Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 6 février 2020
59 min

Maîtres de nos destins : Yma Sumac, Jose James, Nina Simone, Cedar Walton and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Maîtres de nos destins : Yma Sumac, Jose James, Nina Simone, Cedar Walton and more
Yma Sumac, © Getty / Tom Kelley Archive

"Aime moi, ou quitte moi". Ce soir, Nina Simone nous laisse le choix. Nous avons toutes les cartes en main. Pour décider, tendrement, sans tabou, de notre destin.

Programmation musicale

Nina Simone - Love Me or Leave Me
Album Let It All Out
Philips

Let It All Out
Let It All Out

Billy Harper - Destiny Is Yours
Album Live on Tour in the Far East, Vol 2
SteepleChase

Live on Tour in the Far East, Vol 2
Live on Tour in the Far East, Vol 2

Leon Thomas - Echoes
Album Spirits Known and Unknown
Flying Dutchman

Spirits Known and Unknown
Spirits Known and Unknown

Cootie Williams - Echoes of Harlem
Album Cottie Williams In Chronology 1941 - 1944
Complete Jazz Series

Cottie Williams In Chronology 1941 - 1944
Cottie Williams In Chronology 1941 - 1944

Snorre Kirk Quartet, Stephen Riley - West Indian Flower
Album Tangerine Rhapsody
Sundance

Tangerine Rhapsody
Tangerine Rhapsody

Kim Myhr - Jenny Hval, Trondheim Jazz Orchestra - Seed
Album In the End His voice Will Be the sound of Paper
Hubro

In the End His voice Will Be the sound of Paper
In the End His voice Will Be the sound of Paper

Dorothy Ashby - Taboo
Album In a Minor Groove
New Jazz

In a Minor Groove
In a Minor Groove

Yma Sumac - Babalu
Compil Ultra Lounge/Mondo Exotica
Capitol

Ultra Lounge/Mondo Exotica
Ultra Lounge/Mondo Exotica

Cedar Walton, George Coleman - 5/4 Thing
Album Eastern Rebellion
Timeless

Eastern Rebellion
Eastern Rebellion

José James - Tenderly
Album Yesterday I Had the Blues - the Music of Billie Holiday
Blue Note

Yesterday I Had the Blues - the Music of BIllie Holiday
Yesterday I Had the Blues - the Music of BIllie Holiday
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 5 février 2020
59 min
Croquer la pomme : Esther Phillips, GRand Imperial Orchestra, Kip Hanrahan, Duke Ellington and more
émission suivante
vendredi 7 février 2020
59 min
Solides : Marion Rampal, John Coltrane, Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guébrou, Daniel Zimmermann and more