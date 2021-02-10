Lover Man : Billie Holiday, Philippe Mouratoglou, Wayne Shorter, Célia Forestier and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, la nuit est froide, et nous sommes seuls. Nous cherchons notre âme sœur, mais nous ne la trouvons pas. Comment allons-nous tirer de ce mauvais pas ? Pas de panique, on a quelques idées...

Programmation musicale

Billie Holiday - Lover Man (Roger Ramirez, Jimmy Davis, James Sherman)

Album Bd Music Presents Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday (voix), Toots Camarata & His Orchestra

BD Music

Philippe Mouratoglou - Univers-solitude (Philippe Mouratoglou)

Album Univers-solitude

Philippe Mouratoglou (guitare), Bruno Chevillon (contrebasse), Ramón López (batterie)

Vision Fugitive

James Farm - Polliwog (Joshua Redman)

Album James Farm

Joshua Redman (saxophone), Aaron Parks (piano), Matt Penman (contrebasse), Eric Harland (batterie)

Nonesuch

Aaron Parks - Dreams of a Mechanical Man (Aaron Parks)

Album Little Big II : Dreams of a Mechanical Man

Aaron Parks (piano), Greg Tuohey (guitare), David "DJ" Ginyard (contrebasse), Tommy Crane (batterie)

Ropeadope

Wayne Shorter - Chief Crazy Horse (Wayne Shorter)

Album Adam’s Apple

Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Reginald Workman (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)

Blue Note

Dwight Trible - Footprints (Wayne Shorter, Dwight Trible)

Album Living Water

Dwight Trible (percussions, voix, choeurs), Bobby West (piano, synthétiseur), Donnell Lambert (contrebasse), Daniel Bejarano (batterie), Harold Burr (choeurs), Dexter Story (choeurs)

Passin’ the Vibe Records

Christian Wallumrød, Sidsel Endresen - Merrivein (Sidsel Endresen, Christian Wallumrød)

Album Merriwinkle

Sidsel Endresen (voix), Christian Wallumrød (clavier électrique)

Jazzland

Célia Forestier, Komorebi - Bolt from the Blue (Célia Forestier)

Album Go.

Célia Forestier (voix), Bruno Ducret (violoncelle), François Forestier (guitare), Vincent Girard (contrebasse), Remy Haprielan (batterie)

A Part la Zic