Lundi 25 mai 2020
59 min

Méditations : Nicole Willis, Kurt Elling, Marquis Hill, Charlie Parker, Paolo Fresu and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Méditations : Nicole Willis, Kurt Elling, Marquis Hill, Charlie Parker, Paolo Fresu and more
Nicole Willis, © Getty / Jordi Vidal

Ce soir, Kurt Elling se pose des questions, Charlie Parker vit des premières fois, Mel Lewis et Bob Brookmeyer mêlent les bonjours aux adieux, et Paolo Fresu souffle des Carpe Diem. Quand à Marquis Hill, il médite, tout simplement. Et si nous aussi, on prenait le temps de vider nos esprits... pour que la musique prenne toute la place ?

[1ère diffusion : 16 avril 2018]

Jimmy Witherspoon, Jay McShann - Please Stop Playing These Blues boy
Single de 1947
Mercury  

Jimmy Witherspoon
Jimmy Witherspoon

Charlie Parker - Honeysuckle Rose - Body and Soul
Intégrale Charlie Parker Vol 1, “Groovin’ High”, 1940-1945
Frémeaux et Associés  

Charlie Parker
Charlie Parker

Jay McShann, Charlie Parker - Hootie Blues
Intégrale Charlie Parker Vol 1, “Groovin’ High”, 1940-1945
Frémeaux et Associés  

Charlie Parker
Charlie Parker

Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin - Pull my Coat
Album Battles Stations
Prestige  

Battles Stations
Battles Stations

Oliver Nelson - 125th and 7th Avenue
Album Skull Session
Flying Dutchman  

Skull Session
Skull Session

Kurt Elling - Lonely Town
Album The Questions
Sony  

The Questions
The Questions

Marquis Hill - Good Morning
Album Meditation Tape
Black On Purpose

Meditation Tape
Meditation Tape

Mel Lewis, Bob Brookmeyer, Clark Terry - Hello and Goodbye
Album Live at the Village Vanguard
Actuel Jazz

Live at the Village Vanguard
Live at the Village Vanguard

Paolo Fresu Devil Quartet - Home
Album Carpe Diem
Tuk Music  

Carpe Diem
Carpe Diem

Nicole Willis and the Soul investigators - No One’s Gonna Love You
Album Keep Reachin’ Up
Timmion

Keep Reachin’ Up
Keep Reachin’ Up
