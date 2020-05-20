Ne pas déranger : Miles Davis, Fats Waller, Henri Texier, Tom Waits, Bud Freeman and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous suivrons les conseils de Fats Waller, et nous ne laisserons personne nous déranger. A tous ceux qui nous chercheront des noises, nous répondrons... "So What ?"... preuve de notre dédain, et de notre volonté de swinguer, coûte que coûte !
[1ère diffusion : 25 avril 2018]
Programmation musicale
Fats Waller - Don’t Let It Bother You
Album The Essential Fats Waller
RCA Legacy
Miles Davis, John Coltrane - So What (live de Tivoli Konsertsal, Copenhagen)
Album The Final Tour : The Bootleg Series Vol 6
Columbia Legacy
Keyon Harrold, Gary Clark Jr - Circus Show
Album The Mugician
Sony Legacy
Henri Texier - Laguna veneta
Album Indian’s Week
Label Bleu
Julien Lourau - Lisa et Flavio
Album Fire and Forget
Label Bleu
Lowrell - Mellow MellowRight On
Album Lowrell
Avi Records
Bud Freeman - Tia Juana
Album Keep Smilin' at Trouble
Affinity
Gene Krupa - Yardbird Suite
Album Gene Krupa Plays Gerry Mulligan Arrangements
Verve
Trio Nouveaux Siècles - The Crave
Album A la manière de Chicago
ZZ Productions
Tom Waits - Tango Till They’re Sore
Album Rain Dogs
Island
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration