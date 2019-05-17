Banzzaï
Vendredi 17 mai 2019
59 min

Méchant Whisky : Amina Claudine Myers, Ralph Lavital, George Shearing, Laurent Coq, Kyle Eastwood and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Amina Claudine Myers, © Getty / ullstein bild

Ah, ce mauvais Whisky. Il nous a fait perdre notre maison. Maintenant, dans notre vie, il y a du Riff Raff dans nos nuits, des descentes à la Nouvelle Orléans, des voyages dans l'espace, et dans des bouges moites de La Havane à Rio...

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Amos Milburn

    « L'histoire du jazz vocal 1941-1953 » Bad Bad Whiskey

    Amos Milburn (piano, Voix), Chuck Norris (guitare), Harper Crosby (basse), Eldeen Mcintosh (batterie)LABEL : Chant du Monde
    19:04
    Jimmy Mcgriff

    « Pullin' Out the Stops ! The Best of Jimmy McGriff » Blue Juice

    Jimmy Mcgriff (orgue), Danny Turner (saxophone Alto), Fats Theus (saxophone Ténor), Robert Ashton (saxophone Baryton), Thornel Schwartz (guitare), Bob Bushnell (basse), Grady Tate (batterie), Mel Lewis (batterie), Blue Mitchell (trompette)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1994
    19:09
    Black Flower

    « Future Flora » Early

    Nathan Daems (saxophone Alto, Saxophone Baryton, Kaval, Ney), Jon Birdsong (cornet), Wouter Haest (claviers), Filip Vandebril (basse), Simon Segers (batterie)LABEL : Sdban UltraANNÉE : 2019
    19:15
    Bizjoe

    « Harde Smart : Flemish & Dutch Grooves From the 70's » Lui

    Sjarel Van Den (voix, Guitare), Johan Van Der Staey (saxophones, Clarinette), Paul Poelmans (piano, Piano électrique, Clavinet, Choeur), Dirk Bogaert (cor), Yvan De Souter (basse), Paul Albrechts (basse électrique, Choeur), Paul Soetewey (batterie), Chris Joris (timbales, Percussions), Firmin Timmermans (percussions, Cloches)LABEL : Sdban
    19:19
    Ralph Lavital & Laurent Coq

    « Bwa » Zanmi

    Ralph Lavital (guitare), Laurent Coq (fender Rhodes), Swaeli M'bappé (basse), Tilo Bertholo (batterie)LABEL : 88TREESANNÉE : 2019
