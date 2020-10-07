Banzzaï
Mercredi 7 octobre 2020
59 min

Mauvais garçons : Tom Waits, Oddjob, Gato Barbieri, Kenny Burrell and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Tom Waits, © Getty / Redferns

Ce soir, on fait la rencontre d'un drôle de type. Il traîne dans les bars, n'a pas un sou vaillant. Il a le verbe méchant et le jeu tricheur, mais il séduit toutes les filles du secteur...

Programmation musicale

Eddie Jefferson - Filthy McNasty (Horace Silver, Ira Gitler)
Album Body and Soul
Eddie Jefferson (voix), James Moody (saxophone ténor), Dave Burns (trompette, Barry Harris (piano), Steve Davis (contrebasse), Bill English (batterie)
Atlantic

Body and Soul
Body and Soul

Joris Posthumus Group - Tokyo’s Bad Boys (Joris Posthumus)
Album Tokyo’s Bad Boys
Yuichiro Tokuda (saxophone alto), Joris Posthumus (saxophone alto), Yuki Nakae (saxophone ténor), Shunichi Yanagi (piano), Satoshi Tokusa (contrebasse), Gaku Hasegawa (batterie)
Challenge Records

Tokyo’s Bad Boys
Tokyo’s Bad Boys

The Lounge Lizards - Big Heart (John Lurie)
 Album Live In Berlin 1991 Vol. II
John Lurie (saxophone), Michael Blake (saxophone), Steven Bernstein (trompette), Michele Navazio (guitare), Oren Bloedow (basse), G. Calvin Weston (batterie), Billy Martin (percussions), Bryan Carrott (vibraphone)
Intuition

Live In Berlin 1991 Vol. II
Live In Berlin 1991 Vol. II

Tom Waits - Walking Spanish (Tom Waits)
Album Rain Dogs
Tom Waits (guitare, voix), Stephen Arvizu Taylor Hodges (batterie), Larry taylor (basse), John Lurie (saxophone alto)
Island Records

Rain Dogs
Rain Dogs

Kenny Burrell - Midnight Blue (Kenny Burrell)
Album Midnight Blue
Kenny Burrell (guitare), Major Holley Jr. (contrebasse), Bill English (batterie), Ray Barretto (congas)
Blue Note

Midnight Blue
Midnight Blue

Medeski, Martin and Wood - Let’s Go Everywhere (M.A. Geoffrey)
Album Let’s Go Everywhere
John Medeski (claviers), Billy Martin (batterie, percussions), Chris Wood (basse), Tim "Big Time" Ingham (voix), Emily Kingsley (voix), Melissa Schacker (voix)
Little Monster

Let’s Go Everywhere
Let’s Go Everywhere

Oddjob - The Kangaroo (Oddjob)
Album Jazzoo, Vol 1
Goran Kajfeš (trompette), Per "Ruskaträsk" Johansson (saxophones), Daniel Karlsson (piano), Peter Forss (basse), Janne Robertson (batterie)
Headspin

Jazzoo, Vol 1
Jazzoo, Vol 1

Goran Kajfeš Subtropic Arkestra - Ibakish Tarkerkigne
Album The Reason Why Vol 3
Goran Kajfeš (trompette, guitare électrique, percussions), Jonas Kullhammar (saxophones), Per "Ruskaträsk" Johansson (saxophones), Per "Texas" Johansson (saxophones, clarinette basse), Reine Fiske (guitare électrique, mellotron), Robert Östlund (guitare électrique), Jesper Nordenström (claviers), Johan Berthling (basse électrique), Johan Holmegard (batterie, percussions)
Headspin

The Reason Why Vol 3
The Reason Why Vol 3

Gato Barbieri, Dollar Brand - 81st Street (Gato Barbieri)
Album Hamba Khale
Gato Barbieri (saxophone ténor), Dollar Brand (piano)
Togetherness

Hamba Khale
Hamba Khale

Lee Konitz - Mean to Me (Roy Turk, Fred E. Ahlert)
 Album Konitz
Lee Konitz (saxophone alto), Ronnie Ball (piano), Peter Ind (contrebasse), Jeff Morton (batterie)
Storyville

Konitz
Konitz
