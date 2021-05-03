Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 3 mai 2021
59 min

Magies du lundi : Abbey Lincoln, Abdullah Ibrahim, Carla Bley, Jitwam and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Magies du lundi : Abbey Lincoln, Abdullah Ibrahim, Carla Bley, Jitwam and more
Abbey Lincoln, © Getty / Jack Vartoogian

La musique est un endroit magique. Un monde sacré, comme un secret, toujours à l'intérieur de nous. Ecoutez Abbey Lincoln, vous comprendrez !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo - PERRY COMO, THE FONTANE SISTERS
    Perry Como

    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo

    Mack David. : compositeur, Al Hoffman. : compositeur, Jerry Livingston. : compositeur, Perry Como (voix), Mitchell Ayres & His Orchestra
    Album Some Enchanted Evening Label Imc (Improvised Music Company) (DBG 53083)
  • 19h04
    Let the good times roll - LESTER BOWIE
    Lester Bowie

    Let the Good Times Roll

    Lee Leonard. : compositeur, Lester Bowie (trompette), Ari Brown (saxophone), Art Matthews (piano), Fred Williams (contrebasse), Phillip Wilson (batterie), Fontella Bass (voix), David Peaston (voix)
    Album All the Magic ! Label Ecm (ECM 1 246/47) Année 1983
  • 19h11
    Tragic magic - NATHAN DAVIS
    Nathan Davis

    Tragic Magic

    Nathan Davis. : compositeur, Nathan Davis (saxophone soprano), George Caldwell (piano), Abraham Laboriel (basse électrique), Dave Palamar (batterie), Willie Amoaku (percussions)
    Album If Label Universal Sound (US CD29) Année 1976
  • 19h17
    Magic lady - GENE HARRIS
    Gene Harris

    Magic Lady

    Gene Harris (piano), Ernie Watts (saxophone ténor), Red Holloway (saxophone ténor), Frank Potenza (guitare), Luther Hughes (basse), Paul Kreibich (batterie)
    Album Alley Cats Label Concord Jazz (CCD-4859-2) Année 1999
  • 19h21
    Opendoors - JITWAM
    Jitwam

    Opendoors

    Jitwam. : compositeur, Marie Bashiru, Nick Walton (trompette), Rosie Turton (trombone)
    Album Honeycomb Label Tartelet Année 2019
  • 19h25
    The Music Is The Magic - ABBEY LINCOLN
    Abbey Lincoln

    The Music Is The Magic

    Abbey Lincoln. : compositeur, Abbey Lincoln (voix), Larry Campbell (guitare), Scott Colley (basse), Shawn Peltron (batterie)
    Album Abbey Sings Abbey Label Verve Année 2007
  • 19h29
    For Coltrane - ABDULLAH IBRAHIM
    Abdullah Ibrahim

    For Coltrane

    Abdullah Ibrahim. : compositeur, Abdullah Ibrahim (piano), Belden Bullock (contrebasse), Sipho Kunene (batterie)
    Album African Magic Label Enja (TIP-888845 2) Année 2002
  • 19h36
    Kyenkyen bi adi m'awu - K. FRIMPONG AND HIS CUBANO FIESTAS
    K. Frimpong And His Cubano Fiestas

    Kyenkyen bi adi m'awu

    Alhaji Frimpong. : compositeur, Sammy Cropper (guitare), Slim Yaw Manu (basse), Kung Fu Kwaku (batterie)
    Album Afro-Rock Volume 1 Label Kona (KONA CD 001) Année 2001
  • 19h44
    Utviklingssang - CARLA BLEY, ANDY SHEPPARD , STEVE SWALLOW
    Carla Bley, Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow

    Utviklingssang

    Carla Bley. : compositeur, Carla Bley (piano), Andy Sheppard (saxophone soprano), Steve Swallow (basse)
    Album Trios Label Ecm (ECM 2287) Année 2012
  • 19h51
    Freiraum - DIE THERAPIE
    Die Therapie

    Freiraum

    Niko Zeidler (saxophone), Arno Grussendorf (guitare), Alex Will (basse), Johannes Metzger (batterie)
    Album Freiraum Label Xjazz Music Année 2019
  • 19h55
    Cinderella - STAN KENTON
    Stan Kenton & His Orchestra

    Cinderella

    Al Hoffman. : compositeur, Mack David. : compositeur, Jerry Livingston. : compositeur, Jerri Winters (voix), Buddy Childers (trompette), Clyde Raesinger (trompette), Conte Candoli (trompette), Ruben McFall (trompette), Don Dennis (trompette), Bob Fritzpatrick (trombone), Harold Branch (trombone), Gerald Finch (trombone), Bill Russo (trombone), George Roberts (trombone basse), Dick Meldonian (saxophone alto), Lennie Niehaus (saxophone alto), Bill Holman (saxophone ténor), Lee Elliot (saxophone ténor), Bob Gioga (saxophone baryton), Stan Kenton (piano, direction), Don Bagley (contrebasse), Frank Capp (batterie)
    Album The Chronological 1951-1952 Label Classics (CLASSICS 1428) Année 1951
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 30 avril 2021
59 min
Ici, maintenant : Jon Batiste, Rosie Turton, Nduduzo Makhathini, Miles Davis and more
émission suivante
mardi 4 mai 2021
59 min
Un petit coin de paradis : Daniel Erdmann, Ella Fitzgerald, Kip Hanrahan, Miles Davis and more