The Lost Recordings : Maxine Sullivan, Blossom Dearie, Thelonious Monk, Michel Meis and more

Une balade du côté de la Hollande, où de fameux concerts inédits ont été donnés par Blossom Dearie, Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey ou encore Dave Brubeck... Ils ont été publiés récemment par le label Fondamenta, dans la collection "The Lost Recordings", et ils méritent bien qu'on y passe une heure.

Blossom Dearie - Bye Bye Country Boy - live

Album The Lost Sessions From the Netherlands (The Lost Recordings) Live

Fondamenta

Dizzy Gillespie - Manteca - live

Album Live at Singer Concert Hall 1973 (The Lost Recordings)

Fondamenta

Maxine Sullivan - Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)

Album Enjoy Yourself

Audiophile

Dave Brubeck Quartet - Swanee River - Live

Album Live at the Kurhaus 1967 (The Lost Recordings)

Fondamenta

Michel Meis Quartet - Desire

Album Lost in Translation

Double Moon

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Now Is the Time - live

Album Live in Scheveningen 1958 (The Lost Recordings)

Fondamenta

Thelonious Monk - Hackensack - live

Album Live at Rotterdam 1967 (The Lost Recordings)

Fondamenta

Sarah Vaughan - Tenderly - Live

Album Live at Laren Jazz Festival 1975 (The Lost Recordings)

Fondamenta