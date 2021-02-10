Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 10 février 2021
59 min

Lover Man : Billie Holiday, Philippe Mouratoglou, Wayne Shorter, Célia Forestier and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Lover Man : Billie Holiday, Philippe Mouratoglou, Wayne Shorter, Célia Forestier and more
Billie Holiday, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, la nuit est froide, et nous sommes seuls. Nous cherchons notre âme sœur, mais nous ne la trouvons pas. Comment allons-nous tirer de ce mauvais pas ? Pas de panique, on a quelques idées...

Programmation musicale

Billie Holiday - Lover Man (Roger Ramirez, Jimmy Davis, James Sherman)
Album Bd Music Presents Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday (voix), Toots Camarata & His Orchestra
BD Music

Bd Music Presents Billie Holiday
Bd Music Presents Billie Holiday

Philippe Mouratoglou - Univers-solitude (Philippe Mouratoglou)
Album Univers-solitude
Philippe Mouratoglou (guitare), Bruno Chevillon (contrebasse), Ramón López (batterie)
Vision Fugitive

Univers-solitude
Univers-solitude

James Farm - Polliwog (Joshua Redman)
Album James Farm
Joshua Redman (saxophone), Aaron Parks (piano), Matt Penman (contrebasse), Eric Harland (batterie)
Nonesuch

James Farm
James Farm

Aaron Parks - Dreams of a Mechanical Man (Aaron Parks)
Album Little Big II : Dreams of a Mechanical Man
Aaron Parks (piano), Greg Tuohey (guitare), David "DJ" Ginyard (contrebasse), Tommy Crane (batterie)
Ropeadope

Dreams of a Mechanical Man
Dreams of a Mechanical Man

Wayne Shorter - Chief Crazy Horse (Wayne Shorter)
Album Adam’s Apple
Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Reginald Workman (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
Blue Note

Adam’s Apple
Adam’s Apple

Dwight Trible - Footprints (Wayne Shorter, Dwight Trible)
Album Living Water
Dwight Trible (percussions, voix, choeurs), Bobby West (piano, synthétiseur), Donnell Lambert (contrebasse), Daniel Bejarano (batterie), Harold Burr (choeurs), Dexter Story (choeurs)
Passin’ the Vibe Records

Living Water
Living Water

Christian Wallumrød, Sidsel Endresen - Merrivein (Sidsel Endresen, Christian Wallumrød)
Album Merriwinkle
Sidsel Endresen (voix), Christian Wallumrød (clavier électrique)
Jazzland

Merriwinkle
Merriwinkle

Célia Forestier, Komorebi  - Bolt from the Blue (Célia Forestier)
Album Go.
Célia Forestier (voix), Bruno Ducret (violoncelle), François Forestier (guitare), Vincent Girard (contrebasse), Remy Haprielan (batterie)
A Part la Zic

Go.
Go.
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 9 février 2021
59 min
Orient droit devant : Lianne La Havas, Stephane Tsapis, Maria Schneider, Yaw and more
émission suivante
jeudi 11 février 2021
59 min
Se sentir bien : Gato Barbieri, Blossom Dearie, Tony Paeleman, Sonny Stitt and more