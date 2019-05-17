Méchant Whisky : Amina Claudine Myers, Ralph Lavital, George Shearing, Laurent Coq, Kyle Eastwood and more

Jimmy Mcgriff « Pullin' Out the Stops ! The Best of Jimmy McGriff » Blue Juice Jimmy Mcgriff (orgue), Danny Turner (saxophone Alto), Fats Theus (saxophone Ténor), Robert Ashton (saxophone Baryton), Thornel Schwartz (guitare), Bob Bushnell (basse), Grady Tate (batterie), Mel Lewis (batterie), Blue Mitchell (trompette) LABEL : Blue Note ANNÉE : 1994