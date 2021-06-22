Banzzaï
Mardi 22 juin 2021
59 min

Ne rien savoir : Ruth Brown, Pierre Barouh, Emile Parisien, Horace Silver and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ne rien savoir : Ruth Brown, Pierre Barouh, Emile Parisien, Horace Silver and more
Ruth Brown, © Getty / David Redfern

Comment ça marche l'amour ? Est-ce qu'on vivrait mieux sans internet ? Est-ce qu'on est des robots ? Ce soir, on se pose des tas de questions. En admettant paisiblement que nous n'avons pas les réponses...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    I don't know - RUTH BROWN
    Ruth Brown

    I Don't Know

    Brook Benton. : compositeur, Augustus Stevenson. : compositeur, Ruth Brown (voix), Reggie Obretch & Richard Wess Orchestra, Xarl Lynch (guitare), Mickey Baker (guitare), Mundell Lowe (guitare), Sol Gubin (vibraphone), Abie Baker (contrebasse), Sticks Evan (batterie), Elise Bretton (choeurs), Marcia Patterson (choeurs), Nelson Starr (choeurs), William Marine (choeurs), Jerome Graff (choeurs), Merrill Ostrov (choeurs)
    Album The Hits Label The Official Record (86 053)
  • 19h04
    You don't know what love is - DEXTER GORDON, SLIDE HAMPTON
    Dexter Gordon

    You Don't Know What Love Is

    Don Raye. : compositeur, Gene de Paul. : compositeur, Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Dizzy Reece (trompette), Slide Hampton (trombone), Kenny Drew (piano), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
    Album A Day in Copenhagen Label Mps (821288-2) Année 1969
  • 19h10
    I don't know what it is, but it sure is funky - RIPPLE
    Ripple

    I Don't Know What it is, But it Sure is Funky

    Ripple. : compositeur, Keith Samuels (guitare, voix), Dave Ferguson (trompette), William Hull (saxophone ténor), Curtis Reynolds (orgue, voix), Victor Burks (claviers, voix), Barry Lee (guitare), Simon Kenneth Carter (basse, voix), Brian Sherrr (batterie, percussions), Walter Carter (conga, voix)
    Album Nova le grand mix vol 20 Label Nova (3137662/20) Année 2008
  • 19h15
    You know, you know - MAHAVISHNU ORCHESTRA, JOHN McLAUGHLIN
    The Mahavishnu Orchestra

    You Know, You Know

    John Mc Laughlin. : compositeur, John McLaughlin (guitare), Jerry Goodman (violon), Jan Hammer (claviers), Rick Laird (basse), Billy Cobham (batterie)
    Album The Inner Mounting Flame Label Columbia (CK 65523)
  • 19h20
    Email from Nigeria - THE COLLECTIVE
    The Collective

    Email From Nigeria

    Peter Epstein (saxophone), Larry Engstrom (trompette), Dabid Ake (piano), Hans Halt (contrebasse), Andrew Heglund (batterie)
    Album Once and Again Label Autoproduction Année 2008
  • 19h27
    L'ère des effets secondaires - PIERRE BAROUH
    Pierre Barouh

    L'ère des effets secondaires

    Pierre Barouh. : compositeur, Michel Roche. : compositeur, Pierre Barouh (voix), Michel Roche (programmation), Nicolas Baudino (saxophone ténor), Paola Lago (voix), Akira Barouh (voix), Mickael Rayburn (voix), Cathrin Pfeifer (voix), Ralitza Petrova (voix)
    Album Daltonien Label Saravah (SHL 2124) Année 2007
  • 19h31
    Dive - SNORRE KIRK , STEPHEN RILEY
    Snorre Kirk & Stephen Riley

    Dive

    Snorre Kirk. : compositeur, Snorre Kirk (batterie), Stephen Riley (saxophone ténor), Jan Harbeck (saxophone ténor), Magnus Hjorth (piano), Anders Fjeldsted (contrebasse)
    Album Going Up Label Stunt (STUCD21032) Année 2021
  • 19h38
    Computer liebe - JAN LUNDGREN
    Jan Lundgren

    Computer Liebe

    Ralf Hutter. : compositeur, Emil Schult. : compositeur, Karl Bartos. : compositeur, Jan Lundgren (piano), Mattias Svensson (basse), Zoltan Csorsz Jr. (batterie, percussions)
    Album European Standards Label Act (9482-2) Année 2009
