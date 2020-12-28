Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 28 décembre 2020
59 min

MADE IN 2020 - eau fraîche : Macha Gharibian, Brad Mehldau, Enzo Carniel, Gogo Penguin and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

eau fraîche, © Getty / Jenny Dettrick

C'est la dernière semaine de l'année! Pour accueillir 2021 dans les meilleures des conditions, nous faisons chanter ce soir toutes les jolies notes qui ont été fabriquées en 2020, en voyageant dans nos cinq éléments. Pour se souvenir, plus que jamais, qu'en 2020, les jazzmen ont créé de la beauté. Ce soir, l'eau fraiche !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    The empty boat (feat.Kate Stables) - KATE STABLES
    The Fantasy Orchestra

    The Empty Boat

    Caetano Veloso. : compositeur, Kate Stables (voix), Jesse D Vernon (direction)
    Album The Bear and Other Stories Label Disco-Ordination Année 2020
  • 19h07
    Georgian mood - MACHA GHARIBIAN
    Macha Gharibian

    Georgian Mood

    Macha Gharibian. : compositeur, Macha Gharibian (piano, Fender, claviers), Dré Pallemaerts (batterie), Chris Jennings (contrebasse)
    Album Joy Ascension Label Meredith / Rue Bleue . (BLC19014CD) Année 2019
  • 19h13
    Mirage - FRANK WOESTE
    Frank Woeste.compositeur

    Mirage

    Frank Woeste. (synthétiseur), Eric Vloeimans (trompette), Robinson Khoury (trombone), Julien Herné (contrebasse), Stéphane Galland (batterie), Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, Clothilde Sebert (chef de choeur)
    Album Pocket Rhapsody II Label Act Music (9917-2) Année 2020
  • 19h18
    Kora
    GoGo Penguin

    Kora

    GoGo Penguin. : compositeur, Chris Illingworth (piano), Nick Blacka (basse), Rob Turner (batterie)
    Album GoGo Penguin Label Blue Note (0602508789144) Année 2020
  • 19h24
    Winds - ENZO CARNIEL
    Enzo Carniel

    Winds

    Marc-Antoine Perrio. : compositeur, Enzo Carniel (piano), Marc-Antoine Perrio (guitare, électroniques), Simon Tailleu (contrebasse), Ariel Tessier (batterie)
    Album Wallsdown Label Jazz&people Année 2020
  • 19h28
    The dream - ODED TZUR
    Oded Tzur

    The Dream

    Oded Tzur. : compositeur, Oded Tzur (saxophone ténor), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Petros Klampanis (contrebasse), Johnathan Blake (batterie)
    Album Here Be Dragons Label Ecm (ECM0835998) Année 2020
  • 19h33
    Aux anges qui vous voient - SYLVAIN DANIEL
    Sylvain Daniel

    Aux anges qui vous voient

    Sylvain Daniel. : compositeur, Sylvain Daniel (bugle), Guillaume Poncelet (trompette), Sophie Agnel (piano, synthétiseur Juno), David Aknin (batterie), Johan Renard (violon), Anne Le Pape (violon), Cyprien Busolini (alto), Jean-Philippe Feiss (violoncelle), Olivier Augrond (voix), Victor Hugo. : auteur
    Album Pauca meae Label Kyudo Année 2020
  • 19h38
    Go to hell - PAU LAY
    Nina Simonecompositeur

    Go to Hell

    Paul Lay. (piano), Isabel Sorling (chant), Simon Tailleu (contrebasse)
    Album Deep Rivers Label Laborie Jazz (LJ53) Année 2019
  • 19h43
    Kali ma - ODDJOB
    Oddjob

    Kali ma

    Oddjob. : compositeur, Peter Forss (basse acoustique et électrique), Per ""rusktrask"" Johansson (saxophone, flutes), Daniel Karlsson (piano, synthétiseur), Goran Kajfeš (trompette, synthétiseur, congas), Lars Skoglund (batterie, cymbales, percussions, vibraphone)
    Album Kong Label Outnote Records (487349) Année 2020
  • 19h47
    Broke - MARTIN STENDER
    Girls In Airports

    Broke

    Girls in Airports. : compositeur, Girls In Airports, Martin Stender (saxophone), Lars Greve (saxophone), Mathias Holm (claviers), Anders Vestergaard (batterie), Victor Dybbroe (percussions)
    Album Dive Label Mawi Music Année 2020
  • 19h51
    Samâ - ANNE PACEO
    Anne Paceo

    Samâ

    Anne Paceo. : compositeur, Anne Paceo (batterie), Ann Shirley (voix), Florent Mateo (voix), Christophe Panzani (saxophone soprano), Pierre Perchaud (guitare électrique), Tony Paeleman (claviers)
    Album Samâ Label Laborie Jazz (412867) Année 2020
  • 19h57
    Don't let it bring you down - BRAD MEHLDAU
    Brad Mehldau

    Don't Let It Bring You Down

    Neil Young. : compositeur, Brad Mehldau (piano)
    Album Suite : April 2020 Label Nonesuch (075597919288) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
