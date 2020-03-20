Love Me Right : Brenda Holloway, Hampton Hawes, Donald Byrd, Gogo Penguin and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Dans Banzzaï ce soir, on ne parle que d'amour. Brenda Holloway chante qu'elle est disponible, Hampton Hawes fait des déclarations à tout va, et James Hunter n'ira nulle part sans amour. Aimons-nous ! C'est Banzzaï.
[première diffusion le 25 mai 2018]
Programmation musicale
Brenda Holloway - I’ll Be Available
Album The Motown Anthology
Motown
Freddie Hubbard - Blues for Brenda
Album Goin’up
Blue Note
The James Hunter Six - I Don’t wanna Be Without You
Album Whatever It Takes
Daptone
Hampton Hawes, Harold Land - I Love You
Album For Real !
Contemporary
Soil and Pimp Sessions - Pride Fish Ball
Album Dapper
Victor
Gogo Penguin - Bardo
Album A Humdrum Star
Blue Note
Florian Pellissier Quintet, Anthony Joseph - Boca
Album Bijou Voyou Caillou
Heavently Sweetness
Stan Kenton - Love for Sale - Live
Album Road Shows (Live)
Capitol
Donald Byrd - Elijah
Album A New Perspective
Blue Note
Jimmy Witherspoon - Love Me Right
Album Love Me Right
Prestige
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration