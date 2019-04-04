Programmation musicale
Jeudi 4 avril 2019
On nous aime : Fay Claassen, Chico Hamilton, Branford Marsalis, Tommy Guerrero and more
Ce soir, comme Chico Hamilton, on ne comprend pas bien pourquoi on nous aime. On est incapable d'économiser un centime, on n'a rien de spécial, mais voilà, notre femme est folle de nous. Well all Right, Then. Acceptons l'amour, et dansons !
19:00
Chico Hamilton
« The Three Faces of Chico » She's Funny That WayThe Chico Hamilton Quintet, Chico Hamilton (batterie, Voix), Buddy Collette (saxophone Ténor), Paul Horn (saxophone Alto), Eric Dolphy (saxophone Alto), Bill Green (saxophone Baryton), Dennis Budimir (guitare), Carson Smith (contrebasse), Nathan Gershman (violoncelle)LABEL : Warner
19:04
Jimmie Lunceford & His Orchestra
« Saga Jazz : Big Bands Live !!! » Well, All Right ThenJimmie Lunceford & His Orchestra, Dan Grissom (saxophone Alto), Teddy Buckner (saxophone Alto), Earl Carruthers (saxophone Baryton), Willie Smith (saxophones), Edwin Wilcox (piano), Moses Allen (contrebasse), Al Norris (guitare), Joe Thomas (saxophone Ténor), Elmer Crumbley (trombone), Russell Bowles (trombone), Trummy Young (trombone), Eddie Tompkins (trompette), Paul Webster (trompette), Sy Oliver (trompette), Jimmy Crawford (batterie, Vibraphone)ALBUM : Saga Jazz : Big Bands Live (Extrait)LABEL : SAGAANNÉE : 2011
19:08
Tommy Guerrero
« Road to Knowhere » El Camino NegroTommy Guerrero (guitare, Guitare Basse, Claviers, Batterie)LABEL : Too GoodANNÉE : 2018
19:15
Bobbi Humprey
« Black and Blues » Harlem River DriveBobbi Humphrey (voix, Flûte), Jerry Peters (piano, Piano électrique), Fonce Mizell (clavinet, Trompette, Choeur), Fred Perren (synthétiseur, Choeur), David T. Walker (guitare électrique), John Rowin (guitare électrique), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), Ron Brown (basse électrique), Harvey Mason (batterie), King Errison (choeur, Percussions), Stephane Spruill (percussions), Larry Mizell (choeur)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1973
19:22
Oliver Nelson
« The Blues and the Abstract Truth » Teenie's BluesOliver Nelson Sextet, Oliver Nelson (saxophone), Eric Dolphy (saxophone Alto), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), George Barrow (saxophone Baryton), Bill Evans (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Roy Haynes (batterie)LABEL : Impulse !ANNÉE : 1987
19:30
Jay Mcshann
« The Last of the Blue Devils » 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I DoJay Mcshann (piano, Voix), Paul Quinichette (saxophone Ténor), Buddy Tate (saxophone Ténor), Joe Newman (trompette), John Scofield (guitare électrique), Milt Hinton (basse), Jackie Williams (batterie)LABEL : AtlanticANNÉE : 1978
19:37
Branford Marsalis Quartet
« The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul » Cianna (Joey Calderrazo)Branford Marsalis (saxophone), Joey Calderazzo (piano), Eric Revis (basse), Justin Faulkner (batterie)LABEL : OkehANNÉE : 2019
19:45
Fay Claasen
« Luke Child » In a Sentimental MoodFay Claassen (voix), Olaf Polziehn (piano), Peter Tiehuis (guitare), Ingmar Heller (basse)LABEL : ChallengeANNÉE : 2016
19:50
Donald Byrd
« New Formulas From the JazzLab » Exhibit ADonald Byrd (trompette), Gigi Gryce (saxophone Alto), Hank Jones (piano), Paul Chambers (basse), Art Taylor (batterie)LABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1972
