Mardi 4 février 2020
Nothing Like You : Emma-Jean Thackray, Henri Texier, EYM Trio, Miles Davis and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, malgré notre timidité, malgré nos luttes intérieures, on fait un grand pas, et on déclare notre flamme.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Miles Davis
Nothing Like YouBob Dorough. : compositeur, Fran Landesman. : compositeur, Gil Evans. : compositeur, Miles Davis (trompette), Bob Dorough (voix), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Frank Rehak (trombone), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie), Willie Bobo (bongos)Album Sorcerer Label Columbia (88697524922-27) Année 2009
- 19h04Duke Pearson
Chili PeppersDuke Pearson. : compositeur, Duke Pearson (piano), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone alto), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie)Album The Right Touch Label Blue Note (BST 84 267)
