Lundi 28 juin 2021
Marchons : Nancy Sinatra, Michel Meis, Bessie Smith, Franck Tortiller, Percy Mayfield and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on commence en Louisiane, dans la paroisse de Webster qui a vu naître de grands musiciens. On poursuivra par le Luxembourg, puis la France, avant de terminer... en prison. On n'a pas fini de marcher !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Percy Mayfield
LouisianaPercy Mayfield. : compositeur, Percy Mayfield (voix)Album Rhythm'n Boys Label Cristal Records (CR 312)
- 19h05The John L. Nelson Project
Lucky Am IJeremy Pelt (trompette), Vincent Herring (saxophone alto), Richard Germanson (piano), Dezron Douglas (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)Album Don't Play With Love Label Maken It Music (RAD397) Année 2018
- 19h09Michel Meis
Full Pedal JacketMichel Meis. : compositeur, Michel Meis (batterie), Alisa Klein (trombone), Théo Ceccaldi (violon), Cédric Hanriot (piano), Stephan Goldbach (contrebasse)Album Kaboom Label Double Moon (DMCHR71388) Année 2021
- 19h20Nancy Sinatra
These Boots Are Made For WalkingLee Hazlewood. : compositeur, Nancy Sinatra (voix)Album BOF / Full Metal Jacket Label Warner Bros (925613-2) Année 1987
- 19h22Lou Blackburn
Blues for EurydiceLou Blackburn. : compositeur, Lou Blackburn (trombone), Freddie Hill (trompette), Horace Tapscott (piano), John Duke (contrebasse), Leroy Henderson (batterie)Album The Complete Imperial Sessions Label Blue Note Année 2006
- 19h28Joe Pass & Les McCann
Back in Town : Wake Up in the Mornin'Amos Easton. : compositeur, Joe Pass (guitare), Lou Blackburn (trombone), Richard 'Groove' Holmes (orgue), Bumbles Bee Slim (voix, guitare), Leroy Vinnegar (contrebasse), Ron Jefferson (batterie)Album Something Special - The 1962 Sessions Label American Jazz Classics (99102) Année 2014
- 19h31Jimmy Smith
Got My Mojo WorkingMuddy Waters. : compositeur, b. McKinley Morganfield. : compositeur, Jimmy Smith (voix, orgue), Ernie Royal (trompette), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Romeo Penque (saxophone ténor), Jerome Richardson (saxophone baryton), Kenny Burrell (guitare), George Duvivier (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie)Album Got My Mojo Working / Hoochie Cooche Man Label Verve (533828-2) Année 1997
- 19h40Franck Tortiller.compositeur
MojoFranck Tortiller, Franck Tortilller (vibraphone), Michel Godard (tuba), Patrice Héral (percussions)Album ImpertinAnce Label Cam Jazz (CAMJ 7792-2) Année 2006
- 19h46Ohio Penitentiary 511 Jazz Ensemble
Psych CityAlbum Spiritual Jazz / Esoteric, Modal & Deep Jazz from the Underground 1968 - 1977 Label Jazzman (JMANCD 020)
- 19h56Bessie Smith
Sing Sing Prison BluesPorter Grainger. : compositeur, Freddy Johnson. : compositeur, Bessie Smith (voix)Album BD Music Presents Bessie Smith Label Bdmusic (73114) Année 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration