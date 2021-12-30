Programmation musicale
Jeudi 30 décembre 2021
MADE IN 2021, Terre : Samara Joy, Cochemea, Simon Moullier, Bokani Dyer and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
C'est la dernière semaine de l'année ! Pour honorer l'année finissante, et accueillir joyeusement 2022, nous faisons chanter toute la semaine toutes les jolies notes qui ont été fabriquées en 2021. Un best of comme un voyage, en cinq éléments... Ce soir, la terre !
La programmation musicale :
- Cochemea
MimbreñosAlbum Vol. 2 : Baca Sewa Label Daptone Records (DAP067) Année 2021
- Archie Shepp & Jason Moran
Go Down MosesTraditionnel. : compositeur, Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Jason Moran (piano)Album Let My People Go Label Archieball (537309) Année 2021
- Yoann Loustalot
Sanza tristesseFrancis Bebey. : compositeur, Yoann Loustalot (Bugle), Frédéric Chiffoleau (contrebasse), Fred Pasqua (batterie)Album Sleeper Train Label Bruit Chic (BC0152) Année 2020
- Bokani Dyer
Ke nakoBokani Dyer. : compositeur, Bokani Dyer (voix, piano), Thandi Ntuli (voix), Siyabonga Mthembu (voix), Ndaba Zulu (trompette), Sisonke Xonti (saxophone ténor), Amaeshi Ikechi (basse), Simphiwe Tshabalala (batterie)Album Indaba Is Label Brownswood (BWOOD0236CD)
- Yohan Giaume
Lez african è làYohan Giaume. : compositeur, Yohan Giaume (direction, trompette), Evan Christopher (clarinette), Aaron Diehl (piano), Roland Guerin (contrebasse), Tristan Liehr (violon), Louis-Jean Perreau (violon), Emmanuel François (alto), Thomas Ravez (violoncelle), Philippe Makaïa (voix, percussions), Herlin Riley (batterie), Bago Balthazar (percussions), Nell Simmons (choeurs), Kid Merv (choeurs), Troy Sawyer (choeurs), Casme Barnes (choeurs), James Germain (choeurs), Cedric Margron (choeurs), Bruce Sunpie Barnes : auteurAlbum Whisper of a Shadow - Opus 1 Label Life Celebration Project Année 2020
- Samara Joy
StardustHoagy Carmichael. : compositeur, Samara Joy (voix), Pasquale Grasso (guitare), Ari Roland (contrebasse), Kenny Washington (batterie), Mitchell Parish. : auteurAlbum Samara Joy Label Whirlwind Records Année 2021
- Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog
NickelodeonMarc Ribot. : compositeur, Marc Ribot (guitare, voix), Shahzad Ismaily (basse, claviers, choeurs), Ches Smith (batterie, percussions, électroniques, choeurs)Album Hope Label Yellow Année 2021
- Simon Moullier
Nature BoyEden Ahbez. : compositeur, Simon Moullier (vibraphone), Luca Alemanno (basse électrique), Jongkuk Kim (batterie)Album Countdown Label Fresh Sound New Talent (FSNT622) Année 2021
- Makram Aboul Hosn
Papa BearMakram Aboul Hosn. : compositeur, Makram Aboul Hosn (contrebasse), Tom Hornig (saxophone soprano, saxophone alto), Nidal Abou Samra (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Christopher Michael (batterie), Khaled Yassine (percussions)Album Transmigration Label Makramusic Année 2021
- Tribe From The Ashes
WelkinJi Dru/ Sandra Nkake. : compositeur, Jî Drû (flûte traversière, chant), Sandra Nkake (chant), Marion Rampal (chant), Anne Paceo (chant), Antoine Berjeaut (bugle, trompette), Sophie Bernado (basson), Thomas De Pourquery (saxophone alto), Nathalie Ahadji (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Christophe Minck (harpe), Mathilda Haynes (guitare acoustique), Jerome Perez (guitare éléctrique), Jean Phi Dary (claviers), Anne Gouverneur (violon), Paul Colomb (violoncelle), Manuel Marchès (contrebasse), Mathieu Penot (batterie)Album Tribe From the Ashes Label Label Bleu (716432) Année 2021
