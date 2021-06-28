Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Lundi 28 juin 2021
59 min

Marchons : Nancy Sinatra, Michel Meis, Bessie Smith, Franck Tortiller, Percy Mayfield and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Marchons : Nancy Sinatra, Michel Meis, Bessie Smith, Franck Tortiller, Percy Mayfield and more
Nancy Sinatra, © Getty / NBC

Ce soir, on commence en Louisiane, dans la paroisse de Webster qui a vu naître de grands musiciens. On poursuivra par le Luxembourg, puis la France, avant de terminer... en prison. On n'a pas fini de marcher !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Louisiana - PERCY MAYFIELD
    Percy Mayfield

    Louisiana

    Percy Mayfield. : compositeur, Percy Mayfield (voix)
    Album Rhythm'n Boys Label Cristal Records (CR 312)
  • 19h05
    Lucky am I - THE JOHN L. NELSON PROJECT
    The John L. Nelson Project

    Lucky Am I

    Jeremy Pelt (trompette), Vincent Herring (saxophone alto), Richard Germanson (piano), Dezron Douglas (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
    Album Don't Play With Love Label Maken It Music (RAD397) Année 2018
  • 19h09
    Full pedal jacket - MICHEL MEIS QUARTET
    Michel Meis

    Full Pedal Jacket

    Michel Meis. : compositeur, Michel Meis (batterie), Alisa Klein (trombone), Théo Ceccaldi (violon), Cédric Hanriot (piano), Stephan Goldbach (contrebasse)
    Album Kaboom Label Double Moon (DMCHR71388) Année 2021
  • 19h20
    These boots are made for walking - NANCY SINATRA
    Nancy Sinatra

    These Boots Are Made For Walking

    Lee Hazlewood. : compositeur, Nancy Sinatra (voix)
    Album BOF / Full Metal Jacket Label Warner Bros (925613-2) Année 1987
  • 19h22
    Blues for Eurydice - LOU BLACKBURN
    Lou Blackburn

    Blues for Eurydice

    Lou Blackburn. : compositeur, Lou Blackburn (trombone), Freddie Hill (trompette), Horace Tapscott (piano), John Duke (contrebasse), Leroy Henderson (batterie)
    Album The Complete Imperial Sessions Label Blue Note Année 2006
  • 19h28
    Wake up in the mornin' - BUMBLE BEE SLIM
    Joe Pass & Les McCann

    Back in Town : Wake Up in the Mornin'

    Amos Easton. : compositeur, Joe Pass (guitare), Lou Blackburn (trombone), Richard 'Groove' Holmes (orgue), Bumbles Bee Slim (voix, guitare), Leroy Vinnegar (contrebasse), Ron Jefferson (batterie)
    Album Something Special - The 1962 Sessions Label American Jazz Classics (99102) Année 2014
  • 19h31
    Got my mojo working - Jimmy Smith
    Jimmy Smith

    Got My Mojo Working

    Muddy Waters. : compositeur, b. McKinley Morganfield. : compositeur, Jimmy Smith (voix, orgue), Ernie Royal (trompette), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Romeo Penque (saxophone ténor), Jerome Richardson (saxophone baryton), Kenny Burrell (guitare), George Duvivier (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie)
    Album Got My Mojo Working / Hoochie Cooche Man Label Verve (533828-2) Année 1997
  • 19h40
    Mojo - FRANCK TORTILLLER, M GODARD, P HERAL
    Franck Tortiller.compositeur

    Mojo

    Franck Tortiller, Franck Tortilller (vibraphone), Michel Godard (tuba), Patrice Héral (percussions)
    Album ImpertinAnce Label Cam Jazz (CAMJ 7792-2) Année 2006
  • 19h46
    Psych City - OHIO PENITENTIARY 511 JAZZ ENSEMBLE
    Ohio Penitentiary 511 Jazz Ensemble

    Psych City

    Album Spiritual Jazz / Esoteric, Modal & Deep Jazz from the Underground 1968 - 1977 Label Jazzman (JMANCD 020)
  • 19h56
    Sing Sing Prison Blues - BESSIE SMITH
    Bessie Smith

    Sing Sing Prison Blues

    Porter Grainger. : compositeur, Freddy Johnson. : compositeur, Bessie Smith (voix)
    Album BD Music Presents Bessie Smith Label Bdmusic (73114) Année 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
