Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 26 mars 2021
59 min

Mama Call : Betty Davis, Patricia Barber, Tigran Hamasyan, Hank Jones and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Mama Call : Betty Davis, Patricia Barber, Tigran Hamasyan, Hank Jones and more
Betty Davis, © Light In The Attic

Venez nous écouter, c'est important. Ce n'est pas nous qui demandons, c'est maman !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Your mama wants ya back - BETTY DAVIS
    Betty Davis

    Your Mama Wants ya Back

    Betty Davis (voix), Cordell Dudley (guitare), Merle Saunders (piano électrique), Jimmy Godwin (guitare rythmique), Larry Johnson (guitare basse), Ted Sparks (batterie), Trudy Perkins (choeurs), Elaine Clark (choeurs), Debbie Burrell (choeurs)
    Album They Say I 'm Different Label Mpc (UFOXY3CD)
  • 19h06
    Call your mom - DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO
    Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

    Call Your Mom

    D. Dumas. : compositeur, J. Williams. : compositeur, Delvon Lamarr (orgue), Jimmy James (guitare), Grant Schroff (batterie)
    Album I Told You So Label Colemine (CLMN12028) Année 2021
  • 19h10
    Mambo Jack the scoffer - THE DAVE PIKE SET
    The Dave Pike Set

    Mambo Jack the Coffer

    Dave Pike. : compositeur, Dave Pike (vibraphone), Volker Kriegel (guitares), Johann Anton Rettenbacher (basse), Peter Baumeister (batterie)
    Album Live at the Philharmonie Label Spv (SPV 441012 CD) Année 1969
  • 19h16
    Mishugana mambo - SLIM GAILLARD
    Slim Gaillard

    Mishugana Mambo

    Slim Gaillard. : compositeur, Slim Gaillard and his orchestra
    Album Groove Juice : the Norman Granz Recordings + More Label Verve Année 2018
  • 19h18
    Mambosies - HANK JONES
    Hank Jones

    Mambosies

    Osie Johnson. : compositeur, Hank Jones (piano), Barry Galbraith (guitare), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), Osie Johnson (batterie)
    Album BD Music & Cabu present Hank Jones Label Bdmusic (73153) Année 2015
  • 19h23
    Get out of my life, woman - THAD JONES, MEL LEWIS, JOE WILLIAMS
    Joe Williams

    Get Out of My Life, Woman

    Allen Toussaint. : compositeur, Joe Williams (voix), Snooky Young (trompette), Jimmy Nottingham (trompette), Bill Berry (trompette), Richard Williams (trompette), Thad Jones (bugle), Bob Brookmeyer (trombone), Garnett Brown (trombone), Tom McIntosh (trombone), Cliff Heather (trombone basse), Jerome Richardson (saxophone alto), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone alto), Eddie Daniels (saxophone ténor), Joe Farrell (saxophone ténor), Sam Herman (guitare), Roland Hanna (piano), Pepper Adams (basse), Richard Davis (basse), Mel Lewis (batterie)
    Album Droppin science : Greatest samples from the blue note lab Label Blue Note (094639220823) Année 2008
  • 19h26
    Señor Carlos - MAC COY TYNER
    McCoy Tyner

    Señor Carlos

    McCoy Tyner. : compositeur, McCoy Tyner (piano), Avery Sharpe (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
    Album Live at the Musicians Exchange Café, Fort Lauderdale Florida Label Kingdom Jazz (CDGATE 7021) Année 1988
  • 19h37
    Black magic woman - PATRICIA BARBER
    Patricia Barber

    Black Magic Woman

    Peter Green. : compositeur, Patricia Barber (orgue Hammond B3, voix), John McLean (guitare), Michael Arnopol (basse), Eric Montzka (batterie, percussions), Ruben P. Alvarez (percussions)
    Album Companion Label Premonition (5229632) Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 25 mars 2021
59 min
Notes de velours : Nancy Wilson, Takuya Kuroda, Clifford Brown, The Rongetz Foundation and more
émission suivante
lundi 29 mars 2021
59 min
Coeurs fermés : Alice Babs, David Linx, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh, Antonio Carlos Jobim and more