Nourrir son coeur : Céline Bonacina, Stanley Turrentine, Gaël Horellou, Piers Faccini and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Notre coeur a une faim de loup ce soir. Pour le nourrir, nous lui offrons des voyages (à la Réunion par exemple), nous lui offrons des sourires, et nous lui offrons de la confiance, en lui chantant "It' All Right". Tout va bien se passer, et nous serons rassasiés.
Programmation musicale
Sam Cooke - Medley: It’s All Right / For Sentimental Reasons
Album Live at the Harlem Square Club
RCA
King Curtis - Da Duh Dah
AlbumThe New Scene Of King Curtis
Fresh Sound
Xavier Roumagnac Eklectik Band - Song for Nino
Album Sirènes
Gaya
Gael Horellou - Saint Leu
Album Identités
Breakz
Piers Faccini, Vincent Segal - Mangé pou le coeur
Album Songs of Time Lost
No Format
Alain Péters - Panier su la tête, ni chanté
Compilation Vavanguér
Takamba
Céline Bonacina Crystal Quartet - Smiles for Serious People
Album Crystal Rain
Cristal
Frank Woeste, Olivier Ker Ourio - Dialogue Libretto #13 - Eva
Album Libretto Dialogues Vol.1
Phonoart
Stanley Turrentine - Don’t Mess With Mister T.
Album Don’t Mess With Mister T
CTI
« Pour Barbara » Ma plus belle histoire d'amour (Barbara)Guillaume De Chassy (piano)LABEL : NoMadMusicANNÉE : 2019
« Night Train » My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter)Oscar Peterson (piano), Ray Brown (basse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)LABEL : VerveANNÉE : 2009
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration