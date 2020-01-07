Banzzaï
Mardi 7 janvier 2020
59 min

Lucides et rêveurs : Shirley Horn, Papanosh, Roland Kirk, Effie Smith and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Lucides et rêveurs : Shirley Horn, Papanosh, Roland Kirk, Effie Smith and more
Shirley Horn, © Getty / David Redfern/Redferns

Ce soir on met des poulets dans des bouteilles, on prend la route pour ne plus revenir, on attend l'amour au tournant... Ce soir, même lucides, on rêve.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Wee baby blues - JOE TURNER
    Joe Turner

    Wee Baby Brother Blues

    Joe Turner. : compositeur, Pete Johnson. : compositeur, Joe Turner (voix), Ray Charles (piano), Jesse Stone's Band, Jesse Stone (direction), Jerome Richardson (saxophone alto), Sam 'The Man' Taylor (saxophone ténor), Allen Hanlon (guitare), Mundell Lowe (guitare), Lloyd Trotman (basse), David 'Panama' Francis (batterie)
    Album Ray Charles In Antibes 1961 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5733) Année 2018
  • 19h04
    Wee baby brother blues (08-16-50) - EFFIE SMITH
    Effie Smith

    Wee Baby Brother Blues

    Effie Smith. : compositeur, John Criner. : compositeur, Effie Smith (voix), Dardy Hicks' Selected Trio
    Album The Chronological Effie Smith 1945-1953 Label Classics Blues & Rhythm Series Année 2008
  • 19h07
    Please send me someone to love (album version) - RED GARLAND
    Red Garland

    Please Send Me Someone To Love

    Percy Mayfield. : compositeur, Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
    Album Red Garland's Piano Label Prestige Année 2007
  • 19h18
    Hit the road jack - SHIRLEY HORN
    Shirley Horn

    Hit the Road, Jack

    Percy Mayfield. : compositeur, Shirley Horn (voix, piano), Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Charles Ables (guitare), Tyler Mitchell (basse)
    Album Light Out Of Darkness (A Tribute To Ray Charles) Label Verve (519703-2) Année 1993
  • 19h21
    Theme for the eulipions - RAHSAAN ROLAND KIRK
    Rahsaan Roland Kirk

    Theme for the Eulipions

    Rahsaan Roland Kirk. : compositeur, Betty Neals. : compositeur, Rahsaan Roland Kirk (saxophone ténor, harmonica), Rome Penque (saxophone baryton), Hilton Ruiz (piano), Howard Johnson (tuba), Charles 'Buster' Williams (contrebasse), Charlie Persip (batterie), Habao Texidor (percussions), Maeretha Stewart (voix, choeurs), Adrienne Albert (choeurs), Arthur Williams (choeurs), Francine Carroll (choeurs), Hilda Harris (choeurs), Milton Grayson (choeurs), Randy Peyton (choeurs)
    Album The Return of the 5000 Lb. Man Label Warner Bros. Année 2005
  • 19h32
    A chicken in a bottle - PAPANOSH
    Papanosh

    A Chicken in a Bottle

    Raphaël Quenehen. : compositeur, Papanosh. : compositeur, Raphaël Quenehen (saxophone), Quentin Ghomari (trompette), Sébastien Palis (piano), Jérémie Piazza (batterie), Thibault Cellier (contrebasse)
    Album A Chicken in a Bottle Label Enja Yellowbird (YEB77722) Année 2017
  • 19h38
    Simon - ROY NATHANSON'S SOTTO VOCE
    Roy Nathanson'S Sotto Voce

    Simon

    Roy Nathanson. : compositeur, Roy Nathanson (saxophone soprano, voix), Curtis Fowlkes (trombone, choeur), Tim Kiah (basse, choeur), Jerome Harris (guitare électrique, choeur), Napoleon Maddox (beatbox, choeur, voix), Sam Bardfeld (violon, choeurs)
    Album Complicated Day Label Enja Yellowbird (YEB-7441) Année 2014
  • 19h42
    Aziza - LIONEL LOUEKE
    Kevin Hays, Lionel Loueke

    Aziza Dance

    Lionel Loueke. : compositeur, Kevin Hays (piano, voix), Lionel Loueke (guitare, voix)
    Album Hope Label Edition (EDN1133) Année 2019
