Méditations : Nicole Willis, Kurt Elling, Marquis Hill, Charlie Parker, Paolo Fresu and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, Kurt Elling se pose des questions, Charlie Parker vit des premières fois, Mel Lewis et Bob Brookmeyer mêlent les bonjours aux adieux, et Paolo Fresu souffle des Carpe Diem. Quand à Marquis Hill, il médite, tout simplement. Et si nous aussi, on prenait le temps de vider nos esprits... pour que la musique prenne toute la place ?

[1ère diffusion : 16 avril 2018]

Programmation musicale

Jimmy Witherspoon, Jay McShann - Please Stop Playing These Blues boy

Single de 1947

Mercury

Charlie Parker - Honeysuckle Rose - Body and Soul

Intégrale Charlie Parker Vol 1, “Groovin’ High”, 1940-1945

Frémeaux et Associés

Jay McShann, Charlie Parker - Hootie Blues

Intégrale Charlie Parker Vol 1, “Groovin’ High”, 1940-1945

Frémeaux et Associés

Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin - Pull my Coat

Album Battles Stations

Prestige

Oliver Nelson - 125th and 7th Avenue

Album Skull Session

Flying Dutchman

Kurt Elling - Lonely Town

Album The Questions

Sony

Marquis Hill - Good Morning

Album Meditation Tape

Black On Purpose

Mel Lewis, Bob Brookmeyer, Clark Terry - Hello and Goodbye

Album Live at the Village Vanguard

Actuel Jazz

Paolo Fresu Devil Quartet - Home

Album Carpe Diem

Tuk Music

Nicole Willis and the Soul investigators - No One’s Gonna Love You

Album Keep Reachin’ Up

Timmion