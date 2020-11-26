Banzzaï
Jeudi 26 novembre 2020
59 min

N’attendez plus : Madeleine Peyroux, Stevie Wonder, Maceo Parker, Larry Goldings and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

N’attendez plus : Madeleine Peyroux, Stevie Wonder, Maceo Parker, Larry Goldings and more
Madeleine Peyroux, © Getty / Angel Manzano

Ce soir, on donne des concerts à 12 ans, on saute dans le premier train qu'on croise, on répond à tous les appels, même les plus osés. Pourquoi attendre demain, quand on peut vivre dès aujourd'hui ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Don't wait too long - MADELEINE PEYROUX
    Madeleine Peyroux

    Don't Wait Too Long

    Madeleine Peyroux. : compositeur, Jesse Harris. : compositeur, Larry Klein. : compositeur, Madelein Peyroux (voix, guitare), Dean Parks (guitares), Larry Goldings (orgue Hammond B3), David Piltch (basse), Jay Bellerose (batterie)
    Album Careless Love Label Rounder (0602498235836) Année 2004
  • 19h06
    I got you (I feel good) - MACEO PARKER, KYM MAZELLE
    Maceo Parker

    I Got You (I Feel Good)

    James Brown. : compositeur, Maceo Parker (saxophone alto, voix), Fred Wesley (trombone), Pee Wee Ellis (saophone ténor), Rodney Jones (guitare), Larry Goldings (orgue Hammond B3), Kenwood Dennard (batterie), Kym Mazelle (voix)
    Album Life on Planet Groove Label Minor Music (MM 801023) Année 1992
  • 19h10
    Boogie on reggae woman - LARRY GOLDINGS
    Larry Goldings

    Boogie on Reggae Woman

    Stevie Wonder. : compositeur, Larry Goldings (clavinet), David Sanborn (saxophone alto), Maceo Parker (saxophone alto), Peter Bernstein (guitare), Richard Patterson (basse électrique), Bill Stewart (batterie)
    Album Whatever it Takes Label Warner Année 1995
