Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 9 avril 2019
59 min

Nourrir son coeur : Céline Bonacina, Stanley Turrentine, Gaël Horellou, Piers Faccini and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Nourrir son coeur : Céline Bonacina, Stanley Turrentine, Gaël Horellou, Piers Faccini and more
Céline Bonacina

Notre coeur a une faim de loup ce soir. Pour le nourrir, nous lui offrons des voyages (à la Réunion par exemple), nous lui offrons des sourires, et nous lui offrons de la confiance, en lui chantant "It' All Right". Tout va bien se passer, et nous serons rassasiés. 

Nourrir son coeur
Nourrir son coeur

Programmation musicale

Sam Cooke - Medley: It’s All Right / For Sentimental Reasons
Album Live at the Harlem Square Club
RCA

Live at the Harlem Square Club
Live at the Harlem Square Club

King Curtis - Da Duh Dah
AlbumThe New Scene Of King Curtis
Fresh Sound 

The New Scene Of King Curtis
The New Scene Of King Curtis

Xavier Roumagnac Eklectik Band - Song for Nino
Album Sirènes
Gaya

Sirènes
Sirènes

Gael Horellou - Saint Leu
Album Identités
Breakz

Identités
Identités

Piers Faccini, Vincent Segal - Mangé pou le coeur
Album Songs of Time Lost
No Format 

Songs of Time Lost
Songs of Time Lost

Alain Péters - Panier su la tête, ni chanté
Compilation Vavanguér
Takamba 

Vavanguér
Vavanguér

Céline Bonacina Crystal Quartet - Smiles for Serious People
Album Crystal Rain
Cristal 

Crystal Rain
Crystal Rain

Frank Woeste, Olivier Ker Ourio - Dialogue Libretto #13 - Eva
Album Libretto Dialogues Vol.1
Phonoart

Libretto Dialogues Vol.1
Libretto Dialogues Vol.1

Stanley Turrentine - Don’t Mess With Mister T.
Album Don’t Mess With Mister T
CTI  

Don’t Mess With Mister T
Don’t Mess With Mister T
La programmation musicale :
    19:03
    Guillaume De Chassy

    « Pour Barbara » Ma plus belle histoire d'amour (Barbara)

    Guillaume De Chassy (piano)LABEL : NoMadMusicANNÉE : 2019
    « Pour Barbara » Ma plus belle histoire d'amour (Barbara)
    19:09
    Oscar Peterson

    « Night Train » My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter)

    Oscar Peterson (piano), Ray Brown (basse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)LABEL : VerveANNÉE : 2009
    « Night Train » My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Cole Porter)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 8 avril 2019
59 min
Dans le besoin : Sarah McCoy, Duke Ellington, Ike Quebec, Dodo Greene and more
émission suivante
mercredi 10 avril 2019
59 min
Natures mortes : Esther Phillips, Esbjörn Svensson Trio, Fred Pallem, Miles Davis and more