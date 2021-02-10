Lover Man : Billie Holiday, Philippe Mouratoglou, Wayne Shorter, Célia Forestier and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, la nuit est froide, et nous sommes seuls. Nous cherchons notre âme sœur, mais nous ne la trouvons pas. Comment allons-nous tirer de ce mauvais pas ? Pas de panique, on a quelques idées...
Programmation musicale
Billie Holiday - Lover Man (Roger Ramirez, Jimmy Davis, James Sherman)
Album Bd Music Presents Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday (voix), Toots Camarata & His Orchestra
BD Music
Philippe Mouratoglou - Univers-solitude (Philippe Mouratoglou)
Album Univers-solitude
Philippe Mouratoglou (guitare), Bruno Chevillon (contrebasse), Ramón López (batterie)
Vision Fugitive
James Farm - Polliwog (Joshua Redman)
Album James Farm
Joshua Redman (saxophone), Aaron Parks (piano), Matt Penman (contrebasse), Eric Harland (batterie)
Nonesuch
Aaron Parks - Dreams of a Mechanical Man (Aaron Parks)
Album Little Big II : Dreams of a Mechanical Man
Aaron Parks (piano), Greg Tuohey (guitare), David "DJ" Ginyard (contrebasse), Tommy Crane (batterie)
Ropeadope
Wayne Shorter - Chief Crazy Horse (Wayne Shorter)
Album Adam’s Apple
Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Reginald Workman (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
Blue Note
Dwight Trible - Footprints (Wayne Shorter, Dwight Trible)
Album Living Water
Dwight Trible (percussions, voix, choeurs), Bobby West (piano, synthétiseur), Donnell Lambert (contrebasse), Daniel Bejarano (batterie), Harold Burr (choeurs), Dexter Story (choeurs)
Passin’ the Vibe Records
Christian Wallumrød, Sidsel Endresen - Merrivein (Sidsel Endresen, Christian Wallumrød)
Album Merriwinkle
Sidsel Endresen (voix), Christian Wallumrød (clavier électrique)
Jazzland
Célia Forestier, Komorebi - Bolt from the Blue (Célia Forestier)
Album Go.
Célia Forestier (voix), Bruno Ducret (violoncelle), François Forestier (guitare), Vincent Girard (contrebasse), Remy Haprielan (batterie)
A Part la Zic
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuel BenitoRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration