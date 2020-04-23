Lonely Avenue : Gretchen Parlato, Alex Stuart, Ozma, Ray Charles and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
[première diffusion le 08 février 2018]
Cette avenue que nous fait parcourir Ray Charles, elle est triste, et froide, et solitaire. Mais la musique qu'elle inspire nous réchauffe le coeur. Voilà pourquoi nous nous y attarderons, dans cette Avenue. Nous y croiserons Arthur Blythe, Otis Spann, Alex Stuart, Ozma, et nous arriverons, grâce à elle, en Amérique Latine...
Programmation musicale
Ray Charles - Lonely Avenue
Album Yes Indeed !
Altantic
Arthur Blythe - Down San Diego Way
Album Lenox Avenue Breakdown
BGO Record
Joey Pastrana and His Orquesta - King of Latin Soul
Album El Barrio : The bad boogaloo /Nu Yorican Sounds 1966-1970
Fania Records
Bebo Valdés, Javier Colina - Bilongo - Live
Album Bebo Valdes and Javier Colina (Live)
Latin Beat Records
Andrew Hill - Mira
Album Grass Roots
Blue Note
Chick Corea, Steve Gadd - Chick’s Chums
Album Chinese Butterfly
Concord
Lonnie Johnson, Otis Spann - Please Help Me
Album Blues masters / Vol. 4
Storyville
Alex Stuart - Aftermath
Album Aftermath
Jazz Family
Ozma - Magnus Effect
Album Welcome Home
Cristal Records
Gretchen Parlato, Lionel Loueke - Nonvignon
Album Gretchen Parlato
Gretchen Parlato
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration