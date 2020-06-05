Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 5 juin 2020
59 min

Notre business : Tania Maria, Ludivine Issambourg, Dizzy Gillespie, Placebo and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Tania Maria, © Getty / James Emmett

Ce soir, on fait des affaires, on parlemente, on découvre, on invente. Notre business, c'est Banzzaï.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Rhythm Is Our Business - JIMMIE LUNCEFORD
    Jimmie Lunceford

    Rhythm Is Our Business

    Sol Kaplan. : compositeur, Sammy Cahn. : compositeur, Jimmie Lunceford. : compositeur, Eddie Tompkins (trompette), Paul Webster (trompette), Sy Oliver (direction), Russell Bowles (trombone), Elmer Crumbley (trombone), Eddie Durham (trombone), Willie Smith (saxophone alto, voix), Laforest Dent (saxophone), Dan Grissom (saxophone alto), Joe Thomas (saxophone soprano), Earl Carruthers (saxophone), Edwin Wilcox (piano), Al Norris (guitare), Moses Allen (basse), Jimmy Crawford (batterie)
    Album BD Music & Cabu present Jimmie Lunceford Label Bdmusic (73129) Année 2015
  • 19h05
    Showbiz suite - PLACEBO
    Placebo

    Showbiz suite

    Marc Moulin. : compositeur, Alex Scorier (saxophone), Nic Fissette (trompette), Richard Rousselet (trompette), Johnny Dover (flûte), Marc Moulin (piano électrique), Nick Kletchkovsky (basse), Freddy Rottier (baterie, percussions)
    Album Ball of Eyes Label Wm Benelux Année 2018
  • 19h13
    Ma'nee - SAHIB SHIHAB
    Sahib Shihab

    Ma'nee

    Sahib Shihab. : compositeur, Sahib Shihab (saxophone soprano), Kenny Drew (piano), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (contrebasse), Jimmy Hopps (batterie)
    Album Sentiments Label Storyville (101 8394) Année 2005
  • 19h22
    Bim bom - TANIA MARIA
    Tania Maria

    Bim bom

    Tania Maria (voix, piano), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (contrebasse)
    Album Tania Maria & Niels Henning Orsted Pedersen in Copenhagen Label Stunt (STUCD 05132/1) Année 2005
  • 19h25
    In a shanty in old shanty town - DIZZY GILLESPIE
    Dizzy Gillespie

    In a Shanty in Old Shanty Town

    Ira Schuster. : compositeur, Jack Little. : compositeur, Joe Young. : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Leo Wright (saxophone alto), Lalo Schifrin (piano), Bola Sete (guitare), Chris White (basse), Rudy Collins (batterie)
    Album Verve/Philips Dizzy Gillespie small group sessions discs V& VI Label Verve (B0007090-02/4) Année 2006
  • 19h31
    The Mooch - 3 COHENS
    3 Cohens

    The Mooch

    Duke Ellingont. : compositeur, Irving Mills. : compositeur, Yuval Cohen (saxophone soprano), Anat Cohen (clarinette), Avishai Cohen (trompette), Aaron Goldberg (piano), Matt Penman (basse), Gregory Hutchinson (batterie)
    Album Family Label Sunnyside Année 2011
  • 19h38
    Mirage - IDRIS RAHMAN
    Wildflower

    Mirage

    Wildflower, Idris Rahman (saxophone), Leon Brichard (basse électrique), Tom Skinner (batterie)
    Album Season 2 Label Autoproduction Année 2020
  • 19h44
    Brother where are you ? (Matthew Herbert remix) - OSCAR BROWN JR.
    Oscar Brown Jr., Matthew Herbert

    Brother Where are You (Matthew Herbert Remix)

    Album Verve Remixed 2 Label Verve (0602498603031) Année 2003
  • 19h48
    I had a dream - LUDIVINE ISSAMBOURG
    Ludivine Issambourg

    I Had a Dream

    Hubert Laws. : compositeur, Ludivine Issambourg (flûte), Eric Legnini (Fender), Laurent Coulondre (orgue), Julien Herné (basse électrique), Stéphane Huchard (batterie)
    Album Outlaws Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2019
  • 19h52
    Bloodshot - HUBERT LAWS
    Hubert Laws

    Bloodshot

    Hubert Laws. : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte), Marty Banks (trompette), Jimmy Owens (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), Carmelo Garcia (timbales), Benny Powell (trombone basse), Chris White (basse), Ray Lucas (batterie), Rodgers Grant (piano)
    Album The Laws of Jazz / Flute by-Laws Label Atlantic (8122-71636-2) Année 1994
  • 19h57
    So blue It's black - TOMMY GUERRERO
    Tommy Guerrero

    So blue It's black

    Tommy Guerrero. : compositeur, Tommy Guerrero (guitare, basse, batterie)
    Album A Little Bit of Something Label Mo' Wax (849681) Année 2000
