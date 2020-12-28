Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 28 décembre 2020
MADE IN 2020 - eau fraîche : Macha Gharibian, Brad Mehldau, Enzo Carniel, Gogo Penguin and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
C'est la dernière semaine de l'année! Pour accueillir 2021 dans les meilleures des conditions, nous faisons chanter ce soir toutes les jolies notes qui ont été fabriquées en 2020, en voyageant dans nos cinq éléments. Pour se souvenir, plus que jamais, qu'en 2020, les jazzmen ont créé de la beauté. Ce soir, l'eau fraiche !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01The Fantasy Orchestra
The Empty BoatCaetano Veloso. : compositeur, Kate Stables (voix), Jesse D Vernon (direction)Album The Bear and Other Stories Label Disco-Ordination Année 2020
- 19h07Macha Gharibian
Georgian MoodMacha Gharibian. : compositeur, Macha Gharibian (piano, Fender, claviers), Dré Pallemaerts (batterie), Chris Jennings (contrebasse)Album Joy Ascension Label Meredith / Rue Bleue . (BLC19014CD) Année 2019
- 19h13Frank Woeste.compositeur
MirageFrank Woeste. (synthétiseur), Eric Vloeimans (trompette), Robinson Khoury (trombone), Julien Herné (contrebasse), Stéphane Galland (batterie), Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, Clothilde Sebert (chef de choeur)Album Pocket Rhapsody II Label Act Music (9917-2) Année 2020
- 19h18GoGo Penguin
KoraGoGo Penguin. : compositeur, Chris Illingworth (piano), Nick Blacka (basse), Rob Turner (batterie)Album GoGo Penguin Label Blue Note (0602508789144) Année 2020
- 19h24Enzo Carniel
WindsMarc-Antoine Perrio. : compositeur, Enzo Carniel (piano), Marc-Antoine Perrio (guitare, électroniques), Simon Tailleu (contrebasse), Ariel Tessier (batterie)Album Wallsdown Label Jazz&people Année 2020
- 19h28Oded Tzur
The DreamOded Tzur. : compositeur, Oded Tzur (saxophone ténor), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Petros Klampanis (contrebasse), Johnathan Blake (batterie)Album Here Be Dragons Label Ecm (ECM0835998) Année 2020
- 19h33Sylvain Daniel
Aux anges qui vous voientSylvain Daniel. : compositeur, Sylvain Daniel (bugle), Guillaume Poncelet (trompette), Sophie Agnel (piano, synthétiseur Juno), David Aknin (batterie), Johan Renard (violon), Anne Le Pape (violon), Cyprien Busolini (alto), Jean-Philippe Feiss (violoncelle), Olivier Augrond (voix), Victor Hugo. : auteurAlbum Pauca meae Label Kyudo Année 2020
- 19h38Nina Simonecompositeur
Go to HellPaul Lay. (piano), Isabel Sorling (chant), Simon Tailleu (contrebasse)Album Deep Rivers Label Laborie Jazz (LJ53) Année 2019
- 19h43Oddjob
Kali maOddjob. : compositeur, Peter Forss (basse acoustique et électrique), Per ""rusktrask"" Johansson (saxophone, flutes), Daniel Karlsson (piano, synthétiseur), Goran Kajfeš (trompette, synthétiseur, congas), Lars Skoglund (batterie, cymbales, percussions, vibraphone)Album Kong Label Outnote Records (487349) Année 2020
- 19h47Girls In Airports
BrokeGirls in Airports. : compositeur, Girls In Airports, Martin Stender (saxophone), Lars Greve (saxophone), Mathias Holm (claviers), Anders Vestergaard (batterie), Victor Dybbroe (percussions)Album Dive Label Mawi Music Année 2020
- 19h51Anne Paceo
SamâAnne Paceo. : compositeur, Anne Paceo (batterie), Ann Shirley (voix), Florent Mateo (voix), Christophe Panzani (saxophone soprano), Pierre Perchaud (guitare électrique), Tony Paeleman (claviers)Album Samâ Label Laborie Jazz (412867) Année 2020
- 19h57Brad Mehldau
Don't Let It Bring You DownNeil Young. : compositeur, Brad Mehldau (piano)Album Suite : April 2020 Label Nonesuch (075597919288) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 25 décembre 2020