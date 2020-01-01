MADE IN 2019: Air : Celine Bonacina, Sylvain Rifflet, Brad Mehldau, Naïssam Jalal and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce sont les premiers jours de la nouvelle année! Pour accueillir 2020 dans les meilleures des conditions, nous allons faire chanter toutes les jolies notes qui ont été fabriquées en 2019, en voyageant dans nos cinq éléments. Pour se souvenir, plus que jamais, qu'en 2019, les jazzmen ont créé de la beauté.
Ce soir, l'air
Programmation musicale
Thelonius Monk
Jazz association : In walked Bud
Magic Malik flûte, voix
Olivier Laisney, trompette
Damien Varaillon, contrebasse
Maxime Sanchez, piano
Stefano Lucchini, batterie
Jazz & People
Portico Quartet
Memory Streams : Signals In The Dusk
Jack Wyllie, saxophone
Milo Fitzpatrick, contrebasse
Duncan Bellamy, batterie
Keir Vine, percussions
Gondwana
Theo Croker
Star People Nation : Portrait of William
Theo Croker, trompette
Irwin Hall, saxophone tenor et clarinette basse
Michael King, piano, B3, Fender Rhodes, Moog
Kassa Overall, batterie
Okeh / Sony
Brad Mehldau
Finding Gabriel : Finding Gabriel
Brad Mehldau, chant, piano, synthétiseurs, et batterie
Nonesuch
Frank Woeste
Libretto dialogues vol 2 : Libretto dialogue 20
Frank Woeste, piano
Walter Smith III, saxophone ténor
Phonoart
Céline Bonacina
Fly fly : Still running
Céline Bonacina, saxophone, chant et kayamb
Chris Jennings, contrebasse
Jean-Luc Di Fraya , batterie et chant
Cristal Records
Dwight Trible
Mothership : Walkin' to paradise
Dwight Trible, chant
Kamasi Washington, saxophone ténor
Mark De Clive-Lowe, piano
John B Williams, contrebasse
Ramses Rodriguez, batterie
Maia, harpe
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, alto
Derf Reklaw, percussions
Carlos Nino, percussions
Gearbox Records
Ben Webster – Johnny Hodges
The Sound The Rhythm : I'd Be There
Jan Harbeck, saxophone tenor
Jan Zum Vohrde, saxophone alto
Henrik Gunde, piano
Eske Norrelykke, contrebasse
Morten Aero, batterie
Stunt Records
Erykah Wright - Victor E Cooke - James Jason Poyser
Love and Liberation : Green Eyes
Jazzmeia Horn, chant
Victor Gould, piano
Ben Williams, contrebasse
Jamison Ross, batterie
Concord Jazz
Naissam Jalal
Om Al Aagayeb : Om Al Aagayeb
Naissam Jalal, flûte traversière
Mohamed Salah, violoncelle
Ahmed Amin, contrebasse
Hany Bdeir, daf
Les Couleurs du son
Sylvain Rifflet
Troubadours : Le murmure
Sylvain Rifflet, saxophone ténor, clarinette basse et harmonium
Verneri Pohjola, trompette
Benjamin Flament, percussions
Magriff
