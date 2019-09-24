Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 24 septembre 2019
Nos ombres : Peggy Lee, Simon Goubert, Hot 8 Brass Band,François Jeanneau and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Elles nous frôlent, nous traversent, nous enveloppent de douceur... ce soir nous sommes entourés d'amies, ce soir nos ombres sont de sortie.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Nick Waterhouse
Smooth OperatorNick Waterhouse (guitare électrique, voix)Album Smooth Operator Label Innovative Leisure Année 2016
- 19h06Hot 8 Brass Band
Sweetest TabooDitcham Martin Russell. : compositeur, Sade Adu. : compositeur, Harry 'Swamp Thang' Cook (grosse caisse), John Gilbert (saxophone), Shawn King (caisse claire), Bennie 'Big Peter' Pete (sousaphone), Dwayne 'Douchie' Finnie (trombone), Larry Brown (trombone), Solomone Doyle (Washboard)Album On The Spot Label Tru Thoughts (TRU339D) Année 2017
- 19h13Cannonball Adderley.compositeur, Nat Adderley.compositeur
Inside StraightCannonbal Adderley, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), Nat Adderley (cornet), Hal Galper (piano électrique), Walter Booker (basse), Roy McCurdy (batterie), King Errisson (percussions)Album Inside Straight Label Fantasy (OJCCD 750-2) Année 1973
- 19h17Kenny Drew
Funk-CosityKenny Drew. : compositeur, Kenny Drew (piano), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)Album Undercurrent Label Blue Note (7840592) Année 1960
- 19h26Joe Harriott
Calypso SketchesJoe Harriott. : compositeur, Joe Harriott (saxophone alto), Coleridge Goode (contrebasse), 'Shake' Keane (trompette), Pat Smythe (piano), Phil Seamen (batterie)Album Southern Horizon - Free Form - Abstract Label Fresh Sound Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
