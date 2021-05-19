Mistral : Sélène Saint-Aimé, Keith Jarrett, Meshell Ndegeocello, Otis Redding and more

Banzzaï
Mercredi 19 mai 2021
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Sélène Saint-Aimé, © Nikola Cindric

Avis de mistral ce soir dans Banzzaï. Dans son sillage, des chants d'amour, des danses païennes, et des senteurs forestières...

Programmation musicale

Otis Redding - My Girl (William Robinson, Ronald White)
Otis Redding (voix), Wayne Jackson (trompette), Gene "Bowlegs" Miller (trompette), Andrew Love (saxophone ténor), Floyd Newman (saxophone baryton), Isaac Hayes (claviers), Booker T. Jones (claviers), Steve Cooper (guitare), Donald "Duck" Dunn (basse), Al Jackson Jr. (batterie)
Album Otis Blue : Otis Redding Sings Soul
Volt / Atco

Otis Blue : Otis Redding Sings Soul
Otis Blue : Otis Redding Sings Soul

Isaac Hayes - Precious, Precious (Isaac Hayes)
Isaac Hayes (piano, voix), Donald "Duck" Dunn (basse), Al Jackson Jr. (batterie)
Album Presenting Isaac Hayes
Stax

Presenting Isaac Hayes
Presenting Isaac Hayes

Keith Jarrett - Le Mistral (Keith Jarrett)
Keith Jarrett (piano), Drew Redman (saxophone ténor), Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Paul Motian (batterie), Guilherme Franco (percussions), Danny Johnson (percussions)
Album Treasure Island
Impulse !

Treasure Island
Treasure Island

Ulf Wakenius, Eric Wakenius, Youn Sun Nah - Mistral (Ulf Wakenius)
Ilf Wakenius (guitare), Eric Wakenius (guitare voix)
Album Father and Son
ECM

Father and Son
Father and Son

Meshell Ndegeocello - Luqman (Don Byron, Meshell Suhaila Bashir-Shakur, Oliver Lake)
Album The Spirit Music Jamia : Dance of the Infidel
Meshell Ndegeocello (basse), Wallace Roney (trompette), Oliver Lake (saxophone), Don Byron (clarinette), Gregoire Maret (harmonica), Brandon Ross (guitare), Michael Caine (piano), Matthew Garrison (basse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie), Mino Cinelu (percussions), Pedro Martinez (percussions), Yosvany Terry (percussions)
EmArcy

e Spirit Music Jamia : Dance of the Infidel
e Spirit Music Jamia : Dance of the Infidel

Sélène Saint-Aimé - Paene Umbra : chez Rosa B. (Sélène Saint-Aimé)
Sélèene Saint-Aimé (contrebasse, voix), Hermon Mehari (trompette), Irvi,g Acao (saxophone ténor), Sonny Troupé (tambour ka), Mathias Lévy (violon), Guillaume Latil (violoncelle)
Album Mare Undarum
Komos

Mare Undarum
Mare Undarum

Lonnie Liston Smith and the Cosmic Echoes - Devika (Goddess) (David Hubbard)
Lonnis Liston Smith (claviers), Dave Hubbard (saxophone soprano), Greg Maker (basse électrique), Art GOre (batterie), Wilby Fletcher (batterie), Ray Armando (percussions), Michael Carvin (percussions), Angel Allende (bongos, percussions), Lawrence Killian (congas, percussions)
Album Visions of a New World
Flying Dutchman

Visions of a New World
Visions of a New World

Michael Carvin - Forest Flower (Charles Lloyd)
Markus Strickland (saxophone), Carlton Holmes (piano), Dezron DOuglas (contrebasse), Michael Carvin (batterie)
Album Marsalis Music Honors Michael Carvin
Marsalis Music

Marsalis Music Honors Michael Carvin
Marsalis Music Honors Michael Carvin
