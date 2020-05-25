Méditations : Nicole Willis, Kurt Elling, Marquis Hill, Charlie Parker, Paolo Fresu and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Kurt Elling se pose des questions, Charlie Parker vit des premières fois, Mel Lewis et Bob Brookmeyer mêlent les bonjours aux adieux, et Paolo Fresu souffle des Carpe Diem. Quand à Marquis Hill, il médite, tout simplement. Et si nous aussi, on prenait le temps de vider nos esprits... pour que la musique prenne toute la place ?
[1ère diffusion : 16 avril 2018]
Programmation musicale
Jimmy Witherspoon, Jay McShann - Please Stop Playing These Blues boy
Single de 1947
Mercury
Charlie Parker - Honeysuckle Rose - Body and Soul
Intégrale Charlie Parker Vol 1, “Groovin’ High”, 1940-1945
Frémeaux et Associés
Jay McShann, Charlie Parker - Hootie Blues
Intégrale Charlie Parker Vol 1, “Groovin’ High”, 1940-1945
Frémeaux et Associés
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin - Pull my Coat
Album Battles Stations
Prestige
Oliver Nelson - 125th and 7th Avenue
Album Skull Session
Flying Dutchman
Kurt Elling - Lonely Town
Album The Questions
Sony
Marquis Hill - Good Morning
Album Meditation Tape
Black On Purpose
Mel Lewis, Bob Brookmeyer, Clark Terry - Hello and Goodbye
Album Live at the Village Vanguard
Actuel Jazz
Paolo Fresu Devil Quartet - Home
Album Carpe Diem
Tuk Music
Nicole Willis and the Soul investigators - No One’s Gonna Love You
Album Keep Reachin’ Up
Timmion
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration