Jeudi 26 novembre 2020
N’attendez plus : Madeleine Peyroux, Stevie Wonder, Maceo Parker, Larry Goldings and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on donne des concerts à 12 ans, on saute dans le premier train qu'on croise, on répond à tous les appels, même les plus osés. Pourquoi attendre demain, quand on peut vivre dès aujourd'hui ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Madeleine Peyroux
Don't Wait Too LongMadeleine Peyroux. : compositeur, Jesse Harris. : compositeur, Larry Klein. : compositeur, Madelein Peyroux (voix, guitare), Dean Parks (guitares), Larry Goldings (orgue Hammond B3), David Piltch (basse), Jay Bellerose (batterie)Album Careless Love Label Rounder (0602498235836) Année 2004
- 19h06Maceo Parker
I Got You (I Feel Good)James Brown. : compositeur, Maceo Parker (saxophone alto, voix), Fred Wesley (trombone), Pee Wee Ellis (saophone ténor), Rodney Jones (guitare), Larry Goldings (orgue Hammond B3), Kenwood Dennard (batterie), Kym Mazelle (voix)Album Life on Planet Groove Label Minor Music (MM 801023) Année 1992
- 19h10Larry Goldings
Boogie on Reggae WomanStevie Wonder. : compositeur, Larry Goldings (clavinet), David Sanborn (saxophone alto), Maceo Parker (saxophone alto), Peter Bernstein (guitare), Richard Patterson (basse électrique), Bill Stewart (batterie)Album Whatever it Takes Label Warner Année 1995
