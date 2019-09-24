Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mardi 24 septembre 2019
59 min

Nos ombres : Peggy Lee, Simon Goubert, Hot 8 Brass Band,François Jeanneau and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Nos ombres : Peggy Lee, Simon Goubert, Hot 8 Brass Band,François Jeanneau and more
Peggy Lee, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Elles nous frôlent, nous traversent, nous enveloppent de douceur... ce soir nous sommes entourés d'amies, ce soir nos ombres sont de sortie.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Smooth operator - NICK WATERHOUSE
    Nick Waterhouse

    Smooth Operator

    Nick Waterhouse (guitare électrique, voix)
    Album Smooth Operator Label Innovative Leisure Année 2016
  • 19h06
    Sweetest taboo - DITCHAM MARTIN RUSSELL
    Hot 8 Brass Band

    Sweetest Taboo

    Ditcham Martin Russell. : compositeur, Sade Adu. : compositeur, Harry 'Swamp Thang' Cook (grosse caisse), John Gilbert (saxophone), Shawn King (caisse claire), Bennie 'Big Peter' Pete (sousaphone), Dwayne 'Douchie' Finnie (trombone), Larry Brown (trombone), Solomone Doyle (Washboard)
    Album On The Spot Label Tru Thoughts (TRU339D) Année 2017
  • 19h13
    Inside straight - CANNONBALL ADDERLEY
    Cannonball Adderley.compositeur, Nat Adderley.compositeur

    Inside Straight

    Cannonbal Adderley, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), Nat Adderley (cornet), Hal Galper (piano électrique), Walter Booker (basse), Roy McCurdy (batterie), King Errisson (percussions)
    Album Inside Straight Label Fantasy (OJCCD 750-2) Année 1973
  • 19h17
    Funk-cosity - KENNY DREW
    Kenny Drew

    Funk-Cosity

    Kenny Drew. : compositeur, Kenny Drew (piano), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
    Album Undercurrent Label Blue Note (7840592) Année 1960
  • 19h26
    Calypso sketches - JOE HARRIOTT
    Joe Harriott

    Calypso Sketches

    Joe Harriott. : compositeur, Joe Harriott (saxophone alto), Coleridge Goode (contrebasse), 'Shake' Keane (trompette), Pat Smythe (piano), Phil Seamen (batterie)
    Album Southern Horizon - Free Form - Abstract Label Fresh Sound Année 2014
