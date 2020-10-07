Mauvais garçons : Tom Waits, Oddjob, Gato Barbieri, Kenny Burrell and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, on fait la rencontre d'un drôle de type. Il traîne dans les bars, n'a pas un sou vaillant. Il a le verbe méchant et le jeu tricheur, mais il séduit toutes les filles du secteur...

Programmation musicale

Eddie Jefferson - Filthy McNasty (Horace Silver, Ira Gitler)

Album Body and Soul

Eddie Jefferson (voix), James Moody (saxophone ténor), Dave Burns (trompette, Barry Harris (piano), Steve Davis (contrebasse), Bill English (batterie)

Atlantic

Joris Posthumus Group - Tokyo’s Bad Boys (Joris Posthumus)

Album Tokyo’s Bad Boys

Yuichiro Tokuda (saxophone alto), Joris Posthumus (saxophone alto), Yuki Nakae (saxophone ténor), Shunichi Yanagi (piano), Satoshi Tokusa (contrebasse), Gaku Hasegawa (batterie)

Challenge Records

The Lounge Lizards - Big Heart (John Lurie)

Album Live In Berlin 1991 Vol. II

John Lurie (saxophone), Michael Blake (saxophone), Steven Bernstein (trompette), Michele Navazio (guitare), Oren Bloedow (basse), G. Calvin Weston (batterie), Billy Martin (percussions), Bryan Carrott (vibraphone)

Intuition

Tom Waits - Walking Spanish (Tom Waits)

Album Rain Dogs

Tom Waits (guitare, voix), Stephen Arvizu Taylor Hodges (batterie), Larry taylor (basse), John Lurie (saxophone alto)

Island Records

Kenny Burrell - Midnight Blue (Kenny Burrell)

Album Midnight Blue

Kenny Burrell (guitare), Major Holley Jr. (contrebasse), Bill English (batterie), Ray Barretto (congas)

Blue Note

Medeski, Martin and Wood - Let’s Go Everywhere (M.A. Geoffrey)

Album Let’s Go Everywhere

John Medeski (claviers), Billy Martin (batterie, percussions), Chris Wood (basse), Tim "Big Time" Ingham (voix), Emily Kingsley (voix), Melissa Schacker (voix)

Little Monster

Oddjob - The Kangaroo (Oddjob)

Album Jazzoo, Vol 1

Goran Kajfeš (trompette), Per "Ruskaträsk" Johansson (saxophones), Daniel Karlsson (piano), Peter Forss (basse), Janne Robertson (batterie)

Headspin

Goran Kajfeš Subtropic Arkestra - Ibakish Tarkerkigne

Album The Reason Why Vol 3

Goran Kajfeš (trompette, guitare électrique, percussions), Jonas Kullhammar (saxophones), Per "Ruskaträsk" Johansson (saxophones), Per "Texas" Johansson (saxophones, clarinette basse), Reine Fiske (guitare électrique, mellotron), Robert Östlund (guitare électrique), Jesper Nordenström (claviers), Johan Berthling (basse électrique), Johan Holmegard (batterie, percussions)

Headspin

Gato Barbieri, Dollar Brand - 81st Street (Gato Barbieri)

Album Hamba Khale

Gato Barbieri (saxophone ténor), Dollar Brand (piano)

Togetherness

Lee Konitz - Mean to Me (Roy Turk, Fred E. Ahlert)

Album Konitz

Lee Konitz (saxophone alto), Ronnie Ball (piano), Peter Ind (contrebasse), Jeff Morton (batterie)

Storyville