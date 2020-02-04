Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 4 février 2020
59 min

Nothing Like You : Emma-Jean Thackray, Henri Texier, EYM Trio, Miles Davis and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Emma-Jean Thackray, © facebook.com/pg/ejthackray/photos/

Ce soir, malgré notre timidité, malgré nos luttes intérieures, on fait un grand pas, et on déclare notre flamme.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Nothing like you - MILES DAVIS
    Miles Davis

    Nothing Like You

    Bob Dorough. : compositeur, Fran Landesman. : compositeur, Gil Evans. : compositeur, Miles Davis (trompette), Bob Dorough (voix), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Frank Rehak (trombone), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie), Willie Bobo (bongos)
    Album Sorcerer Label Columbia (88697524922-27) Année 2009
  • 19h04
    Chili peppers - DUKE PEARSON
    Duke Pearson

    Chili Peppers

    Duke Pearson. : compositeur, Duke Pearson (piano), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone alto), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie)
    Album The Right Touch Label Blue Note (BST 84 267)
L'équipe de l'émission :
