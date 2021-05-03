Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Lundi 3 mai 2021
Magies du lundi : Abbey Lincoln, Abdullah Ibrahim, Carla Bley, Jitwam and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
La musique est un endroit magique. Un monde sacré, comme un secret, toujours à l'intérieur de nous. Ecoutez Abbey Lincoln, vous comprendrez !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Perry Como
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-BooMack David. : compositeur, Al Hoffman. : compositeur, Jerry Livingston. : compositeur, Perry Como (voix), Mitchell Ayres & His OrchestraAlbum Some Enchanted Evening Label Imc (Improvised Music Company) (DBG 53083)
- 19h04Lester Bowie
Let the Good Times RollLee Leonard. : compositeur, Lester Bowie (trompette), Ari Brown (saxophone), Art Matthews (piano), Fred Williams (contrebasse), Phillip Wilson (batterie), Fontella Bass (voix), David Peaston (voix)Album All the Magic ! Label Ecm (ECM 1 246/47) Année 1983
- 19h11Nathan Davis
Tragic MagicNathan Davis. : compositeur, Nathan Davis (saxophone soprano), George Caldwell (piano), Abraham Laboriel (basse électrique), Dave Palamar (batterie), Willie Amoaku (percussions)Album If Label Universal Sound (US CD29) Année 1976
- 19h17Gene Harris
Magic LadyGene Harris (piano), Ernie Watts (saxophone ténor), Red Holloway (saxophone ténor), Frank Potenza (guitare), Luther Hughes (basse), Paul Kreibich (batterie)Album Alley Cats Label Concord Jazz (CCD-4859-2) Année 1999
- 19h21Jitwam
OpendoorsJitwam. : compositeur, Marie Bashiru, Nick Walton (trompette), Rosie Turton (trombone)Album Honeycomb Label Tartelet Année 2019
- 19h25Abbey Lincoln
The Music Is The MagicAbbey Lincoln. : compositeur, Abbey Lincoln (voix), Larry Campbell (guitare), Scott Colley (basse), Shawn Peltron (batterie)Album Abbey Sings Abbey Label Verve Année 2007
- 19h29Abdullah Ibrahim
For ColtraneAbdullah Ibrahim. : compositeur, Abdullah Ibrahim (piano), Belden Bullock (contrebasse), Sipho Kunene (batterie)Album African Magic Label Enja (TIP-888845 2) Année 2002
- 19h36K. Frimpong And His Cubano Fiestas
Kyenkyen bi adi m'awuAlhaji Frimpong. : compositeur, Sammy Cropper (guitare), Slim Yaw Manu (basse), Kung Fu Kwaku (batterie)Album Afro-Rock Volume 1 Label Kona (KONA CD 001) Année 2001
- 19h44Carla Bley, Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow
UtviklingssangCarla Bley. : compositeur, Carla Bley (piano), Andy Sheppard (saxophone soprano), Steve Swallow (basse)Album Trios Label Ecm (ECM 2287) Année 2012
- 19h51Die Therapie
FreiraumNiko Zeidler (saxophone), Arno Grussendorf (guitare), Alex Will (basse), Johannes Metzger (batterie)Album Freiraum Label Xjazz Music Année 2019
- 19h55Stan Kenton & His Orchestra
CinderellaAl Hoffman. : compositeur, Mack David. : compositeur, Jerry Livingston. : compositeur, Jerri Winters (voix), Buddy Childers (trompette), Clyde Raesinger (trompette), Conte Candoli (trompette), Ruben McFall (trompette), Don Dennis (trompette), Bob Fritzpatrick (trombone), Harold Branch (trombone), Gerald Finch (trombone), Bill Russo (trombone), George Roberts (trombone basse), Dick Meldonian (saxophone alto), Lennie Niehaus (saxophone alto), Bill Holman (saxophone ténor), Lee Elliot (saxophone ténor), Bob Gioga (saxophone baryton), Stan Kenton (piano, direction), Don Bagley (contrebasse), Frank Capp (batterie)Album The Chronological 1951-1952 Label Classics (CLASSICS 1428) Année 1951
