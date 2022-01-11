Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 11 janvier 2022
Mutinerie : Moses Boyd, Lorez Alexandria, Daniel Humair, Lalo Schifrin and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Libérons nous de nos chaînes !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Pat Thomas
BaiaRay Gilbert. : compositeur, Ary Barroso. : compositeur, Pat Thomas (voix), Lalo Schifrin & His OrchestraAlbum Desafinado Label Mgm (65030) Année 1962
- 19h04Jimmy Smith
Theme from 'Joy House'Lalo Schifrin. : compositeur, Jimmy Smith (orgue), Lalo Schifrin & His Orchestra, Lalo Schifrin (direction), Ernie Royal (trompette), Bernie Glow (trompette), Jimmy Maxwell (trompette), Marky Markowitz (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Thad Jones (trompette), Ray Alonge (cor), Jim Buffington (cor), Earl Chapin (cor), Bill Correa (cor), Billy Byers (trombone), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Urbie Green (trombone), Tony Studd (trombone basse), Don Butterfield (tuba), Kenny Burrell (guitare), George Duvivier (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Phil Kraus (percussions)Album The Cat Label Verve (810046-2) Année 1964
- 19h09Lalo Schifrin
Moulin rougeLalo Schifrin (piano), Pierre Michelot (contrebasse), Jean-Louis Viale (batterie), Jack Del Rio (congas)Album Rendez-vous dansant à Copacabana / Vol.19 Label Vogue (88725443772-19) Année 2013
- 19h14Lalo Schifrin
Mannix : Mannix Title Track (long version)Lalo Schifrin. : compositeur, WDR Big Band, Heiner Wiberny (saxophones, flûtes), Harald Rosenstein (saxophones, flûtes), Olivier Peters (saxophone ténor), Rolf Römer (saxophones), Elmar Frey (saxophone), Jens Neufang (saxophone baryton), Andy Haderer (trompette), Rob Bruynen (trompette), Klaus Osterloh (trompette, bugle), John Marshall (trompette), Rick Kiefer (trompette, bugle), Dave Horler (trombone), Ludwig Nuss (trombone), Bernt Laukamp (trombone), Lucas Schmid (trombone basse), Frank Chastenier (claviers), John Goldsby (contrebasse), Paul Shigihara (guitare), Andrew Joy (cor), Wolfgang Haffner (batterie)Album Mannix Soundtrack Label Aleph (ALEPH 014)
- 19h18Moses Boyd
Rye Lane ShuffleMoses Boyd. : compositeur, Moses Boyd (batterie), Theon Cross (tuba), Artie Zaits (guitare, Hammond, Wurlitzer), Binher Golding (saxophone ténor), Nathaniel Cross (trombone), Nubya Garcia (clarinette basse), Nathaniel Facey (saxophone alto), Dylan Jones (trompette), Sam Eagles (saxophone alto), Hevin Haynes (saxophone alto), Joe Armon-Jones (synthétiseurs)Album Displaced Diaspora Label Exodus Année 2018
- 19h24United Vibrations
GrowAhmad Dayes. : compositeur, Kareem Dayes. : compositeur, Wayne Francis. : compositeur, Yusef Dayes. : compositeur, J. Yglesias. : compositeur, M. James. : compositeur, Leafcutter John (électroniques, sounds), Ahmad Dayes (trombone), Kareem Dayes (basse électrique), Wayne Francis (Ahnansé) (saxophone ténor), Yussef Dayes (batterie)Album The Myth of the Golden Ratio Label Ubiquity (URL354) Année 2015
- 19h29Daniel Humair
MutinerieMichel Portal. : compositeur, Daniel Humair (batterie), Yoann Loustalot (Bugle), Vincent Lê Quang (saxophone ténor), Stéphane Kerecki (contrebasse)Album Drum Thing Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 8580) Année 2020
- 19h38Lorez Alexandria
Send in the ClownsStephen Sondheim. : compositeur, Lorez Alexandria (voix)Album Whatiswrongwithgroovin' Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 004) Année 2001
- 19h41Bobby Hutcherson
UmmhBobby Hutcherson. : compositeur, Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Joe Sample (piano, piano électrique), John Williams (basse, Fender basse), Mickey Rocker (batterie)Album San Francisco Label Blue Note (8282682) Année 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 10 janvier 2022