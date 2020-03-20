Banzzaï
Vendredi 20 mars 2020
59 min

Love Me Right : Brenda Holloway, Hampton Hawes, Donald Byrd, Gogo Penguin and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Love Me Right : Brenda Holloway, Hampton Hawes, Donald Byrd, Gogo Penguin and more
Brenda Holloway, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Dans Banzzaï ce soir, on ne parle que d'amour. Brenda Holloway chante qu'elle est disponible, Hampton Hawes fait des déclarations à tout va, et James Hunter n'ira nulle part sans amour. Aimons-nous ! C'est Banzzaï.

[première diffusion le 25 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Brenda Holloway - I’ll Be Available
Album The Motown Anthology
Motown

The Motown Anthology
The Motown Anthology

Freddie Hubbard - Blues for Brenda
Album Goin’up
Blue Note

Goin' Up
Goin' Up

The James Hunter Six - I Don’t wanna Be Without You
Album Whatever It Takes
Daptone

Whatever It Takes
Whatever It Takes

Hampton Hawes, Harold Land - I Love You
Album For Real !
Contemporary

ForcReal !
ForcReal !

Soil and Pimp Sessions - Pride Fish Ball
Album Dapper
Victor

Dapper
Dapper

Gogo Penguin - Bardo
Album A Humdrum Star
Blue Note

A Humdrum Star
A Humdrum Star

Florian Pellissier Quintet, Anthony Joseph - Boca
Album Bijou Voyou Caillou
Heavently Sweetness

Bijou Voyou Caillou
Bijou Voyou Caillou

Stan Kenton - Love for Sale - Live
Album Road Shows (Live)
Capitol

Road Shows (Live)
Road Shows (Live)

Donald Byrd - Elijah
Album A New Perspective
Blue Note

A New Perspective
A New Perspective

Jimmy Witherspoon - Love Me Right
Album Love Me Right
Prestige

Love Me Right
Love Me Right
