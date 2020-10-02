Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 2 octobre 2020
59 min

Mambo aux yeux noirs : Théo Ceccaldi, Mark Murphy, Sonny Clark, Art Blakey and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Mambo aux yeux noirs : Théo Ceccaldi, Mark Murphy, Sonny Clark, Art Blakey and more
Théo Ceccaldi, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

Ce soir, pour l'amour de deux grands yeux noirs, on fanfaronnera comme les paons, on apprendra le mambo, et on rhabillera Django.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Come to me - MARK MURPHY
    Mark Murphy

    Come to Me

    Peter Lind Hayes. : compositeur, Robert Allen. : compositeur, The Bill Holman Orchestra, Mark Murphy (voix)
    Album Rah Label Riverside Année 2013
  • 19h04
    The peacocks - STAN GETZ, JIMMMY ROWLES
    Stan Getz

    The Peacocks

    Jimmy Rowles. : compositeur, Stan Getz (saxophone ténor), Jimmy Rowles (piano)
    Album The Peacocks Label Columbia (4688122)
  • 19h10
    Mission eternal - ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERS
    Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

    Mission Eternal

    Cedar Walton. : compositeur, Art Blakey (batterie), Woody Shaw (trompette), Carter Jefferson (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano électrique), Michael Howell (guitare), Mickey Bass (basse), Tony Waters (congas)
    Album Buhaina Label Prestige (10 067) Année 1973
L'équipe de l'émission :
