More Rum Please : The Andrew Sisters, Nefertiti Quartet, Henri Mancini, Guy Conquette and more

Anthony Joseph

Calling England Home

Anthony Joseph. : compositeur, Thibaut Remy. : compositeur, Anthony Joseph (voix), Jason Yarde (saxophone baryton), Denys Baptiste (clarinette basse), Florian Pellissier (claviers), Thibaut Remy (guitare), Andrew John (basse électrique), Rod Youngs (batterie), Crispin 'Spry' Robinson (percussions)