Lundi 27 décembre 2021
59 min

MADE IN 2021, Eau fraîche : Maya Dunietz, Michel Portal, Léon Phal, Isfar Sarabski and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Maya Dunietz, © Goni Riskin

C'est la dernière semaine de l'année ! Pour honorer l'année finissante, et accueillir joyeusement 2022, nous faisons chanter toute la semaine toutes les jolies notes qui ont été fabriquées en 2021. Un best of comme un voyage, en cinq éléments... Ce soir, l'eau fraîche !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Prelude N°1 in A minor - Tribute to Moondog - EDOUARD FERLET
    Edouard Ferlet

    Prelude N°1 in A minor

    Edouard Ferlet. : compositeur, Edouard Ferlet (piano)
    Album Pianoïd Label Mélisse (MEL666030) Année 2021
  • 19h07
    Make it bright - LEON PHAL
    Léon Phal

    Make it Bright

    Léon Phal. : compositeur, Léon Phal (saxophone ténor), Zacharie Ksyk (trompette), Gauthier Toux (claviers), Rémi Bouyssière (contrebasse), Arthur Alard (batterie)
    Album Dust to Stars Label Kyudo (KR-2613) Année 2021
  • 19h12
    Disillusion days - GABRIEL GOSSE
    Gabriel Gosse

    Disillusion days

    Album Flow Label Autoproduction Année 2021
  • 19h20
    Mister pharmacy - MICHEL PORTAL
    Michel Portal

    Mister Pharmacy

    Michel Portal. : compositeur, Michel Portal (clarinette basse), Nils Wogram (trombone), Bojan Z (piano), Bruno Chevillon (contrebasse), Lander Gyselinck (batterie)
    Album MP85 Label Label Bleu (LBLC6736) Année 2020
  • 19h24
    G-man - ISFAR SARABSKI
    Isfar Sarabski

    G-Man

    Isfar Sarabski. : compositeur, Isfar Sarabski (piano), Mark Guilliana (batterie), Alan Hampton (contrebasse)
    Album Planet Label Warner Année 2021
  • 19h34
    Shtyner - MAYA DUNIETZ
    Maya Dunietz

    Shtyner

    Maya Dunietz. : compositeur, Maya Dunietz (piano), Barak Mori (contrebasse), Amir Bresler (batterie)
    Album Free the Dolphin Label Raw Tapes Records Année 2021
  • 19h38
    Diary of an unfettered mind - Reis, Demuth, Wiltgen
    Michel Reis, Marc Demuth, Paul Wiltgen

    Diary of an Unfettered Mind

    Michel Reis. : compositeur, Michel Reis (piano), Marc Demuth (contrebasse), Paul Wiltgen (batterie)
    Album Sly Label Cam Jazz (CAMJ75572) Année 2021
  • 19h43
    Touba - VIJAY IYER
    Vijay Iyer

    Touba

    Vijay Iyer/ Mike Ladd. : compositeur, Vijay Iyer (piano), Linda May Han Oh (contrebasse), Tyshawn Sorey (batterie)
    Album Uneasy Label Ecm (ECM3520696) Année 2021
  • 19h50
    Fire dance - THOMAS ENHCO
    Thomas Enhco

    Fire Dance

    Thomas Enhco. : compositeur, Thomas Enhco (piano), Vassilena Serafimova (marimba)
    Album Bach Mirror Label Sony Classical (194398377827) Année 2021
  • 19h55
    Hunter (feat. Or Solomon) - DAVID LINX
    David Linx

    Hunter

    Björk. : compositeur, David Linx (voix), Or Solomon (piano)
    Album Be My Guest : The Duos Project Label Cristal (CR345) Année 2021
