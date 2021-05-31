Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 31 mai 2021
More Rum Please : The Andrew Sisters, Nefertiti Quartet, Henri Mancini, Guy Conquette and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, les Andrew Sisters offrent l'apéro, sur un plateau. Allons, tout en modération, trinquons!
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01The Andrews Sisters
Rum and Coca ColaJeri Sullivan, Paul Baron, Moey Amsterdam : compositeur, LaVerne Andrew (chant), Maxene Andrew (chant), Patty Andrew (chant), Vic Schoen & His OrchestraAlbum BD Music presents The Andrews Sisters Label Bdmusic (78488) Année 2015
- 19h06Clark Terry
Rum and MumblesClark Terry, Joe Cain : compositeur, Clark Terry (chant, trompette, bugle), Jerome Richardson (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton, saxophone sopranino, flute, piccolo), Vinnie Bell (guitare), Eric Gale (guitare), Frank Anderson (piano), Richard Davis (basse), George Duvier (basse), Grady Tate (batterie), Phil Kraus ((percussions), Willie Bobo (congas), Jose Mangual (bongos)Album Feeling Good : Funk, Soul and Deep Jazz Gems Label We Want Sounds (WWSCD5) Année 2016
- 19h09Eric Legnini
Mojito ForeverEric Legnini. : compositeur, Julien Loureau (saxophone ténor), Eric Leggnini (piano), Rosario Bonaccorso (contrebasse), Franck Agulhon (batterie)Album Big Boogaloo Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6691) Année 2006
- 19h15David Fackeure Trio
More Rum PleaseDavid Fackeure. : compositeur, David Fackeure (piano), Alain Raman (basse), David Gore (batterie)Album Jazz On Biguine Label Elep (EL 2207) Année 2000
- 19h18Nefertiti Quartet
Pina ColadaDelphine Deau. : compositeur, Camille Maussion (saxophone soprano), Delphine Deau (piano), Pedro Ferreira (contrebasse), Pierre Demange (batterie)Album Danses futuristes Label Delphine Deau Année 2015
- 19h25Anthony Joseph
Calling England HomeAnthony Joseph. : compositeur, Thibaut Remy. : compositeur, Anthony Joseph (voix), Jason Yarde (saxophone baryton), Denys Baptiste (clarinette basse), Florian Pellissier (claviers), Thibaut Remy (guitare), Andrew John (basse électrique), Rod Youngs (batterie), Crispin 'Spry' Robinson (percussions)Album The Rich are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2021
- 19h31Sly & Robbie & Nils Petter Molvær
Strange Bright CrowdMolvaer, Dunbar, Shakespeare, Aaset, Ripatti : compositeur, Sly & Robbie, Nils Petter Molvær (trompette), Eivind Aarset (guitare), Vladislav Delay (machines), Endre Kirkesola (synthétiseur), Robbie Shakespeare (basse), Sly Dunbar (batterie)Album Nordub Label Okeh / Sony Année 2018
- 19h36Monty Alexander
Soulful StrutEugene Record, William Sanders : compositeur, Steve Jankowsli (trompette), Jay Davidson (saxophone), Monty Alexander (piano, melodica), Handel Tucker (clavier), Robbie Shakespeare (basse), Sly Dunbar (batterie), Desmond ""Desy"" Jones (percussion)Album Monty Meets Sly and Robbie Label Telarc (CD-83494) Année 2000
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 28 mai 2021