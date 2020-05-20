Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 20 mai 2020
59 min

Ne pas déranger : Miles Davis, Fats Waller, Henri Texier, Tom Waits, Bud Freeman and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Henri Texier, © Philippe Marchin

Ce soir, nous suivrons les conseils de Fats Waller, et nous ne laisserons personne nous déranger. A tous ceux qui nous chercheront des noises, nous répondrons... "So What ?"... preuve de notre dédain, et de notre volonté de swinguer, coûte que coûte !

[1ère diffusion : 25 avril 2018]

Fats Waller - Don’t Let It Bother You
Album  The Essential Fats Waller
RCA Legacy  

Miles Davis, John Coltrane - So What (live de Tivoli Konsertsal, Copenhagen)
Album The Final Tour : The Bootleg Series Vol 6
Columbia Legacy 

Keyon Harrold, Gary Clark Jr - Circus Show
Album The Mugician
Sony Legacy

Henri Texier - Laguna veneta
Album Indian’s Week
Label Bleu  

Julien Lourau - Lisa et Flavio
Album Fire and Forget
Label Bleu  

Lowrell - Mellow MellowRight On
Album Lowrell
Avi Records  

Bud Freeman - Tia Juana
Album Keep Smilin' at Trouble
Affinity

Gene Krupa - Yardbird Suite
Album Gene Krupa Plays Gerry Mulligan Arrangements
Verve  

Trio Nouveaux Siècles - The Crave
Album A la manière de Chicago
ZZ Productions  

Tom Waits - Tango Till They’re Sore
Album Rain Dogs
Island 

