Nourrir son coeur : Céline Bonacina, Stanley Turrentine, Gaël Horellou, Piers Faccini and more

Notre coeur a une faim de loup ce soir. Pour le nourrir, nous lui offrons des voyages (à la Réunion par exemple), nous lui offrons des sourires, et nous lui offrons de la confiance, en lui chantant "It' All Right". Tout va bien se passer, et nous serons rassasiés.

Programmation musicale

Sam Cooke - Medley: It’s All Right / For Sentimental Reasons

Album Live at the Harlem Square Club

RCA

King Curtis - Da Duh Dah

AlbumThe New Scene Of King Curtis

Fresh Sound

Xavier Roumagnac Eklectik Band - Song for Nino

Album Sirènes

Gaya

Gael Horellou - Saint Leu

Album Identités

Breakz

Piers Faccini, Vincent Segal - Mangé pou le coeur

Album Songs of Time Lost

No Format

Alain Péters - Panier su la tête, ni chanté

Compilation Vavanguér

Takamba

Céline Bonacina Crystal Quartet - Smiles for Serious People

Album Crystal Rain

Cristal

Frank Woeste, Olivier Ker Ourio - Dialogue Libretto #13 - Eva

Album Libretto Dialogues Vol.1

Phonoart

Stanley Turrentine - Don’t Mess With Mister T.

Album Don’t Mess With Mister T

CTI