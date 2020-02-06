Maîtres de nos destins : Yma Sumac, Jose James, Nina Simone, Cedar Walton and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

"Aime moi, ou quitte moi". Ce soir, Nina Simone nous laisse le choix. Nous avons toutes les cartes en main. Pour décider, tendrement, sans tabou, de notre destin.

Programmation musicale

Nina Simone - Love Me or Leave Me

Album Let It All Out

Philips

Billy Harper - Destiny Is Yours

Album Live on Tour in the Far East, Vol 2

SteepleChase

Leon Thomas - Echoes

Album Spirits Known and Unknown

Flying Dutchman

Cootie Williams - Echoes of Harlem

Album Cottie Williams In Chronology 1941 - 1944

Complete Jazz Series

Snorre Kirk Quartet, Stephen Riley - West Indian Flower

Album Tangerine Rhapsody

Sundance

Kim Myhr - Jenny Hval, Trondheim Jazz Orchestra - Seed

Album In the End His voice Will Be the sound of Paper

Hubro

Dorothy Ashby - Taboo

Album In a Minor Groove

New Jazz

Yma Sumac - Babalu

Compil Ultra Lounge/Mondo Exotica

Capitol

Cedar Walton, George Coleman - 5/4 Thing

Album Eastern Rebellion

Timeless

José James - Tenderly

Album Yesterday I Had the Blues - the Music of Billie Holiday

Blue Note