Vendredi 2 octobre 2020
Mambo aux yeux noirs : Théo Ceccaldi, Mark Murphy, Sonny Clark, Art Blakey and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, pour l'amour de deux grands yeux noirs, on fanfaronnera comme les paons, on apprendra le mambo, et on rhabillera Django.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Mark Murphy
Come to MePeter Lind Hayes. : compositeur, Robert Allen. : compositeur, The Bill Holman Orchestra, Mark Murphy (voix)Album Rah Label Riverside Année 2013
- 19h04Stan Getz
The PeacocksJimmy Rowles. : compositeur, Stan Getz (saxophone ténor), Jimmy Rowles (piano)Album The Peacocks Label Columbia (4688122)
- 19h10Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Mission EternalCedar Walton. : compositeur, Art Blakey (batterie), Woody Shaw (trompette), Carter Jefferson (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano électrique), Michael Howell (guitare), Mickey Bass (basse), Tony Waters (congas)Album Buhaina Label Prestige (10 067) Année 1973
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
