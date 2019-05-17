Programmation musicale
Vendredi 17 mai 2019
Méchant Whisky : Amina Claudine Myers, Ralph Lavital, George Shearing, Laurent Coq, Kyle Eastwood and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ah, ce mauvais Whisky. Il nous a fait perdre notre maison. Maintenant, dans notre vie, il y a du Riff Raff dans nos nuits, des descentes à la Nouvelle Orléans, des voyages dans l'espace, et dans des bouges moites de La Havane à Rio...
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Amos Milburn
« L'histoire du jazz vocal 1941-1953 » Bad Bad WhiskeyAmos Milburn (piano, Voix), Chuck Norris (guitare), Harper Crosby (basse), Eldeen Mcintosh (batterie)LABEL : Chant du Monde
19:04
Jimmy Mcgriff
« Pullin' Out the Stops ! The Best of Jimmy McGriff » Blue JuiceJimmy Mcgriff (orgue), Danny Turner (saxophone Alto), Fats Theus (saxophone Ténor), Robert Ashton (saxophone Baryton), Thornel Schwartz (guitare), Bob Bushnell (basse), Grady Tate (batterie), Mel Lewis (batterie), Blue Mitchell (trompette)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1994
19:09
Black Flower
« Future Flora » EarlyNathan Daems (saxophone Alto, Saxophone Baryton, Kaval, Ney), Jon Birdsong (cornet), Wouter Haest (claviers), Filip Vandebril (basse), Simon Segers (batterie)LABEL : Sdban UltraANNÉE : 2019
19:15
Bizjoe
« Harde Smart : Flemish & Dutch Grooves From the 70's » LuiSjarel Van Den (voix, Guitare), Johan Van Der Staey (saxophones, Clarinette), Paul Poelmans (piano, Piano électrique, Clavinet, Choeur), Dirk Bogaert (cor), Yvan De Souter (basse), Paul Albrechts (basse électrique, Choeur), Paul Soetewey (batterie), Chris Joris (timbales, Percussions), Firmin Timmermans (percussions, Cloches)LABEL : Sdban
19:19
Ralph Lavital & Laurent Coq
« Bwa » ZanmiRalph Lavital (guitare), Laurent Coq (fender Rhodes), Swaeli M'bappé (basse), Tilo Bertholo (batterie)LABEL : 88TREESANNÉE : 2019
