Mercredi 1 janvier 2020
59 min

MADE IN 2019: Air : Celine Bonacina, Sylvain Rifflet, Brad Mehldau, Naïssam Jalal and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Celine Bonacina au festival Jazz à Vienne, © Getty / David Redfern/Redferns

Ce sont les premiers jours de la nouvelle année! Pour accueillir 2020 dans les meilleures des conditions, nous allons faire chanter toutes les jolies notes qui ont été fabriquées en 2019, en voyageant dans nos cinq éléments. Pour se souvenir, plus que jamais, qu'en 2019, les jazzmen ont créé de la beauté.
Ce soir, l'air

Jazz Association
Jazz Association, © Jazz & People

Thelonius Monk
Jazz association : In walked Bud
Magic Malik flûte, voix
Olivier Laisney, trompette
Damien Varaillon, contrebasse
Maxime Sanchez, piano
Stefano Lucchini, batterie
Jazz & People

Memory Streams
Memory Streams , © Gondwana

Portico Quartet
Memory Streams : Signals In The Dusk
Jack Wyllie, saxophone
Milo Fitzpatrick, contrebasse
Duncan Bellamy, batterie
Keir Vine, percussions
Gondwana

Star People Nation
Star People Nation , © Okeh / Sony

Theo Croker
Star People Nation : Portrait of William
Theo Croker, trompette
Irwin Hall, saxophone tenor et clarinette basse
Michael King, piano, B3, Fender Rhodes, Moog
Kassa Overall, batterie
Okeh / Sony

Finding Gabriel
Finding Gabriel , © Nonesuch

Brad Mehldau
Finding Gabriel : Finding Gabriel
Brad Mehldau, chant, piano, synthétiseurs, et batterie
Nonesuch

Libretto dialogues vol 2
Libretto dialogues vol 2 , © Phonoart

Frank Woeste
Libretto dialogues vol 2 : Libretto dialogue 20
Frank Woeste, piano
Walter Smith III, saxophone ténor
Phonoart

Fly fly
Fly fly , © Cristal Records

Céline Bonacina
Fly fly : Still running
Céline Bonacina, saxophone, chant et kayamb
Chris Jennings, contrebasse
Jean-Luc Di Fraya , batterie et chant
Cristal Records

Mothership
Mothership , © Gearbox Records

Dwight Trible
Mothership : Walkin' to paradise
Dwight Trible, chant
Kamasi Washington, saxophone ténor
Mark De Clive-Lowe, piano
John B Williams, contrebasse
Ramses Rodriguez, batterie
Maia, harpe
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, alto
Derf Reklaw, percussions
Carlos Nino, percussions
Gearbox Records

The Sound The Rhythm
The Sound The Rhythm , © Stunt Records

Ben Webster – Johnny Hodges
The Sound The Rhythm : I'd Be There
Jan Harbeck, saxophone tenor
Jan Zum Vohrde, saxophone alto
Henrik Gunde, piano
Eske Norrelykke, contrebasse
Morten Aero, batterie
Stunt Records

Love and Liberation
Love and Liberation , © Concord Jazz

Erykah Wright - Victor E Cooke - James Jason Poyser
Love and Liberation : Green Eyes
Jazzmeia Horn, chant
Victor Gould, piano
Ben Williams, contrebasse
Jamison Ross, batterie
Concord Jazz

Om Al Aagayeb
Om Al Aagayeb , © Les Couleurs du son

Naissam Jalal
Om Al Aagayeb : Om Al Aagayeb
Naissam Jalal, flûte traversière
Mohamed Salah, violoncelle
Ahmed Amin, contrebasse
Hany Bdeir, daf
Les Couleurs du son

Troubadours
Troubadours , © Magriff

Sylvain Rifflet
Troubadours : Le murmure
Sylvain Rifflet, saxophone ténor, clarinette basse et harmonium
Verneri Pohjola, trompette
Benjamin Flament, percussions
Magriff

