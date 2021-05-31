Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Lundi 31 mai 2021
59 min

More Rum Please : The Andrew Sisters, Nefertiti Quartet, Henri Mancini, Guy Conquette and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

More Rum Please : The Andrew Sisters, Nefertiti Quartet, Henri Mancini, Guy Conquette and more
The Andrew Sisters, © Getty / James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, les Andrew Sisters offrent l'apéro, sur un plateau. Allons, tout en modération, trinquons!

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Rum and Coca Cola - THE ANDREW SISTERS
    The Andrews Sisters

    Rum and Coca Cola

    Jeri Sullivan, Paul Baron, Moey Amsterdam : compositeur, LaVerne Andrew (chant), Maxene Andrew (chant), Patty Andrew (chant), Vic Schoen & His Orchestra
    Album BD Music presents The Andrews Sisters Label Bdmusic (78488) Année 2015
  • 19h06
    Rum and mumbles - CLARK TERRY
    Clark Terry

    Rum and Mumbles

    Clark Terry, Joe Cain : compositeur, Clark Terry (chant, trompette, bugle), Jerome Richardson (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton, saxophone sopranino, flute, piccolo), Vinnie Bell (guitare), Eric Gale (guitare), Frank Anderson (piano), Richard Davis (basse), George Duvier (basse), Grady Tate (batterie), Phil Kraus ((percussions), Willie Bobo (congas), Jose Mangual (bongos)
    Album Feeling Good : Funk, Soul and Deep Jazz Gems Label We Want Sounds (WWSCD5) Année 2016
  • 19h09
    Mojito forever - ERIC LEGNINI TRIO, ROSARIO BONACCORSO
    Eric Legnini

    Mojito Forever

    Eric Legnini. : compositeur, Julien Loureau (saxophone ténor), Eric Leggnini (piano), Rosario Bonaccorso (contrebasse), Franck Agulhon (batterie)
    Album Big Boogaloo Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6691) Année 2006
  • 19h15
    More rum please - DAVID FACKEURE TRIO
    David Fackeure Trio

    More Rum Please

    David Fackeure. : compositeur, David Fackeure (piano), Alain Raman (basse), David Gore (batterie)
    Album Jazz On Biguine Label Elep (EL 2207) Année 2000
  • 19h18
    Pina Colada - NEFERTITI QUARTET
    Nefertiti Quartet

    Pina Colada

    Delphine Deau. : compositeur, Camille Maussion (saxophone soprano), Delphine Deau (piano), Pedro Ferreira (contrebasse), Pierre Demange (batterie)
    Album Danses futuristes Label Delphine Deau Année 2015
  • 19h25
    Calling England home - ANTHONY JOSEPH
    Anthony Joseph

    Calling England Home

    Anthony Joseph. : compositeur, Thibaut Remy. : compositeur, Anthony Joseph (voix), Jason Yarde (saxophone baryton), Denys Baptiste (clarinette basse), Florian Pellissier (claviers), Thibaut Remy (guitare), Andrew John (basse électrique), Rod Youngs (batterie), Crispin 'Spry' Robinson (percussions)
    Album The Rich are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2021
  • 19h31
    Strange bright crowd - SLY and ROBBIE , NILS PETTER MOLVÆR
    Sly & Robbie & Nils Petter Molvær

    Strange Bright Crowd

    Molvaer, Dunbar, Shakespeare, Aaset, Ripatti : compositeur, Sly & Robbie, Nils Petter Molvær (trompette), Eivind Aarset (guitare), Vladislav Delay (machines), Endre Kirkesola (synthétiseur), Robbie Shakespeare (basse), Sly Dunbar (batterie)
    Album Nordub Label Okeh / Sony Année 2018
  • 19h36
    Soulful strut - MONTY ALEXANDER, SLY and ROBBIE
    Monty Alexander

    Soulful Strut

    Eugene Record, William Sanders : compositeur, Steve Jankowsli (trompette), Jay Davidson (saxophone), Monty Alexander (piano, melodica), Handel Tucker (clavier), Robbie Shakespeare (basse), Sly Dunbar (batterie), Desmond ""Desy"" Jones (percussion)
    Album Monty Meets Sly and Robbie Label Telarc (CD-83494) Année 2000
L'équipe de l'émission :
