Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 27 décembre 2021
MADE IN 2021, Eau fraîche : Maya Dunietz, Michel Portal, Léon Phal, Isfar Sarabski and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
C'est la dernière semaine de l'année ! Pour honorer l'année finissante, et accueillir joyeusement 2022, nous faisons chanter toute la semaine toutes les jolies notes qui ont été fabriquées en 2021. Un best of comme un voyage, en cinq éléments... Ce soir, l'eau fraîche !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Edouard Ferlet
Prelude N°1 in A minorEdouard Ferlet. : compositeur, Edouard Ferlet (piano)Album Pianoïd Label Mélisse (MEL666030) Année 2021
- 19h07Léon Phal
Make it BrightLéon Phal. : compositeur, Léon Phal (saxophone ténor), Zacharie Ksyk (trompette), Gauthier Toux (claviers), Rémi Bouyssière (contrebasse), Arthur Alard (batterie)Album Dust to Stars Label Kyudo (KR-2613) Année 2021
- 19h12Gabriel Gosse
Disillusion daysAlbum Flow Label Autoproduction Année 2021
- 19h20Michel Portal
Mister PharmacyMichel Portal. : compositeur, Michel Portal (clarinette basse), Nils Wogram (trombone), Bojan Z (piano), Bruno Chevillon (contrebasse), Lander Gyselinck (batterie)Album MP85 Label Label Bleu (LBLC6736) Année 2020
- 19h24Isfar Sarabski
G-ManIsfar Sarabski. : compositeur, Isfar Sarabski (piano), Mark Guilliana (batterie), Alan Hampton (contrebasse)Album Planet Label Warner Année 2021
- 19h34Maya Dunietz
ShtynerMaya Dunietz. : compositeur, Maya Dunietz (piano), Barak Mori (contrebasse), Amir Bresler (batterie)Album Free the Dolphin Label Raw Tapes Records Année 2021
- 19h38Michel Reis, Marc Demuth, Paul Wiltgen
Diary of an Unfettered MindMichel Reis. : compositeur, Michel Reis (piano), Marc Demuth (contrebasse), Paul Wiltgen (batterie)Album Sly Label Cam Jazz (CAMJ75572) Année 2021
- 19h43Vijay Iyer
ToubaVijay Iyer/ Mike Ladd. : compositeur, Vijay Iyer (piano), Linda May Han Oh (contrebasse), Tyshawn Sorey (batterie)Album Uneasy Label Ecm (ECM3520696) Année 2021
- 19h50Thomas Enhco
Fire DanceThomas Enhco. : compositeur, Thomas Enhco (piano), Vassilena Serafimova (marimba)Album Bach Mirror Label Sony Classical (194398377827) Année 2021
- 19h55David Linx
HunterBjörk. : compositeur, David Linx (voix), Or Solomon (piano)Album Be My Guest : The Duos Project Label Cristal (CR345) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration