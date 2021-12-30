Banzzaï
Jeudi 30 décembre 2021
59 min

MADE IN 2021, Terre : Samara Joy, Cochemea, Simon Moullier, Bokani Dyer and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Samara Joy, © Courtesy of www.samarajoy.com

C'est la dernière semaine de l'année ! Pour honorer l'année finissante, et accueillir joyeusement 2022, nous faisons chanter toute la semaine toutes les jolies notes qui ont été fabriquées en 2021. Un best of comme un voyage, en cinq éléments... Ce soir, la terre !

La programmation musicale :
  • Mimbreños - Cochemea
    Cochemea

    Mimbreños

    Album Vol. 2 : Baca Sewa Label Daptone Records (DAP067) Année 2021
  • Go Down Moses - Archie Shepp & Jason Moran
    Archie Shepp & Jason Moran

    Go Down Moses

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Jason Moran (piano)
    Album Let My People Go Label Archieball (537309) Année 2021
  • Sanza tristesse - Yoann Loustalot
    Yoann Loustalot

    Sanza tristesse

    Francis Bebey. : compositeur, Yoann Loustalot (Bugle), Frédéric Chiffoleau (contrebasse), Fred Pasqua (batterie)
    Album Sleeper Train Label Bruit Chic (BC0152) Année 2020
  • Ke nako - Bokani Dyer
    Bokani Dyer

    Ke nako

    Bokani Dyer. : compositeur, Bokani Dyer (voix, piano), Thandi Ntuli (voix), Siyabonga Mthembu (voix), Ndaba Zulu (trompette), Sisonke Xonti (saxophone ténor), Amaeshi Ikechi (basse), Simphiwe Tshabalala (batterie)
    Album Indaba Is Label Brownswood (BWOOD0236CD)
  • Lez african è là - Yohan Giaume
    Yohan Giaume

    Lez african è là

    Yohan Giaume. : compositeur, Yohan Giaume (direction, trompette), Evan Christopher (clarinette), Aaron Diehl (piano), Roland Guerin (contrebasse), Tristan Liehr (violon), Louis-Jean Perreau (violon), Emmanuel François (alto), Thomas Ravez (violoncelle), Philippe Makaïa (voix, percussions), Herlin Riley (batterie), Bago Balthazar (percussions), Nell Simmons (choeurs), Kid Merv (choeurs), Troy Sawyer (choeurs), Casme Barnes (choeurs), James Germain (choeurs), Cedric Margron (choeurs), Bruce Sunpie Barnes : auteur
    Album Whisper of a Shadow - Opus 1 Label Life Celebration Project Année 2020
  • Stardust - Samara Joy
    Samara Joy

    Stardust

    Hoagy Carmichael. : compositeur, Samara Joy (voix), Pasquale Grasso (guitare), Ari Roland (contrebasse), Kenny Washington (batterie), Mitchell Parish. : auteur
    Album Samara Joy Label Whirlwind Records Année 2021
  • Nickelodeon - Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog
    Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog

    Nickelodeon

    Marc Ribot. : compositeur, Marc Ribot (guitare, voix), Shahzad Ismaily (basse, claviers, choeurs), Ches Smith (batterie, percussions, électroniques, choeurs)
    Album Hope Label Yellow Année 2021
  • Nature Boy - Simon Moullier
    Simon Moullier

    Nature Boy

    Eden Ahbez. : compositeur, Simon Moullier (vibraphone), Luca Alemanno (basse électrique), Jongkuk Kim (batterie)
    Album Countdown Label Fresh Sound New Talent (FSNT622) Année 2021
  • Papa Bear - Makram Aboul Hosn
    Makram Aboul Hosn

    Papa Bear

    Makram Aboul Hosn. : compositeur, Makram Aboul Hosn (contrebasse), Tom Hornig (saxophone soprano, saxophone alto), Nidal Abou Samra (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Christopher Michael (batterie), Khaled Yassine (percussions)
    Album Transmigration Label Makramusic Année 2021
  • Welkin - Tribe From The Ashes
    Tribe From The Ashes

    Welkin

    Ji Dru/ Sandra Nkake. : compositeur, Jî Drû (flûte traversière, chant), Sandra Nkake (chant), Marion Rampal (chant), Anne Paceo (chant), Antoine Berjeaut (bugle, trompette), Sophie Bernado (basson), Thomas De Pourquery (saxophone alto), Nathalie Ahadji (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Christophe Minck (harpe), Mathilda Haynes (guitare acoustique), Jerome Perez (guitare éléctrique), Jean Phi Dary (claviers), Anne Gouverneur (violon), Paul Colomb (violoncelle), Manuel Marchès (contrebasse), Mathieu Penot (batterie)
    Album Tribe From the Ashes Label Label Bleu (716432) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
