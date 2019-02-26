The Lost Recordings : Maxine Sullivan, Blossom Dearie, Thelonious Monk, Michel Meis and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Une balade du côté de la Hollande, où de fameux concerts inédits ont été donnés par Blossom Dearie, Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey ou encore Dave Brubeck... Ils ont été publiés récemment par le label Fondamenta, dans la collection "The Lost Recordings", et ils méritent bien qu'on y passe une heure.
Blossom Dearie - Bye Bye Country Boy - live
Album The Lost Sessions From the Netherlands (The Lost Recordings) Live
Fondamenta
Dizzy Gillespie - Manteca - live
Album Live at Singer Concert Hall 1973 (The Lost Recordings)
Fondamenta
Maxine Sullivan - Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)
Album Enjoy Yourself
Audiophile
Dave Brubeck Quartet - Swanee River - Live
Album Live at the Kurhaus 1967 (The Lost Recordings)
Fondamenta
Michel Meis Quartet - Desire
Album Lost in Translation
Double Moon
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Now Is the Time - live
Album Live in Scheveningen 1958 (The Lost Recordings)
Fondamenta
Thelonious Monk - Hackensack - live
Album Live at Rotterdam 1967 (The Lost Recordings)
Fondamenta
Sarah Vaughan - Tenderly - Live
Album Live at Laren Jazz Festival 1975 (The Lost Recordings)
Fondamenta
