Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 22 juin 2021
Ne rien savoir : Ruth Brown, Pierre Barouh, Emile Parisien, Horace Silver and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Comment ça marche l'amour ? Est-ce qu'on vivrait mieux sans internet ? Est-ce qu'on est des robots ? Ce soir, on se pose des tas de questions. En admettant paisiblement que nous n'avons pas les réponses...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Ruth Brown
I Don't KnowBrook Benton. : compositeur, Augustus Stevenson. : compositeur, Ruth Brown (voix), Reggie Obretch & Richard Wess Orchestra, Xarl Lynch (guitare), Mickey Baker (guitare), Mundell Lowe (guitare), Sol Gubin (vibraphone), Abie Baker (contrebasse), Sticks Evan (batterie), Elise Bretton (choeurs), Marcia Patterson (choeurs), Nelson Starr (choeurs), William Marine (choeurs), Jerome Graff (choeurs), Merrill Ostrov (choeurs)Album The Hits Label The Official Record (86 053)
- 19h04Dexter Gordon
You Don't Know What Love IsDon Raye. : compositeur, Gene de Paul. : compositeur, Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Dizzy Reece (trompette), Slide Hampton (trombone), Kenny Drew (piano), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)Album A Day in Copenhagen Label Mps (821288-2) Année 1969
- 19h10Ripple
I Don't Know What it is, But it Sure is FunkyRipple. : compositeur, Keith Samuels (guitare, voix), Dave Ferguson (trompette), William Hull (saxophone ténor), Curtis Reynolds (orgue, voix), Victor Burks (claviers, voix), Barry Lee (guitare), Simon Kenneth Carter (basse, voix), Brian Sherrr (batterie, percussions), Walter Carter (conga, voix)Album Nova le grand mix vol 20 Label Nova (3137662/20) Année 2008
- 19h15The Mahavishnu Orchestra
You Know, You KnowJohn Mc Laughlin. : compositeur, John McLaughlin (guitare), Jerry Goodman (violon), Jan Hammer (claviers), Rick Laird (basse), Billy Cobham (batterie)Album The Inner Mounting Flame Label Columbia (CK 65523)
- 19h20The Collective
Email From NigeriaPeter Epstein (saxophone), Larry Engstrom (trompette), Dabid Ake (piano), Hans Halt (contrebasse), Andrew Heglund (batterie)Album Once and Again Label Autoproduction Année 2008
- 19h27Pierre Barouh
L'ère des effets secondairesPierre Barouh. : compositeur, Michel Roche. : compositeur, Pierre Barouh (voix), Michel Roche (programmation), Nicolas Baudino (saxophone ténor), Paola Lago (voix), Akira Barouh (voix), Mickael Rayburn (voix), Cathrin Pfeifer (voix), Ralitza Petrova (voix)Album Daltonien Label Saravah (SHL 2124) Année 2007
- 19h31Snorre Kirk & Stephen Riley
DiveSnorre Kirk. : compositeur, Snorre Kirk (batterie), Stephen Riley (saxophone ténor), Jan Harbeck (saxophone ténor), Magnus Hjorth (piano), Anders Fjeldsted (contrebasse)Album Going Up Label Stunt (STUCD21032) Année 2021
- 19h38Jan Lundgren
Computer LiebeRalf Hutter. : compositeur, Emil Schult. : compositeur, Karl Bartos. : compositeur, Jan Lundgren (piano), Mattias Svensson (basse), Zoltan Csorsz Jr. (batterie, percussions)Album European Standards Label Act (9482-2) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 21 juin 2021