Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 26 février 2019
59 min

The Lost Recordings : Maxine Sullivan, Blossom Dearie, Thelonious Monk, Michel Meis and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Maxine Sullivan, © Getty / Bettmann

Une balade du côté de la Hollande, où de fameux concerts inédits ont été donnés par Blossom Dearie, Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey ou encore Dave Brubeck... Ils ont été publiés récemment par le label Fondamenta, dans la collection "The Lost Recordings", et ils méritent bien qu'on y passe une heure.

Blossom Dearie - Bye Bye Country Boy - live
Album The Lost Sessions From the Netherlands (The Lost Recordings) Live
Fondamenta

Dizzy Gillespie - Manteca - live
Album Live at Singer Concert Hall 1973 (The Lost Recordings)
Fondamenta

Maxine Sullivan - Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)
Album Enjoy Yourself
Audiophile

Dave Brubeck Quartet - Swanee River - Live
Album Live at the Kurhaus 1967 (The Lost Recordings)
Fondamenta

Michel Meis Quartet - Desire
Album Lost in Translation
Double Moon

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Now Is the Time - live
Album Live in Scheveningen 1958 (The Lost Recordings)
Fondamenta

Thelonious Monk - Hackensack - live
Album Live at Rotterdam 1967 (The Lost Recordings)
Fondamenta

Sarah Vaughan - Tenderly - Live
Album Live at Laren Jazz Festival 1975 (The Lost Recordings)
Fondamenta 

