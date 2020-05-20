Ne pas déranger : Miles Davis, Fats Waller, Henri Texier, Tom Waits, Bud Freeman and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, nous suivrons les conseils de Fats Waller, et nous ne laisserons personne nous déranger. A tous ceux qui nous chercheront des noises, nous répondrons... "So What ?"... preuve de notre dédain, et de notre volonté de swinguer, coûte que coûte !

[1ère diffusion : 25 avril 2018]

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller - Don’t Let It Bother You

Album The Essential Fats Waller

RCA Legacy

Miles Davis, John Coltrane - So What (live de Tivoli Konsertsal, Copenhagen)

Album The Final Tour : The Bootleg Series Vol 6

Columbia Legacy

Keyon Harrold, Gary Clark Jr - Circus Show

Album The Mugician

Sony Legacy

Henri Texier - Laguna veneta

Album Indian’s Week

Label Bleu

Julien Lourau - Lisa et Flavio

Album Fire and Forget

Label Bleu

Lowrell - Mellow MellowRight On

Album Lowrell

Avi Records

Bud Freeman - Tia Juana

Album Keep Smilin' at Trouble

Affinity

Gene Krupa - Yardbird Suite

Album Gene Krupa Plays Gerry Mulligan Arrangements

Verve

Trio Nouveaux Siècles - The Crave

Album A la manière de Chicago

ZZ Productions

Tom Waits - Tango Till They’re Sore

Album Rain Dogs

Island