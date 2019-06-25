Banzzaï
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Mardi 25 juin 2019
Visions : Melissa Aldana, Lionel Hampton, Herbie Hancock, Hugh Masekela and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Melissa Aldana, © Getty / Paul Morigi

Ce soir, on a des visions. On voit des grosses pommes, des routes gelées, des navettes spatiales toutes rondes, et on n'a qu'une envie, c'est d'embarquer !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Lavender coffin - LIONEL HAMPTON
    Lionel Hampton

    Lavender Coffin

    Shirley Albert. : compositeur, Lionel Hampton (vobraphone, direction), Wendell Culley (trompette), Morris (saxophone soprano), Ben Kynard (saxophone baryton), Duke (orgue), Wes Montgomery (guitare), Roy Johnson (saxophone baryton), Walker (batterie), Sonny Parker (voix)
    Album Ridin' On The L&n Label Affinity (AFS 1037) Année 1987
