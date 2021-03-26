Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Vendredi 26 mars 2021
Mama Call : Betty Davis, Patricia Barber, Tigran Hamasyan, Hank Jones and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Venez nous écouter, c'est important. Ce n'est pas nous qui demandons, c'est maman !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Betty Davis
Your Mama Wants ya BackBetty Davis (voix), Cordell Dudley (guitare), Merle Saunders (piano électrique), Jimmy Godwin (guitare rythmique), Larry Johnson (guitare basse), Ted Sparks (batterie), Trudy Perkins (choeurs), Elaine Clark (choeurs), Debbie Burrell (choeurs)Album They Say I 'm Different Label Mpc (UFOXY3CD)
- 19h06Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
Call Your MomD. Dumas. : compositeur, J. Williams. : compositeur, Delvon Lamarr (orgue), Jimmy James (guitare), Grant Schroff (batterie)Album I Told You So Label Colemine (CLMN12028) Année 2021
- 19h10The Dave Pike Set
Mambo Jack the CofferDave Pike. : compositeur, Dave Pike (vibraphone), Volker Kriegel (guitares), Johann Anton Rettenbacher (basse), Peter Baumeister (batterie)Album Live at the Philharmonie Label Spv (SPV 441012 CD) Année 1969
- 19h16Slim Gaillard
Mishugana MamboSlim Gaillard. : compositeur, Slim Gaillard and his orchestraAlbum Groove Juice : the Norman Granz Recordings + More Label Verve Année 2018
- 19h18Hank Jones
MambosiesOsie Johnson. : compositeur, Hank Jones (piano), Barry Galbraith (guitare), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), Osie Johnson (batterie)Album BD Music & Cabu present Hank Jones Label Bdmusic (73153) Année 2015
- 19h23Joe Williams
Get Out of My Life, WomanAllen Toussaint. : compositeur, Joe Williams (voix), Snooky Young (trompette), Jimmy Nottingham (trompette), Bill Berry (trompette), Richard Williams (trompette), Thad Jones (bugle), Bob Brookmeyer (trombone), Garnett Brown (trombone), Tom McIntosh (trombone), Cliff Heather (trombone basse), Jerome Richardson (saxophone alto), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone alto), Eddie Daniels (saxophone ténor), Joe Farrell (saxophone ténor), Sam Herman (guitare), Roland Hanna (piano), Pepper Adams (basse), Richard Davis (basse), Mel Lewis (batterie)Album Droppin science : Greatest samples from the blue note lab Label Blue Note (094639220823) Année 2008
- 19h26McCoy Tyner
Señor CarlosMcCoy Tyner. : compositeur, McCoy Tyner (piano), Avery Sharpe (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)Album Live at the Musicians Exchange Café, Fort Lauderdale Florida Label Kingdom Jazz (CDGATE 7021) Année 1988
- 19h37Patricia Barber
Black Magic WomanPeter Green. : compositeur, Patricia Barber (orgue Hammond B3, voix), John McLean (guitare), Michael Arnopol (basse), Eric Montzka (batterie, percussions), Ruben P. Alvarez (percussions)Album Companion Label Premonition (5229632) Année 1999
