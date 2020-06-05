Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 5 juin 2020
Notre business : Tania Maria, Ludivine Issambourg, Dizzy Gillespie, Placebo and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on fait des affaires, on parlemente, on découvre, on invente. Notre business, c'est Banzzaï.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Jimmie Lunceford
Rhythm Is Our BusinessSol Kaplan. : compositeur, Sammy Cahn. : compositeur, Jimmie Lunceford. : compositeur, Eddie Tompkins (trompette), Paul Webster (trompette), Sy Oliver (direction), Russell Bowles (trombone), Elmer Crumbley (trombone), Eddie Durham (trombone), Willie Smith (saxophone alto, voix), Laforest Dent (saxophone), Dan Grissom (saxophone alto), Joe Thomas (saxophone soprano), Earl Carruthers (saxophone), Edwin Wilcox (piano), Al Norris (guitare), Moses Allen (basse), Jimmy Crawford (batterie)Album BD Music & Cabu present Jimmie Lunceford Label Bdmusic (73129) Année 2015
- 19h05Placebo
Showbiz suiteMarc Moulin. : compositeur, Alex Scorier (saxophone), Nic Fissette (trompette), Richard Rousselet (trompette), Johnny Dover (flûte), Marc Moulin (piano électrique), Nick Kletchkovsky (basse), Freddy Rottier (baterie, percussions)Album Ball of Eyes Label Wm Benelux Année 2018
- 19h13Sahib Shihab
Ma'neeSahib Shihab. : compositeur, Sahib Shihab (saxophone soprano), Kenny Drew (piano), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (contrebasse), Jimmy Hopps (batterie)Album Sentiments Label Storyville (101 8394) Année 2005
- 19h22Tania Maria
Bim bomTania Maria (voix, piano), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (contrebasse)Album Tania Maria & Niels Henning Orsted Pedersen in Copenhagen Label Stunt (STUCD 05132/1) Année 2005
- 19h25Dizzy Gillespie
In a Shanty in Old Shanty TownIra Schuster. : compositeur, Jack Little. : compositeur, Joe Young. : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Leo Wright (saxophone alto), Lalo Schifrin (piano), Bola Sete (guitare), Chris White (basse), Rudy Collins (batterie)Album Verve/Philips Dizzy Gillespie small group sessions discs V& VI Label Verve (B0007090-02/4) Année 2006
- 19h25Dizzy Gillespie
In a Shanty in Old Shanty TownIra Schuster. : compositeur, Jack Little. : compositeur, Joe Young. : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Leo Wright (saxophone alto), Lalo Schifrin (piano), Bola Sete (guitare), Chris White (basse), Rudy Collins (batterie)Album Verve/Philips Dizzy Gillespie small group sessions discs V& VI Label Verve (B0007090-02/4) Année 2006
- 19h313 Cohens
The MoochDuke Ellingont. : compositeur, Irving Mills. : compositeur, Yuval Cohen (saxophone soprano), Anat Cohen (clarinette), Avishai Cohen (trompette), Aaron Goldberg (piano), Matt Penman (basse), Gregory Hutchinson (batterie)Album Family Label Sunnyside Année 2011
- 19h38Wildflower
MirageWildflower, Idris Rahman (saxophone), Leon Brichard (basse électrique), Tom Skinner (batterie)Album Season 2 Label Autoproduction Année 2020
- 19h44Oscar Brown Jr., Matthew Herbert
Brother Where are You (Matthew Herbert Remix)Album Verve Remixed 2 Label Verve (0602498603031) Année 2003
- 19h48Ludivine Issambourg
I Had a DreamHubert Laws. : compositeur, Ludivine Issambourg (flûte), Eric Legnini (Fender), Laurent Coulondre (orgue), Julien Herné (basse électrique), Stéphane Huchard (batterie)Album Outlaws Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2019
- 19h52Hubert Laws
BloodshotHubert Laws. : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte), Marty Banks (trompette), Jimmy Owens (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), Carmelo Garcia (timbales), Benny Powell (trombone basse), Chris White (basse), Ray Lucas (batterie), Rodgers Grant (piano)Album The Laws of Jazz / Flute by-Laws Label Atlantic (8122-71636-2) Année 1994
- 19h57Tommy Guerrero
So blue It's blackTommy Guerrero. : compositeur, Tommy Guerrero (guitare, basse, batterie)Album A Little Bit of Something Label Mo' Wax (849681) Année 2000
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 4 juin 2020
émission suivantelundi 8 juin 2020