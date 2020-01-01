MADE IN 2019: Air : Celine Bonacina, Sylvain Rifflet, Brad Mehldau, Naïssam Jalal and more

Ce sont les premiers jours de la nouvelle année! Pour accueillir 2020 dans les meilleures des conditions, nous allons faire chanter toutes les jolies notes qui ont été fabriquées en 2019, en voyageant dans nos cinq éléments. Pour se souvenir, plus que jamais, qu'en 2019, les jazzmen ont créé de la beauté.

Ce soir, l'air

Programmation musicale

, © Jazz & People

Thelonius Monk

Jazz association : In walked Bud

Magic Malik flûte, voix

Olivier Laisney, trompette

Damien Varaillon, contrebasse

Maxime Sanchez, piano

Stefano Lucchini, batterie

Jazz & People

, © Gondwana

Portico Quartet

Memory Streams : Signals In The Dusk

Jack Wyllie, saxophone

Milo Fitzpatrick, contrebasse

Duncan Bellamy, batterie

Keir Vine, percussions

Gondwana

, © Okeh / Sony

Theo Croker

Star People Nation : Portrait of William

Theo Croker, trompette

Irwin Hall, saxophone tenor et clarinette basse

Michael King, piano, B3, Fender Rhodes, Moog

Kassa Overall, batterie

Okeh / Sony

, © Nonesuch

Brad Mehldau

Finding Gabriel : Finding Gabriel

Brad Mehldau, chant, piano, synthétiseurs, et batterie

Nonesuch

, © Phonoart

Frank Woeste

Libretto dialogues vol 2 : Libretto dialogue 20

Frank Woeste, piano

Walter Smith III, saxophone ténor

Phonoart

, © Cristal Records

Céline Bonacina

Fly fly : Still running

Céline Bonacina, saxophone, chant et kayamb

Chris Jennings, contrebasse

Jean-Luc Di Fraya , batterie et chant

Cristal Records

, © Gearbox Records

Dwight Trible

Mothership : Walkin' to paradise

Dwight Trible, chant

Kamasi Washington, saxophone ténor

Mark De Clive-Lowe, piano

John B Williams, contrebasse

Ramses Rodriguez, batterie

Maia, harpe

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, alto

Derf Reklaw, percussions

Carlos Nino, percussions

Gearbox Records

, © Stunt Records

Ben Webster – Johnny Hodges

The Sound The Rhythm : I'd Be There

Jan Harbeck, saxophone tenor

Jan Zum Vohrde, saxophone alto

Henrik Gunde, piano

Eske Norrelykke, contrebasse

Morten Aero, batterie

Stunt Records

, © Concord Jazz

Erykah Wright - Victor E Cooke - James Jason Poyser

Love and Liberation : Green Eyes

Jazzmeia Horn, chant

Victor Gould, piano

Ben Williams, contrebasse

Jamison Ross, batterie

Concord Jazz

, © Les Couleurs du son

Naissam Jalal

Om Al Aagayeb : Om Al Aagayeb

Naissam Jalal, flûte traversière

Mohamed Salah, violoncelle

Ahmed Amin, contrebasse

Hany Bdeir, daf

Les Couleurs du son

, © Magriff

Sylvain Rifflet

Troubadours : Le murmure

Sylvain Rifflet, saxophone ténor, clarinette basse et harmonium

Verneri Pohjola, trompette

Benjamin Flament, percussions

Magriff