Mardi 11 janvier 2022
59 min

Mutinerie : Moses Boyd, Lorez Alexandria, Daniel Humair, Lalo Schifrin and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Moses Boyd, © Getty / Afropunk

Libérons nous de nos chaînes !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Baia - PAT THOMAS
    Pat Thomas

    Baia

    Ray Gilbert. : compositeur, Ary Barroso. : compositeur, Pat Thomas (voix), Lalo Schifrin & His Orchestra
    Album Desafinado Label Mgm (65030) Année 1962
  • 19h04
    Theme from "Joy house" - JIMMY SMITH
    Jimmy Smith

    Theme from 'Joy House'

    Lalo Schifrin. : compositeur, Jimmy Smith (orgue), Lalo Schifrin & His Orchestra, Lalo Schifrin (direction), Ernie Royal (trompette), Bernie Glow (trompette), Jimmy Maxwell (trompette), Marky Markowitz (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Thad Jones (trompette), Ray Alonge (cor), Jim Buffington (cor), Earl Chapin (cor), Bill Correa (cor), Billy Byers (trombone), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Urbie Green (trombone), Tony Studd (trombone basse), Don Butterfield (tuba), Kenny Burrell (guitare), George Duvivier (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Phil Kraus (percussions)
    Album The Cat Label Verve (810046-2) Année 1964
  • 19h09
    Moulin rouge - LALO SCHIFRIN
    Lalo Schifrin

    Moulin rouge

    Lalo Schifrin (piano), Pierre Michelot (contrebasse), Jean-Louis Viale (batterie), Jack Del Rio (congas)
    Album Rendez-vous dansant à Copacabana / Vol.19 Label Vogue (88725443772-19) Année 2013
  • 19h14
    Mannix title track (long version) - LALO SCHIFRIN, WDR BIG BAND
    Lalo Schifrin

    Mannix : Mannix Title Track (long version)

    Lalo Schifrin. : compositeur, WDR Big Band, Heiner Wiberny (saxophones, flûtes), Harald Rosenstein (saxophones, flûtes), Olivier Peters (saxophone ténor), Rolf Römer (saxophones), Elmar Frey (saxophone), Jens Neufang (saxophone baryton), Andy Haderer (trompette), Rob Bruynen (trompette), Klaus Osterloh (trompette, bugle), John Marshall (trompette), Rick Kiefer (trompette, bugle), Dave Horler (trombone), Ludwig Nuss (trombone), Bernt Laukamp (trombone), Lucas Schmid (trombone basse), Frank Chastenier (claviers), John Goldsby (contrebasse), Paul Shigihara (guitare), Andrew Joy (cor), Wolfgang Haffner (batterie)
    Album Mannix Soundtrack Label Aleph (ALEPH 014)
  • 19h18
    Rye Lane Shuffle - MOSES BOYD
    Moses Boyd

    Rye Lane Shuffle

    Moses Boyd. : compositeur, Moses Boyd (batterie), Theon Cross (tuba), Artie Zaits (guitare, Hammond, Wurlitzer), Binher Golding (saxophone ténor), Nathaniel Cross (trombone), Nubya Garcia (clarinette basse), Nathaniel Facey (saxophone alto), Dylan Jones (trompette), Sam Eagles (saxophone alto), Hevin Haynes (saxophone alto), Joe Armon-Jones (synthétiseurs)
    Album Displaced Diaspora Label Exodus Année 2018
  • 19h24
    Grow - UNITED VIBRATIONS
    United Vibrations

    Grow

    Ahmad Dayes. : compositeur, Kareem Dayes. : compositeur, Wayne Francis. : compositeur, Yusef Dayes. : compositeur, J. Yglesias. : compositeur, M. James. : compositeur, Leafcutter John (électroniques, sounds), Ahmad Dayes (trombone), Kareem Dayes (basse électrique), Wayne Francis (Ahnansé) (saxophone ténor), Yussef Dayes (batterie)
    Album The Myth of the Golden Ratio Label Ubiquity (URL354) Année 2015
  • 19h29
    Mutinerie - DANIEL HUMAIR, STEPHANE KERECKI, VINCENT Lê QUANG
    Daniel Humair

    Mutinerie

    Michel Portal. : compositeur, Daniel Humair (batterie), Yoann Loustalot (Bugle), Vincent Lê Quang (saxophone ténor), Stéphane Kerecki (contrebasse)
    Album Drum Thing Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 8580) Année 2020
  • 19h38
    Send in the clowns - LOREZ ALEXANDRIA
    Lorez Alexandria

    Send in the Clowns

    Stephen Sondheim. : compositeur, Lorez Alexandria (voix)
    Album Whatiswrongwithgroovin' Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 004) Année 2001
  • 19h41
    Ummh - BOBBY HUTCHERSON, HAROLD LAND
    Bobby Hutcherson

    Ummh

    Bobby Hutcherson. : compositeur, Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Joe Sample (piano, piano électrique), John Williams (basse, Fender basse), Mickey Rocker (batterie)
    Album San Francisco Label Blue Note (8282682) Année 1994
