Mistral : Sélène Saint-Aimé, Keith Jarrett, Meshell Ndegeocello, Otis Redding and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Avis de mistral ce soir dans Banzzaï. Dans son sillage, des chants d'amour, des danses païennes, et des senteurs forestières...

Programmation musicale

Otis Redding - My Girl (William Robinson, Ronald White)

Otis Redding (voix), Wayne Jackson (trompette), Gene "Bowlegs" Miller (trompette), Andrew Love (saxophone ténor), Floyd Newman (saxophone baryton), Isaac Hayes (claviers), Booker T. Jones (claviers), Steve Cooper (guitare), Donald "Duck" Dunn (basse), Al Jackson Jr. (batterie)

Album Otis Blue : Otis Redding Sings Soul

Volt / Atco

Isaac Hayes - Precious, Precious (Isaac Hayes)

Isaac Hayes (piano, voix), Donald "Duck" Dunn (basse), Al Jackson Jr. (batterie)

Album Presenting Isaac Hayes

Stax

Keith Jarrett - Le Mistral (Keith Jarrett)

Keith Jarrett (piano), Drew Redman (saxophone ténor), Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Paul Motian (batterie), Guilherme Franco (percussions), Danny Johnson (percussions)

Album Treasure Island

Impulse !

Ulf Wakenius, Eric Wakenius, Youn Sun Nah - Mistral (Ulf Wakenius)

Ilf Wakenius (guitare), Eric Wakenius (guitare voix)

Album Father and Son

ECM

Meshell Ndegeocello - Luqman (Don Byron, Meshell Suhaila Bashir-Shakur, Oliver Lake)

Album The Spirit Music Jamia : Dance of the Infidel

Meshell Ndegeocello (basse), Wallace Roney (trompette), Oliver Lake (saxophone), Don Byron (clarinette), Gregoire Maret (harmonica), Brandon Ross (guitare), Michael Caine (piano), Matthew Garrison (basse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie), Mino Cinelu (percussions), Pedro Martinez (percussions), Yosvany Terry (percussions)

EmArcy

Sélène Saint-Aimé - Paene Umbra : chez Rosa B. (Sélène Saint-Aimé)

Sélèene Saint-Aimé (contrebasse, voix), Hermon Mehari (trompette), Irvi,g Acao (saxophone ténor), Sonny Troupé (tambour ka), Mathias Lévy (violon), Guillaume Latil (violoncelle)

Album Mare Undarum

Komos

Lonnie Liston Smith and the Cosmic Echoes - Devika (Goddess) (David Hubbard)

Lonnis Liston Smith (claviers), Dave Hubbard (saxophone soprano), Greg Maker (basse électrique), Art GOre (batterie), Wilby Fletcher (batterie), Ray Armando (percussions), Michael Carvin (percussions), Angel Allende (bongos, percussions), Lawrence Killian (congas, percussions)

Album Visions of a New World

Flying Dutchman

Michael Carvin - Forest Flower (Charles Lloyd)

Markus Strickland (saxophone), Carlton Holmes (piano), Dezron DOuglas (contrebasse), Michael Carvin (batterie)

Album Marsalis Music Honors Michael Carvin

Marsalis Music