), Jimmy Crawford (batterie, Vibraphone)ALBUM : Saga Jazz : Big Bands Live (Extrait)LABEL : SAGAANNÉE : 2011
    « Saga Jazz : Big Bands Live !!! » Well, All Right Then
    19:08
    Tommy Guerrero

    « Road to Knowhere » El Camino Negro

    Tommy Guerrero (guitare, Guitare Basse, Claviers, Batterie)LABEL : Too GoodANNÉE : 2018
    « Road to Knowhere » El Camino Negro
    19:15
    Bobbi Humprey

    « Black and Blues » Harlem River Drive

    Bobbi Humphrey (voix, Flûte), Jerry Peters (piano, Piano électrique), Fonce Mizell (clavinet, Trompette, Choeur), Fred Perren (synthétiseur, Choeur), David T. Walker (guitare électrique), John Rowin (guitare électrique), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), Ron Brown (basse électrique), Harvey Mason (batterie), King Errison (choeur, Percussions), Stephane Spruill (percussions), Larry Mizell (choeur)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1973
    « Black and Blues » Harlem River Drive
    19:22
    Oliver Nelson

    « The Blues and the Abstract Truth » Teenie's Blues

    Oliver Nelson Sextet, Oliver Nelson (saxophone), Eric Dolphy (saxophone Alto), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), George Barrow (saxophone Baryton), Bill Evans (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Roy Haynes (batterie)LABEL : Impulse !ANNÉE : 1987
    « The Blues and the Abstract Truth » Teenie's Blues
    19:30
    Jay Mcshann

    « The Last of the Blue Devils » 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do

    Jay Mcshann (piano, Voix), Paul Quinichette (saxophone Ténor), Buddy Tate (saxophone Ténor), Joe Newman (trompette), John Scofield (guitare électrique), Milt Hinton (basse), Jackie Williams (batterie)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1978
    « The Last of the Blue Devils » 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do
    19:37
    Branford Marsalis Quartet

    « The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul » Cianna (Joey Calderrazo)

    Branford Marsalis (saxophone), Joey Calderazzo (piano), Eric Revis (basse), Justin Faulkner (batterie)LABEL : OkehANNÉE : 2019
    « The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul » Cianna (Joey Calderrazo)
    19:45
    Fay Claasen

    « Luke Child » In a Sentimental Mood

    Fay Claassen (voix), Olaf Polziehn (piano), Peter Tiehuis (guitare), Ingmar Heller (basse)LABEL : ChallengeANNÉE : 2016
    « Luke Child » In a Sentimental Mood
    19:50
    Donald Byrd

    « New Formulas From the JazzLab » Exhibit A

    Donald Byrd (trompette), Gigi Gryce (saxophone Alto), Hank Jones (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Art Taylor (batterie)LABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1972
    « New Formulas From the JazzLab » Exhibit A
