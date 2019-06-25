Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 25 juin 2019
Visions : Melissa Aldana, Lionel Hampton, Herbie Hancock, Hugh Masekela and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on a des visions. On voit des grosses pommes, des routes gelées, des navettes spatiales toutes rondes, et on n'a qu'une envie, c'est d'embarquer !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Lionel Hampton
Lavender CoffinShirley Albert. : compositeur, Lionel Hampton (vobraphone, direction), Wendell Culley (trompette), Morris (saxophone soprano), Ben Kynard (saxophone baryton), Duke (orgue), Wes Montgomery (guitare), Roy Johnson (saxophone baryton), Walker (batterie), Sonny Parker (voix)Album Ridin' On The L&n Label Affinity (AFS 1037) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
59 min