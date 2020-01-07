Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 7 janvier 2020
Lucides et rêveurs : Shirley Horn, Papanosh, Roland Kirk, Effie Smith and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir on met des poulets dans des bouteilles, on prend la route pour ne plus revenir, on attend l'amour au tournant... Ce soir, même lucides, on rêve.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Joe Turner
Wee Baby Brother BluesJoe Turner. : compositeur, Pete Johnson. : compositeur, Joe Turner (voix), Ray Charles (piano), Jesse Stone's Band, Jesse Stone (direction), Jerome Richardson (saxophone alto), Sam 'The Man' Taylor (saxophone ténor), Allen Hanlon (guitare), Mundell Lowe (guitare), Lloyd Trotman (basse), David 'Panama' Francis (batterie)Album Ray Charles In Antibes 1961 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5733) Année 2018
- 19h04Effie Smith
Wee Baby Brother BluesEffie Smith. : compositeur, John Criner. : compositeur, Effie Smith (voix), Dardy Hicks' Selected TrioAlbum The Chronological Effie Smith 1945-1953 Label Classics Blues & Rhythm Series Année 2008
- 19h07Red Garland
Please Send Me Someone To LovePercy Mayfield. : compositeur, Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)Album Red Garland's Piano Label Prestige Année 2007
- 19h18Shirley Horn
Hit the Road, JackPercy Mayfield. : compositeur, Shirley Horn (voix, piano), Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Charles Ables (guitare), Tyler Mitchell (basse)Album Light Out Of Darkness (A Tribute To Ray Charles) Label Verve (519703-2) Année 1993
- 19h21Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Theme for the EulipionsRahsaan Roland Kirk. : compositeur, Betty Neals. : compositeur, Rahsaan Roland Kirk (saxophone ténor, harmonica), Rome Penque (saxophone baryton), Hilton Ruiz (piano), Howard Johnson (tuba), Charles 'Buster' Williams (contrebasse), Charlie Persip (batterie), Habao Texidor (percussions), Maeretha Stewart (voix, choeurs), Adrienne Albert (choeurs), Arthur Williams (choeurs), Francine Carroll (choeurs), Hilda Harris (choeurs), Milton Grayson (choeurs), Randy Peyton (choeurs)Album The Return of the 5000 Lb. Man Label Warner Bros. Année 2005
- 19h32Papanosh
A Chicken in a BottleRaphaël Quenehen. : compositeur, Papanosh. : compositeur, Raphaël Quenehen (saxophone), Quentin Ghomari (trompette), Sébastien Palis (piano), Jérémie Piazza (batterie), Thibault Cellier (contrebasse)Album A Chicken in a Bottle Label Enja Yellowbird (YEB77722) Année 2017
- 19h38Roy Nathanson'S Sotto Voce
SimonRoy Nathanson. : compositeur, Roy Nathanson (saxophone soprano, voix), Curtis Fowlkes (trombone, choeur), Tim Kiah (basse, choeur), Jerome Harris (guitare électrique, choeur), Napoleon Maddox (beatbox, choeur, voix), Sam Bardfeld (violon, choeurs)Album Complicated Day Label Enja Yellowbird (YEB-7441) Année 2014
- 19h42Kevin Hays, Lionel Loueke
Aziza DanceLionel Loueke. : compositeur, Kevin Hays (piano, voix), Lionel Loueke (guitare, voix)Album Hope Label Edition (EDN1133) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Solal MazeranCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 6 janvier 2020
émission suivantemercredi 8 janvier 2020