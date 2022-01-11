Mutinerie : Moses Boyd, Lorez Alexandria, Daniel Humair, Lalo Schifrin and more

United Vibrations

Grow

Ahmad Dayes. : compositeur, Kareem Dayes. : compositeur, Wayne Francis. : compositeur, Yusef Dayes. : compositeur, J. Yglesias. : compositeur, M. James. : compositeur, Leafcutter John (électroniques, sounds), Ahmad Dayes (trombone), Kareem Dayes (basse électrique), Wayne Francis (Ahnansé) (saxophone ténor), Yussef Dayes (batterie)