Mercredi 29 septembre 2021
59 min

My Darling New Orleans : Jean Knight, Yohan Giaume, Jon Batiste, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

My Darling New Orleans : Jean Knight, Yohan Giaume, Jon Batiste, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra and more
Jean Knight, © David Redfern

Une virée d'une heure à la Cité du Croissant ! On a toujours besoin de la Nouvelle Orléans.

La programmation musicale :
  • What One Man Won't do Another Will - Jean Knight
    Jean Knight

    What One Man Won't do Another Will

    James A. Kanes : compositeur, Jean Knight (chant), Unknown
    Album The Original Sound of New Orleans Soul 1960-76 Label Soul Jazz Records Année 2014
  • Keep Your Name - Matt Booth (contrebasse)
    Matt Booth.compositeur

    Keep Your Name

    Matt Booth (contrebasse), Brad Walker (saxophone), Chris Alford (guitare), Doug Garrison (batterie)
    Album Mythomania Label Ears & Eyes Année 2021
  • Dog days - Leigh Harris
    Leigh Harris

    Dog days

    Leigh Harris, Nic. TenBroek : compositeur, Leigh Harris (chant), Matt Perrine (tuba), Josh Paxton (piano), David Ellington (orgue hammond), Karl Budo (batterie), Michael Skinkus (percussions)
    Album Polychrome Junction Label Autoproduction Année 2006
  • My Dawlin' New Orleans - Lil' Queenie & The Percolators
    Lil' Queenie & The Percolators

    My Dawlin' New Orleans

    Ron Cuccia, Charles Neville, Ramsey McLean : compositeur, Leigh Harris (chant), Eric Traub (saxophone), Tom Fitzpatrick (saxophone), Charles Joseph (trombone), Eric Langstaff (trombone), Tommy Malone (guitare), John Magnie (claviers), Ricky Cortes (basse)
    Album Treme, saison 1 (série TV) Label Geffen Records Année 2010
  • The Strawberry (feat. Myra Melford) - Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis
    Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis

    The Strawberry (feat. Myra Melford)

    Myra Melford, Ted Nash (arrangements) : compositeur, Sherman Irby (saxophone alto, flute, clarinettes), Ted Nash (saxophone alto et saxophone soprano, flûte, clarinette), Victor Goines (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano, clarinette basse, clarinette), Walter Blanding (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Paul Nedzela (saxophone baryton et clarinette basse), Wynton Marsalis (trompette solo), Ryan Kisor (trompette), Kenny Rampton (trompette), Marcus Printup (trompette), Vincent Gardner (trombone), Chris Crenshaw (trombone), Elliot Mason (trombone), Myra Melford (piano), Carlos Henriquez (basse), Ali Jackson (batterie)
    Album Handful Of Keys Label Blue Engine Records (BE0010) Année 2017
  • Absence - Terence Blanchard
    Terence Blanchard

    Absence

    David Ginyard. : compositeur, Terence Blanchard (trompette, synthétiseurs), E-Collective, Charles Altura (guitare), Fabian Almazan (piano, synthétiseurs), David Ginyard (basse, synthétiseurs, arrangements), Oscar Seaton (batterie), Turtle Island String Quartet, David Balakrishnan (violon), Gabe Terracciano (violon), Benjamin Von Gutzeit (alto), Malcom Parson (violoncelle)
    Album Absence Label Blue Note (602438442645) Année 2021
  • Blacck - Jon Batiste
    Jon Batiste

    Blacck

    Jon Batiste. : compositeur, Jon Batiste (piano, chant), Giveton Gelin (trompette), Patrick Bartley (saxophone alto), Tivon Pennicott (saxophone ténor), Jon Lampley (tuba, trompette), Louis Cato (guitare), Philip Kuehn (basse), Joe Saylor (batterie), Nêgah Santos (percussions)
    Album Chronology Of A Dream : Live at the Village Vanguard Label Verve (00602508206405) Année 2019
  • Ships Come In (A Lullaby) (feat. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Elena Pinderhughes, & Magatte Sow) - Weedie Braimah
    Weedie Braimah

    Ships Come In (A Lullaby) (feat. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Elena Pinderhughes, & Magatte Sow)

    Weedie Braimah. : compositeur, Weedie Braimah (djembé, percussions, cloches), Elena Pinderhughes (flûte), Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (trompette, synthétiseur), Raja Kassis (guitare électrique), Magatte Sow (tambour), E'Lon Jd (basse éléctrique), Munir Zakee (percussions)
    Album The Hands of Time Label Stretch Music Année 2021
  • Bow Down - Cha Wa
    Cha Wa

    Bow Down

    Cha Wa. : compositeur, Angelika Jelly Joseph (chant, choeurs), Dan Oestreicher (saxophone), TJ Norris (trombone, basse, choeurs), Joseph Boudreaux Jr (chant, choeurs, tambourin), J'wan Boudreaux (chant, choeurs, tambourin), Joseph Maize Jr. (trombone, chant, choeurs), Ari Teitel (guitare, choeurs, basse, percussions), Andriu Yanovski (fender rhodes, piano, orgue hammond, calvinet), Isaac Eady (basse), Weedie Braimah (congas, djembé), Joe Gelini (batterie, percussions, choeurs)
    Album My People Label Single Lock Records (SL042) Année 2021
  • Life Circle Part 2 - Birth - Yohan Giaume
    Yohan Giaume

    Life Circle Part 2 - Birth

    Yohan Giaume. : compositeur, Yohan Giaume (trompette), Evan Christopher (clarinette), Nicholas Payton (trompette), Terrance Taplin (trombone), Greg Hicks (trombone), Matt Perrine (tuba), Aaron Diehl (piano), Roland Guerin (contrebasse), Herlin Riley (batterie), Chuck Perkins (spoken words)
    Album Whisper of a Shadow - Opus 1 : Musical Conversations With Louis Moreau Gottschalk Label Life Celebration Project Année 2019
