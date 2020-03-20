Love Me Right : Brenda Holloway, Hampton Hawes, Donald Byrd, Gogo Penguin and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Dans Banzzaï ce soir, on ne parle que d'amour. Brenda Holloway chante qu'elle est disponible, Hampton Hawes fait des déclarations à tout va, et James Hunter n'ira nulle part sans amour. Aimons-nous ! C'est Banzzaï.

[première diffusion le 25 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Brenda Holloway - I’ll Be Available

Album The Motown Anthology

Motown

Freddie Hubbard - Blues for Brenda

Album Goin’up

Blue Note

The James Hunter Six - I Don’t wanna Be Without You

Album Whatever It Takes

Daptone

Hampton Hawes, Harold Land - I Love You

Album For Real !

Contemporary

Soil and Pimp Sessions - Pride Fish Ball

Album Dapper

Victor

Gogo Penguin - Bardo

Album A Humdrum Star

Blue Note

Florian Pellissier Quintet, Anthony Joseph - Boca

Album Bijou Voyou Caillou

Heavently Sweetness

Stan Kenton - Love for Sale - Live

Album Road Shows (Live)

Capitol

Donald Byrd - Elijah

Album A New Perspective

Blue Note

Jimmy Witherspoon - Love Me Right

Album Love Me Right

Prestige