Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 29 septembre 2021
My Darling New Orleans : Jean Knight, Yohan Giaume, Jon Batiste, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Une virée d'une heure à la Cité du Croissant ! On a toujours besoin de la Nouvelle Orléans.
La programmation musicale :
- Jean Knight
What One Man Won't do Another WillJames A. Kanes : compositeur, Jean Knight (chant), UnknownAlbum The Original Sound of New Orleans Soul 1960-76 Label Soul Jazz Records Année 2014
- Matt Booth.compositeur
Keep Your NameMatt Booth (contrebasse), Brad Walker (saxophone), Chris Alford (guitare), Doug Garrison (batterie)Album Mythomania Label Ears & Eyes Année 2021
- Leigh Harris
Dog daysLeigh Harris, Nic. TenBroek : compositeur, Leigh Harris (chant), Matt Perrine (tuba), Josh Paxton (piano), David Ellington (orgue hammond), Karl Budo (batterie), Michael Skinkus (percussions)Album Polychrome Junction Label Autoproduction Année 2006
- Lil' Queenie & The Percolators
My Dawlin' New OrleansRon Cuccia, Charles Neville, Ramsey McLean : compositeur, Leigh Harris (chant), Eric Traub (saxophone), Tom Fitzpatrick (saxophone), Charles Joseph (trombone), Eric Langstaff (trombone), Tommy Malone (guitare), John Magnie (claviers), Ricky Cortes (basse)Album Treme, saison 1 (série TV) Label Geffen Records Année 2010
- Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis
The Strawberry (feat. Myra Melford)Myra Melford, Ted Nash (arrangements) : compositeur, Sherman Irby (saxophone alto, flute, clarinettes), Ted Nash (saxophone alto et saxophone soprano, flûte, clarinette), Victor Goines (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano, clarinette basse, clarinette), Walter Blanding (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Paul Nedzela (saxophone baryton et clarinette basse), Wynton Marsalis (trompette solo), Ryan Kisor (trompette), Kenny Rampton (trompette), Marcus Printup (trompette), Vincent Gardner (trombone), Chris Crenshaw (trombone), Elliot Mason (trombone), Myra Melford (piano), Carlos Henriquez (basse), Ali Jackson (batterie)Album Handful Of Keys Label Blue Engine Records (BE0010) Année 2017
- Terence Blanchard
AbsenceDavid Ginyard. : compositeur, Terence Blanchard (trompette, synthétiseurs), E-Collective, Charles Altura (guitare), Fabian Almazan (piano, synthétiseurs), David Ginyard (basse, synthétiseurs, arrangements), Oscar Seaton (batterie), Turtle Island String Quartet, David Balakrishnan (violon), Gabe Terracciano (violon), Benjamin Von Gutzeit (alto), Malcom Parson (violoncelle)Album Absence Label Blue Note (602438442645) Année 2021
- Jon Batiste
BlacckJon Batiste. : compositeur, Jon Batiste (piano, chant), Giveton Gelin (trompette), Patrick Bartley (saxophone alto), Tivon Pennicott (saxophone ténor), Jon Lampley (tuba, trompette), Louis Cato (guitare), Philip Kuehn (basse), Joe Saylor (batterie), Nêgah Santos (percussions)Album Chronology Of A Dream : Live at the Village Vanguard Label Verve (00602508206405) Année 2019
- Weedie Braimah
Ships Come In (A Lullaby) (feat. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Elena Pinderhughes, & Magatte Sow)Weedie Braimah. : compositeur, Weedie Braimah (djembé, percussions, cloches), Elena Pinderhughes (flûte), Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (trompette, synthétiseur), Raja Kassis (guitare électrique), Magatte Sow (tambour), E'Lon Jd (basse éléctrique), Munir Zakee (percussions)Album The Hands of Time Label Stretch Music Année 2021
- Cha Wa
Bow DownCha Wa. : compositeur, Angelika Jelly Joseph (chant, choeurs), Dan Oestreicher (saxophone), TJ Norris (trombone, basse, choeurs), Joseph Boudreaux Jr (chant, choeurs, tambourin), J'wan Boudreaux (chant, choeurs, tambourin), Joseph Maize Jr. (trombone, chant, choeurs), Ari Teitel (guitare, choeurs, basse, percussions), Andriu Yanovski (fender rhodes, piano, orgue hammond, calvinet), Isaac Eady (basse), Weedie Braimah (congas, djembé), Joe Gelini (batterie, percussions, choeurs)Album My People Label Single Lock Records (SL042) Année 2021
- Yohan Giaume
Life Circle Part 2 - BirthYohan Giaume. : compositeur, Yohan Giaume (trompette), Evan Christopher (clarinette), Nicholas Payton (trompette), Terrance Taplin (trombone), Greg Hicks (trombone), Matt Perrine (tuba), Aaron Diehl (piano), Roland Guerin (contrebasse), Herlin Riley (batterie), Chuck Perkins (spoken words)Album Whisper of a Shadow - Opus 1 : Musical Conversations With Louis Moreau Gottschalk Label Life Celebration Project Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 28 septembre 2021
émission suivantejeudi 30 septembre 2021