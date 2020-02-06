Maîtres de nos destins : Yma Sumac, Jose James, Nina Simone, Cedar Walton and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"Aime moi, ou quitte moi". Ce soir, Nina Simone nous laisse le choix. Nous avons toutes les cartes en main. Pour décider, tendrement, sans tabou, de notre destin.
Programmation musicale
Nina Simone - Love Me or Leave Me
Album Let It All Out
Philips
Billy Harper - Destiny Is Yours
Album Live on Tour in the Far East, Vol 2
SteepleChase
Leon Thomas - Echoes
Album Spirits Known and Unknown
Flying Dutchman
Cootie Williams - Echoes of Harlem
Album Cottie Williams In Chronology 1941 - 1944
Complete Jazz Series
Snorre Kirk Quartet, Stephen Riley - West Indian Flower
Album Tangerine Rhapsody
Sundance
Kim Myhr - Jenny Hval, Trondheim Jazz Orchestra - Seed
Album In the End His voice Will Be the sound of Paper
Hubro
Dorothy Ashby - Taboo
Album In a Minor Groove
New Jazz
Yma Sumac - Babalu
Compil Ultra Lounge/Mondo Exotica
Capitol
Cedar Walton, George Coleman - 5/4 Thing
Album Eastern Rebellion
Timeless
José James - Tenderly
Album Yesterday I Had the Blues - the Music of Billie Holiday
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration