Mauvais garçons : Tom Waits, Oddjob, Gato Barbieri, Kenny Burrell and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on fait la rencontre d'un drôle de type. Il traîne dans les bars, n'a pas un sou vaillant. Il a le verbe méchant et le jeu tricheur, mais il séduit toutes les filles du secteur...
Programmation musicale
Eddie Jefferson - Filthy McNasty (Horace Silver, Ira Gitler)
Album Body and Soul
Eddie Jefferson (voix), James Moody (saxophone ténor), Dave Burns (trompette, Barry Harris (piano), Steve Davis (contrebasse), Bill English (batterie)
Atlantic
Joris Posthumus Group - Tokyo’s Bad Boys (Joris Posthumus)
Album Tokyo’s Bad Boys
Yuichiro Tokuda (saxophone alto), Joris Posthumus (saxophone alto), Yuki Nakae (saxophone ténor), Shunichi Yanagi (piano), Satoshi Tokusa (contrebasse), Gaku Hasegawa (batterie)
Challenge Records
The Lounge Lizards - Big Heart (John Lurie)
Album Live In Berlin 1991 Vol. II
John Lurie (saxophone), Michael Blake (saxophone), Steven Bernstein (trompette), Michele Navazio (guitare), Oren Bloedow (basse), G. Calvin Weston (batterie), Billy Martin (percussions), Bryan Carrott (vibraphone)
Intuition
Tom Waits - Walking Spanish (Tom Waits)
Album Rain Dogs
Tom Waits (guitare, voix), Stephen Arvizu Taylor Hodges (batterie), Larry taylor (basse), John Lurie (saxophone alto)
Island Records
Kenny Burrell - Midnight Blue (Kenny Burrell)
Album Midnight Blue
Kenny Burrell (guitare), Major Holley Jr. (contrebasse), Bill English (batterie), Ray Barretto (congas)
Blue Note
Medeski, Martin and Wood - Let’s Go Everywhere (M.A. Geoffrey)
Album Let’s Go Everywhere
John Medeski (claviers), Billy Martin (batterie, percussions), Chris Wood (basse), Tim "Big Time" Ingham (voix), Emily Kingsley (voix), Melissa Schacker (voix)
Little Monster
Oddjob - The Kangaroo (Oddjob)
Album Jazzoo, Vol 1
Goran Kajfeš (trompette), Per "Ruskaträsk" Johansson (saxophones), Daniel Karlsson (piano), Peter Forss (basse), Janne Robertson (batterie)
Headspin
Goran Kajfeš Subtropic Arkestra - Ibakish Tarkerkigne
Album The Reason Why Vol 3
Goran Kajfeš (trompette, guitare électrique, percussions), Jonas Kullhammar (saxophones), Per "Ruskaträsk" Johansson (saxophones), Per "Texas" Johansson (saxophones, clarinette basse), Reine Fiske (guitare électrique, mellotron), Robert Östlund (guitare électrique), Jesper Nordenström (claviers), Johan Berthling (basse électrique), Johan Holmegard (batterie, percussions)
Headspin
Gato Barbieri, Dollar Brand - 81st Street (Gato Barbieri)
Album Hamba Khale
Gato Barbieri (saxophone ténor), Dollar Brand (piano)
Togetherness
Lee Konitz - Mean to Me (Roy Turk, Fred E. Ahlert)
Album Konitz
Lee Konitz (saxophone alto), Ronnie Ball (piano), Peter Ind (contrebasse), Jeff Morton (batterie)
Storyville
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration